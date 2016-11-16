Tuesday’s HS Boys Basketball Roundup: Jairus Hamilton, No. 1 Cannon, get on track

Elevator
↑Ardrey Kell free throw shooting: Knights were 21-of-34 from the line in a 55-51 win over Marvin Ridge. Mavericks were 4-for-12.
↑Devon Dotson, Providence Day: Career-high 40 points plus five rebounds in a 80-76 loss to High Point Wesleyan, a team ranked among the nation’s top 20 in several polls. Dotson, who played through cramps, scored 29 points in the second half. In three games this season, the 6-1 junior point guard is averaging 30 points per game.
↑Jaylen Hoard, High Point Wesleyan: 6-8 wing from France is ranked as high as No. 8 nationally in the class of 2018. He had 22 points, 12 rebounds against Providence Day and showed off a multi-dimensional game. He’s as good as advertised.
Tuesday’s Roundup
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 93, BRADFORD PREP 12: Senior Ryan Gomilla had 13 points, 10 steals, six assists and two rebounds in an easy win.
EAST MECK 66, BERRY 43: Jordan Richard had 19 points, Seth Bradbury 17 and Charvis Jones 13 in an easy win for East (1-0). The Eagles busted the game open with a 21-12 spurt in the second quarter.
GREENSBORO DAY 75, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 29: The nationally ranked Bengals (3-0) led 40-10 at halftime and won easily. Junior John Newman had 17 to lead Greensboro Day and Will Dillard added 11. Sophomore Alex Tabor led the Bucs (0-1) with five.
ROCKY RIVER 66, SOUTH MECK 56: Freshman Jaden Springer had a team-high 15 in his debut to lead the Ravens to a win over the Sabres. Bryant Thomas had 24 for South, which was outscored 38-28 in the second half.
VANCE 73, WEST MECK 46: Vance (1-0) led 21-11 after the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime and then busted it open with a 24-11 run in the third quarter. Cam Hamilton had 20 points for the Cougars.
NO. 1 CANNON 80, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 68: Jairus Hamilton had 23 points and Qon Murphy 16 as the Sweet 16’s top ranked won its first game after losing to nationally ranked Oak Hill Saturday. Cannon (1-1) trailed 20-19 after the first quarter, but outscored Forsyth (0-3) 48-24 over the next two. Phillip “Worm” McKenzie had 11 and Cory Deveaux 10 for the Cougars. Junior point guard Tripp Greene had 21 for Forsyth.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 68, YORK (SC) PREP 60: Stephen Edoka had 17 points and Julius Felder 14 to lead First Assembly (3-0) to a close win in a battle of state powers. DJ Burns and Tracus Chisholm each had 20 for York Prep.
GASTON DAY 68, CHRIST THE KING 31: Gaston Day outscored Christ The King 20-2 in the second quarter and the blew game open. John Crump had 11 for the Spartans. Brian Stanley led Christ The King with 16.
METROLINA CHRISTAN 83, ASHEVILLE SCHOOL 53: Junior point guard Malcolm Wade had 19 points and Nick Dietrich and Tate Johnson added 14 for Metrolina (2-0). Rashad Morrison had 17 for Asheville School (1-1). A 30-13 fourth quarter busted the game open.
Tuesday’s Top Performers
MJ Armstrong, Gaston Day: 19 points, five rebounds, four assists in 68-31 win over Christ The King. Teammate Nate Hinton had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists.
Jerod Carrier, Marvin Ridge: career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds in 55-51 win over Marvin Ridge.
Cam Hamilton, Vance: 20 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists in a 73-46 win over West Meck.
Jairus Hamilton, Cannon: 23 points, 10 rebounds in 80-68 win over Forsyth Country Day.
Jalen Knight, KC Hankton, United Faith: Knight had 33 points, seven rebounds, four steals in a 92-73 win over Walnut Grove Christian. Hankton had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Walnut Grove’s Chris White had 29 points.
Jaylen Thompson, Eric Evans, Grace Academy: In an 86-41 win over Carolina Christian, Thompson had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Evans had 28 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 19 points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists, one block in an 80-76 loss to nationally ranked High Point Wesleyan.
Wednesday’s Schedule
A.L. Brown at Independence (Girls only)
Atkins at Statesville
Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Harding at Rocky River
Hopewell at Myers Park
Mountain Island Charter at Highland Tech
North Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg
Porter Ridge at Sun Valley
West Stanly at Charlotte Latin
Comments