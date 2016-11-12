Lake Norman Charter extends win streak, captures third straight NC dual-team tennis title

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD Pause

2:33 Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford?

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:36 Steve Clifford on Charlotte Hornets' 6-1 start

0:50 LeUyen Pham reads to kids