HS Girls Basketball Roundup: No. 2 South Meck fends off No. 12 Rocky River

Elevator
↑Janelle Bailey, Providence Day: UNC commit had career highs of 37 points and 18 rebounds in an easy win over High Point Wesleyan.
↑Concord First Assembly: 3-0 after easy win over York Prep,
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 2 South Mecklenburg 53, No. 12 Rocky River 44: The Sabres opened the season with a strong win over a good Rocky River team in a battle of two Sweet 16 teams. A’lea Gibert had 21 and Shariah Gaddy 11 for the Sabres. Ariana Nance had nine for Rocky River, which trailed 24-22 at halftime but was outscored 20-7 in the third quarter.
No. 10 Ardrey Kell 66, Marvin Ridge 45: Deniyah Lutz had 20 points and D’Shara Booker added 10 in an easy season-opening win for the Knights. Ardrey Kell allowed just 14 points in the first two quarters.
Christ The King 46, Gaston Day 40: Sophomore Olivia King had 13 points, eighth grade point guard Zaria Clark had nine points and five steals and freshman forward Cameron Harris had 12 rebounds for Gaston Day in a close loss. Marie Strickland had 26 for CTK.
Greensboro Day 43, Charlotte Country Day 24: Chloe Brewington had 22 points to lead Greensboro Day to an easy win. The Bengals held the Bucs to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. Kennedy Grier led Country Day with 14.
Forsyth Country Day 55, Cannon 21: Forsyth led 20-4 after the first quarter and won easily. Tori Huggins (16 points) and Gabby Kozlowski (14) led Forysth in a season-opening win. Megan Gularson had nine to lead Cannon (0-1).
Tuesday’s Top Performers
A’lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg: 21 points, 16 rebounds in Tuesday’s 53-44 win over Rocky River.
Olivia King, Christ The King: 13 points, nine rebounds in 46-40 win over Gaston Day.
Bella Sheprow, Metrolina Christian: 12 points, six rebounds, five steals, four assists in a 35-26 win over Asheville School.
MaKayla Smith, Hickory Grove: game-high 23 points in a 42-38 upset of Charlotte Latin.
Shamani Stafford, Jessyka Leak, Concord First Assembly: 24 points, five steals, three rebounds in a 70-25 win over York Prep for Stafford. Leak had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Asia Washington, Allana Stewart, Mountain Island Charter: Washington made three 3-point shots in a 62-26 win over Victory Christian. She finished with 24 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds. Stewart had 14 points, three assists and three rebounds.
Wednesday’s Schedule
A.L. Brown at Independence (Girls only)
Atkins at Statesville
Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Harding at Rocky River
Hopewell at Myers Park
Mountain Island Charter at Highland Tech
North Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg
Porter Ridge at Sun Valley
West Stanly at Charlotte Latin
Comments