Charlotte-area high school football games of the week

Mallard Creek (8-2) at Hough (7-4), Friday, 7:30: A new process for determining playoff pairings left Mallard Creek with a road game against a team it beat earlier this season that has an inferior record. But Hough will take the home field advantage, hunting a big upset that would end the Mavericks’ quest for a fourth straight state title.
Harding (5-6) at East Forsyth (10-1), Friday, 7:30: Before this season, Harding had won six games in four years. These Rams won three of their past four games and are in the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Mecklenburg teams have ended East Forsyth’s season in the playoffs in six of the past seven years.
Northwest Guilford (7-4) at Myers Park (10-1), Friday, 7:30: Northwest Guilford has lost two of its past three games, but averages nearly 33 points per game. Myers Park had its best regular-season since 1983 and looks to make a deep playoff push.
Ardrey Kell (6-5) at Vance (10-1), Friday, 7:30: Both teams can score. Ardrey Kell, 4-2 in its past six games, averages 31 points per game. Vance, which has won five straight, averages 51.
Fayetteville Village Christian (6-5) at Statesville Christian (11-2), Fri, 7: Statesville Christian will try to win the school’s first state championship in the N.C. Independent Schools Division III state final.
