High School Sports

November 15, 2016 10:10 PM

Union County Schools to be well-represented in NCHSAA soccer finals

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Two Union County teams punched their tickets to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state soccer championship Saturday.

Porter Ridge beat Hough 2-1 in the 4A Western Regional final at home, and Marvin Ridge beat Asheville Reynolds 4-3 in the N.C. 3A Western final.

Porter Ridge, which will play Green Hope in Saturday’s 8 p.m. state final in Raleigh, advanced to the championship round for the first time in school history.

Marvin Ridge is in the finals for the first time since 2013. The Mavericks are 2-0 all-time in the championship round. Marvin Ridge got goals from Matthew Ranshaw, Nick Jones, Matt Winesette and Ryan Welsh.

The Mavericks will play Chapel Hill Saturday at 2 p.m at N.C. State.

Chase 1, Lake Norman Charter 0, 2A Western final: Chase earned its first bid to the finals with a close win Tuesday. Lake Norman Charter was trying to get back to the championship round for the first time since 2012, when it lost in the finals.

Bishop McGuinness 1, Community School of Davidson 0, 1A West Region final: After the teams went to overtime scoreless, Matias Crespo scored off a Brandon Linares assist with 73 seconds left in the second overtime for the winning score.

NCHSAA Soccer State Finals

Saturday at N.C. State

1A, 11 a.m.: Wallace Rose Hill vs. Bishop McGuinness

3A, 2 p.m.: Chapel Hill vs. Marvin Ridge

2A, 5 p.m.: Chase vs. First Flight

4A, 8 p.m.: Green Hope vs. Porter Ridge

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27

View more video

Sports Videos