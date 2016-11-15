High School Sports

November 15, 2016 9:45 AM

This week’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Tuesday’s games

Asheville School at Metrolina Christian

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Carolina International at Union Academy

Challenger Early College High at Statesville Christian

Christ the King at Gaston Day

Comenius at Quality Education Academy (Boys)

East Mecklenburg at Berry

Forsyth Country Day at Cannon School

Franklin Christian at Lincoln Charter

Garinger at Hopewell

Greensboro Day at Charlotte Country Day

Hickory Grove at Charlotte Latin

Lake Norman Christian at Gaston Christian

Liberty Heights at Charlotte United Christian

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell

Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus

North Lincoln at Bandys

Rocky River at South Mecklenburg

Sugar Creek Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Victory Christian at Mountain Island Charter (Girls)

Walnut Grove Christian at United Faith

Wesleyan Christian at Providence Day

West Lincoln at Draughn

West Mecklenburg at Vance

Westminster Catawba at Arborbrook Christian

York Prep at Concord First Assembly

Wednesday, November 16

A.L. Brown at Independence (Girls only)

Atkins at Statesville

Bunker Hill at West Iredell

Harding at Rocky River

Hopewell at Myers Park

Mountain Island Charter at Highland Tech

North Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg

Porter Ridge at Sun Valley

West Stanly at Charlotte Latin

Thursday, November 17

A.L. Brown at Carson (Girls only)

Arborbrook Christian at Woodlawn School

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep (Girls only)

Charlotte Country Day at Christ School

Charlotte Learning Center at Grace Academy

Charlotte United Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Cox Mill at Weddington

East Gaston at Crest

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

Gaston Christian at Christ the King

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman Christian at Covenant Classical

Mallard Creek at Butler

N.C. Leadership Academy at Carolina International

North Gaston at Sun Valley

Parkwood at Marvin Ridge

South Point at Highland Tech Statesville Christian at Tri-City Christian

Westminster Catawba at Piedmont (Girls)

York Prep at Comenius

Friday, November 18

Ardrey Kell at Myers Park

Asheville School at Charlotte Latin

Burns at Hunter Huss, pdd, Jan. 26

Carmel Christian at Gaston Day

Carolina Christian at Grace Academy

Carolina Day at Concord First Assembly

Charlotte Christian at Christ the King

Charlotte Secondary at Pine Lake Prep (Boys)

Charlotte United Christian at Cape Fear Christian

Covenant Day at Durham Academy

Comenius at Victory Christian

Community School of Davidson at North Mecklenburg

Davidson Day at Village Christian (in Village Christian Tournament) (Boys/Girls)

East Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

First Assembly Monroe at Woodlawn School

Forestview at Kings Mountain

Gaston Christian at Hickory Christian

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove

Harding at Garinger

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Indian Land vs. TBD (in Buford High School (SC) Preseason Tournament) (Boys)

Metrolina Christian at York Prep

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School (in Cannon Classic) (Girls), 6:30

North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School (in Cannon Classic) (Boys), 8

North Stanly at Central Cabarrus

Piedmont Charter at Ashbrook

Rocky River at Berry

SouthLake Christian vs. Greensboro Day (at Cannon Classic at Cannon School) (Boys), 5 SouthLake Christian vs. Greensboro Day (at Cannon Classic at Cannon School) (Girls), 3:30

Union Academy at Cuthbertson

Uwharrie Charter at Lincoln Charter

Vance at Providence

Walkertown at West Iredell

Saturday, November 19

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day (Girls), 1

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day (Boys), 2:30

Charlotte United Christian at Neuse Christian

Covenant Day at Ravenscroft

Davidson Day vs. Fayetteville Academy (at Village Christian Tournament) (Boys/Girls)

Faith Assembly Christian at Comenius (Boys)

Greensboro Day/SouthLake Christian at Cannon School (at Cannon Classic) (Girls)

Greensboro Day/SouthLake Christian at Cannon School (at Cannon Classic) (Boys)

Indian Land vs. TBD (in Buford High School (SC) Preseason Tournament) (Boys)

SouthLake Christian vs. Cannon School/North Raleigh Christian (in Cannon Classic (Boys/Girls)

West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg, 1:30

York Prep at United Faith (Boys)　　

