N.C. High School Athletic Association Football Playoff Pairings

2016 N.C. High School Athletic Association western football playoff pairings
First Round Nov. 18
4AA: East Meck at Lake Norman; South Meck at West Forsyth; Mooresville at West Meck; Olympic at Page; McDowell at Butler; Mallard Creek at Hough; Ardrey Kell at Vance; NW Guilford at Myers Park
4A: SE Guilford at Davie County; AL Brown at Glenn; SW Guilford at Watauga; Alexander Central at Dudley; Harding at E. Forsyth; N. Davidson at Skyland Robertson; Porter Ridge at Mount Tabor; Parkland at Charlotte Catholic
3AA: Central Cabarrus at AC Reynolds; Erwin at Sun Valley; Ledford at Kings Mountain; Statesville at Weddington; Ashbrook at Robinson; Concord at Marvin Ridge; Asheville at Hickory Ridge; Cuthbertson at South Iredell
3A: McMichael at Hibriten; Burns at N Forsyth; E Rowan at Crest; Freedom at W Rowan; W Henderson at S Point; Anson at Tuscola; Patton at Forestview; Carson at Pisgah
2AA: N Surry at Shelby; Franklin at Stuart Cramer; Parkwood at Huss; R-S Central at Wilkes Central; W Lincoln at Monroe; Mt Pleasant at Maiden; Smoky Mountain at E Lincoln; W Stokes at W Caldwell
2A: Thomasville at Lincolnton; W. Wilkes at Eastern Randolph; Lexington at Hendersonville; Polk Co at Surry Central; Madison at Reidsville; W. Stanly at Mountain Heritage; N. Wilkes at N Rowan; Carver at Brevard
1AA: S Stanly at Mount Airy; Pine Lake Prep at E Surry; N Moore at Bessemer City; Cherryville at Whiteville; Starmount at W Montgomery; N Stanly at Swain Co; Avery Co. at E. Montgomery; Walkertown at E. Wilkes
1A: S Robeson at Murphy; Robbinsville at W-S Prep; Bishop McGuinness at Thomas Jefferson; Andrews at Mountain Island Charter; Rosman at N Duplin; Union Academy at Cherokee; Hayesville at Alleghany; Chatham Central at Mitchell
