November 12, 2016 7:59 PM

Marvin Ridge wins second straight NCHSAA 3A dual team tennis title

Observer Staff Reports

BURLINGTON

Marvin Ridge entered Saturday’s N.C. 3A dual-team state championship match as a big favorite, and the Mavericks played like it.

Marvin Ridge (17-0) polished off a perfect season and a repeat state title with a 5-0 win over Union Pines. Union Pines (21-2) reached the championship as a No. 5 seed, winning on the road three times in the previous four rounds.

In singles, Union Pine No. 1 Hailee Haymore lost to Ella Imhof 6-2, 6-1, No. 2 Julianne Hall lost to Rachel Zubrinsky 6-2, 6-2, No. 4 Abbey Downing to Sophie Imhof 6-0, 6-1, No. 5 Charlotte Craven to Rebecca Mastrangelo 2-6, 6-0 (10-7) and No. 6 Hailee Trudeau to Hannah Scott 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 Sarah Nicholson had her match with Marvin Ridge’s Ainsley Zubrinsky stopped after the Mavericks clinched.

