Gallery: Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27

Charlotte Latin wide receiver/defensive back Nate Berhe is lifted into the air by offensive/defensive lineman Eddie Crutchfield with the championship trophy following the team's victory over Charlotte Christian in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian defensive backs Beau Snuggs, left and Obi Egbuna, center, are unable to stop Charlotte Latin wide receiver Conrad Song, right, from catching a deep touchdown pass during second quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Charlotte Christian defensive back Obi Egbuna, left, is unable to stop Charlotte Latin wide receiver Conrad Song, right, from catching a deep touchdown pass during second quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Charlotte Latin linebacker Walker Finke, right, makes the tackle on Charlotte Christian wide receiver Josh Eboboka, left, on a kickoff return during second quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Charlotte Latin defensive back Conrad Song, back/right, breaks up a pass meant for Charlotte Christian wide receiver Jackson Cannon, front/left, during second quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Charlotte Latin defensive back Conrad Song, right, breaks up a pass meant for Charlotte Christian wide receiver Jackson Cannon, center, during second quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Looking on at left is Charlotte Latin defensive back Melvin Rouse.
Charlotte Latin wide receiver Christopher Elliott, right, escapes the grasp of Charlotte Christian defensive back Austin Israel, left, during second quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Charlotte Latin quarterback Bates Jones, center, leaps into the air to maintain control of the snap as Charlotte Christian defensive lineman Bryden Reed, left, rushes during second quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Charlotte Latin fans support their team during action against Charlotte Christian in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Charlotte Latin defensive back Melvin Rouse, bottom/center, makes the tackle on Charlotte Christian running back Justus Woods, center/top during first quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Charlotte Latin defensive lineman Robert Fuller, center, makes the tackle on Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Shrader, right, during first quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Charlotte Latin defensive lineman Robert Fuller, top, makes the tackle on Charlotte Christian running back Justus Woods, bottom, on a run during third quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Charlotte Christian running back Justus Woods, center, breaks free of Charlotte Latin defensive lineman Kevens Grammont, left and defensive back Conrad Song, right, on a touchdown run during third quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Charlotte Christian running back Justus Woods, top, is upended by Charlotte Latin defensive back Melvin Rouse, bottom, on a run during fourth quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Charlotte Christian wide receiver Terrelle Brown, right, catches a touchdown pass as Charlotte Latin defensive back Conrad Song, left, tries to knock the ball away during fourth quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Shrader, left, looks to pass as Charlotte Latin defensive lineman Kevens Grammont, right, rushes during fourth quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Shrader, center, continues to fight for yardage as the Charlotte Latin defense converges during fourth quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Charlotte Latin defensive back Ryan Ensor, center, knocks down the possible game winning pass by Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Shrader in the closing during late fourth quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Charlotte Latin defensive back Ryan Ensor, right, is congratulated by his teammates after knocking down the possible game winning pass by Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Shrader in the closing during late fourth quarter action in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Charlotte Latin head coach Larry McNulty, facing camera, is embraced by an assistant coach as time expires in the team's game against Charlotte Christian in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
Charlotte Latin celebrates their victory over Charlotte Christian in the NCISAA football championship game at Charlotte Latin School on Friday, November 11, 2016. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Christian 28-27.
