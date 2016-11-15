Monday’s high school basketball summaries

Boys Results
Hough 44, Harding 41
Harding 10 10 14 7
Hough 12 8 10 14
Harding 41-- Brian Ross 11, A Jones 6, Q Thomas 6, D. Clowney 6, D. Allen 6,
D. Campbell 2, T. Squire 2, J. Baxter 2
Hough 44-- Crawford 6, Rushing 2, Rhodes 8, Bailey 5, D. Barnes 12, Washington 9
Harding 0-1
Hough 1-0
Davidson day 70, Woodlawn 43
Dds- 15 13 21 21 -- 70
Woodlawn 7 12 13 11- 43
Davidson Day 70 -- Gavin Rickard 17, Cyncier Harrison 11, Sabates 8, Coble 6, Huntley 6, Stewart 6, Kollme 5, Breunig 4, McMahan 3, Johnson 2, Scott 2
Woodlawn -- Underwood 26, Nikolich 11, Sheppard, White, Childers
Girls Results
Hough 62, Harding 39
Hough 18 9 22 13 -- 62
Harding 6 9 14 10 -- 39
Hough 62 -- Renee ALquiza 21, Gabby Gianikos 17, Gipson 7, Pearce 4, Mroz 3, Leone 2, Harris 3, Stokes 5
Harding 39 -- McNeil S. 20, McNeil 4, White 5, Thompson 4, Russell 4, Morgan2
