Union County Schools to be well-represented in NCHSAA soccer finals

Two Union County teams punched their tickets to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state soccer championship Saturday.
Porter Ridge beat Hough 2-1 in the 4A Western Regional final at home, and Marvin Ridge beat Asheville Reynolds 4-3 in the N.C. 3A Western final.
Porter Ridge, which will play Green Hope in Saturday’s 8 p.m. state final in Raleigh, advanced to the championship round for the first time in school history.
Marvin Ridge is in the finals for the first time since 2013. The Mavericks are 2-0 all-time in the championship round. Marvin Ridge got goals from Matthew Ranshaw, Nick Jones, Matt Winesette and Ryan Welsh.
The Mavericks will play Chapel Hill Saturday at 2 p.m at N.C. State.
Chase 1, Lake Norman Charter 0, 2A Western final: Chase earned its first bid to the finals with a close win Tuesday. Lake Norman Charter was trying to get back to the championship round for the first time since 2012, when it lost in the finals.
Bishop McGuinness 1, Community School of Davidson 0, 1A West Region final: After the teams went to overtime scoreless, Matias Crespo scored off a Brandon Linares assist with 73 seconds left in the second overtime for the winning score.
NCHSAA Soccer State Finals
Saturday at N.C. State
1A, 11 a.m.: Wallace Rose Hill vs. Bishop McGuinness
3A, 2 p.m.: Chapel Hill vs. Marvin Ridge
2A, 5 p.m.: Chase vs. First Flight
4A, 8 p.m.: Green Hope vs. Porter Ridge
