November 15, 2016 9:53 AM

Monday’s high school basketball summaries

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Boys Results

Hough 44, Harding 41

Harding 10 10 14 7

Hough 12 8 10 14

Harding 41-- Brian Ross 11, A Jones 6, Q Thomas 6, D. Clowney 6, D. Allen 6,

D. Campbell 2, T. Squire 2, J. Baxter 2

Hough 44-- Crawford 6, Rushing 2, Rhodes 8, Bailey 5, D. Barnes 12, Washington 9

Harding 0-1

Hough 1-0

Davidson day 70, Woodlawn 43

Dds- 15 13 21 21 -- 70

Woodlawn 7 12 13 11- 43

Davidson Day 70 -- Gavin Rickard 17, Cyncier Harrison 11, Sabates 8, Coble 6, Huntley 6, Stewart 6, Kollme 5, Breunig 4, McMahan 3, Johnson 2, Scott 2

Woodlawn -- Underwood 26, Nikolich 11, Sheppard, White, Childers

Girls Results

Hough 62, Harding 39

Hough 18 9 22 13 -- 62

Harding 6 9 14 10 -- 39

Hough 62 -- Renee ALquiza 21, Gabby Gianikos 17, Gipson 7, Pearce 4, Mroz 3, Leone 2, Harris 3, Stokes 5

Harding 39 -- McNeil S. 20, McNeil 4, White 5, Thompson 4, Russell 4, Morgan2

