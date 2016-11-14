Only two unbeaten teams remain in Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 high school football poll

With the majority of high school football teams in the Charlotte Observer’s coverage area off last week, there is no change to this week’s Sweet 16 football poll.
Hurricane Matthew caused lots of damage in the Carolinas when it hit last month and forced both the N.C. High School Athletic Association and the S.C. High School league to add an additional week to the regular-season to allow schools to make up games missed due to the storm.
Most teams in the Charlotte region were able to play after Matthew. So they ended up with a bye last Friday. Two ranked teams did play. Charlotte Latin held off Charlotte Christian 28-27 in a thrilling N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship game. Latin (12-0) and Christian (10-2) held their spots at No. 7 and No. 10 in the rankings this week.
Expect change in next week’s poll when all of the other teams in the poll begin postseason play.
The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 high school football poll
Observer Sweet 16
Team (Class)
Rec.
Pvs.
1. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
9-1
1
2. Butler (4A)
10-1
2
3. Vance (4A)
10-1
3
4. Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
9-1
4
5. Mallard Creek (4A)
8-2
5
6. Charlotte Catholic (4A)
10-1
6
7. Charlotte Latin (IND)
12-0
7
8. Lake Norman (4A)
11-0
8
9. Myers Park (4A)
10-1
9
10. Charlotte Christian (IND)
10-2
10
11. Davidson Day (IND)
8-3
11
12. Hickory Ridge (3A)
9-2
12
13. Lincolnton (2A)
10-1
13
14. Weddington (3A)
8-3
14
15. East Lincoln (2A)
9-2
15
16. AL Brown (4A)
8-3
16
Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Concord Robinson (3A, 9-2); Concord (3A, 8-3); Mooresville (4A, 8-3); Monroe (2A, 9-2); Hunter Huss (2A, 8-3)
Comments