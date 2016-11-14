Charlotte Observer high school basketball players of the week

Carrie Barnett, Carmel Christian girls: 42 points, 17 rebounds, 12 steals in two games at the Calvary Baptist Tip-Off Tournament in Winston-Salem.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day boys: 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists in wins over Bishop Sullivan (VA) and Wilson Greenfield School at the Phenom Hoops National Showcase in Greensboro last week.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: 6-3 sophomore had 47 points, 18 rebounds in two wins at the Calvary Baptist Tip-Off Tournament.
Brett Swilling, United Faith Christian: 6-6 junior made 3-pointer to send his team’s 72-71 win over Wesley (KY) Christian into overtime Friday. He won it with steal and layup with two seconds left in the extra period. He finished with 25 points.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day boys: 43 points, nine rebounds, six assists in two wins at the Phenom Hoops National Showcase in Greensboro.
