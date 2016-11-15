This week’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

Tuesday’s games
Asheville School at Metrolina Christian
Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson
Carolina International at Union Academy
Challenger Early College High at Statesville Christian
Christ the King at Gaston Day
Comenius at Quality Education Academy (Boys)
East Mecklenburg at Berry
Forsyth Country Day at Cannon School
Franklin Christian at Lincoln Charter
Garinger at Hopewell
Greensboro Day at Charlotte Country Day
Hickory Grove at Charlotte Latin
Lake Norman Christian at Gaston Christian
Liberty Heights at Charlotte United Christian
Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell
Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus
North Lincoln at Bandys
Rocky River at South Mecklenburg
Sugar Creek Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Victory Christian at Mountain Island Charter (Girls)
Walnut Grove Christian at United Faith
Wesleyan Christian at Providence Day
West Lincoln at Draughn
West Mecklenburg at Vance
Westminster Catawba at Arborbrook Christian
York Prep at Concord First Assembly
Wednesday, November 16
A.L. Brown at Independence (Girls only)
Atkins at Statesville
Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Harding at Rocky River
Hopewell at Myers Park
Mountain Island Charter at Highland Tech
North Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg
Porter Ridge at Sun Valley
West Stanly at Charlotte Latin
Thursday, November 17
A.L. Brown at Carson (Girls only)
Arborbrook Christian at Woodlawn School
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep (Girls only)
Charlotte Country Day at Christ School
Charlotte Learning Center at Grace Academy
Charlotte United Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
Cox Mill at Weddington
East Gaston at Crest
East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge
Gaston Christian at Christ the King
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman Christian at Covenant Classical
Mallard Creek at Butler
N.C. Leadership Academy at Carolina International
North Gaston at Sun Valley
Parkwood at Marvin Ridge
South Point at Highland Tech Statesville Christian at Tri-City Christian
Westminster Catawba at Piedmont (Girls)
York Prep at Comenius
Friday, November 18
Ardrey Kell at Myers Park
Asheville School at Charlotte Latin
Burns at Hunter Huss, pdd, Jan. 26
Carmel Christian at Gaston Day
Carolina Christian at Grace Academy
Carolina Day at Concord First Assembly
Charlotte Christian at Christ the King
Charlotte Secondary at Pine Lake Prep (Boys)
Charlotte United Christian at Cape Fear Christian
Covenant Day at Durham Academy
Comenius at Victory Christian
Community School of Davidson at North Mecklenburg
Davidson Day at Village Christian (in Village Christian Tournament) (Boys/Girls)
East Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
First Assembly Monroe at Woodlawn School
Forestview at Kings Mountain
Gaston Christian at Hickory Christian
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove
Harding at Garinger
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Indian Land vs. TBD (in Buford High School (SC) Preseason Tournament) (Boys)
Metrolina Christian at York Prep
North Lincoln at West Lincoln
North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School (in Cannon Classic) (Girls), 6:30
North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School (in Cannon Classic) (Boys), 8
North Stanly at Central Cabarrus
Piedmont Charter at Ashbrook
Rocky River at Berry
SouthLake Christian vs. Greensboro Day (at Cannon Classic at Cannon School) (Boys), 5 SouthLake Christian vs. Greensboro Day (at Cannon Classic at Cannon School) (Girls), 3:30
Union Academy at Cuthbertson
Uwharrie Charter at Lincoln Charter
Vance at Providence
Walkertown at West Iredell
Saturday, November 19
Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day (Girls), 1
Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day (Boys), 2:30
Charlotte United Christian at Neuse Christian
Covenant Day at Ravenscroft
Davidson Day vs. Fayetteville Academy (at Village Christian Tournament) (Boys/Girls)
Faith Assembly Christian at Comenius (Boys)
Greensboro Day/SouthLake Christian at Cannon School (at Cannon Classic) (Girls)
Greensboro Day/SouthLake Christian at Cannon School (at Cannon Classic) (Boys)
Indian Land vs. TBD (in Buford High School (SC) Preseason Tournament) (Boys)
SouthLake Christian vs. Cannon School/North Raleigh Christian (in Cannon Classic (Boys/Girls)
West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg, 1:30
York Prep at United Faith (Boys)
