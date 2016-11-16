Garinger High looking for a football coach, plans to go slow ‘land right person this time’

Garinger High football Melvin Peterson will not return next season, Wildcats athletics director Tony Huggins said.
Peterson, who was assistant coach at the school in 2015, was head coach for one season. Garinger was 0-11 under Peterson and was outscored 569-53. Garinger has lost 52 straight games since beating Harding 16-14 on Oct. 21, 2011. The Wildcats have had three new head coaches since the start of the 2012 season.
Whomever is hired next will be the fourth.
Huggins said the school wanted to get a coach “as soon as the right person comes along. We’re going to take it slow. We’ve got to land the right person this time.”
Comments