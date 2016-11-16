North Meck dominates West Meck behind Hairston, Maxwell

North Mecklenburg High opened its season with a resounding bang.
The Vikings exploded for an 18-3 run to close the first quarter of a 79-30 win at West Mecklenburg. North Meck’s dominance on both ends of the floor overwhelmed West Meck starting with the final 4 minutes, 31 seconds of the opening quarter when the Vikings turned a 6-4 deficit into a 22-9 advantage. North turned Hawks’ mistakes into quick scoring opportunities by forcing 14 turnovers, which led to 16 points.
The offensive balance between Yancey Hairston, who scored his 14 points working the paint, and Tristan Maxwell, who nailed a pair of three-pointers for his 14 points also proved to be a key for North Meck. During one stretch in the second quarter, Hairston scored on six consecutive possessions to expand North Meck’s lead to 40-16. The Vikings seized a 50-20 lead at intermission that ended the competitive phase.
Jordan Williams led West Mecklenburg with nine points. The Hawks struggled to manufacture offense against North Meck’s relentless pressure in the early stages as well as their control near the basket.
The Vikings limited West Meck to one-and-done on most possessions while allowing no more than 11 points in any quarter and holding the Hawks to 10 in the second half.
North Mecklenburg 22 28 14 15-79
West Mecklenburg 9 11 4 6-30
North Mecklenburg – Yancey Hairston 14, Tristan Maxwell 14, Worthy 9, Sherman 9, Withers 7, Bolton 6, Pilain 6, Lowery 5, Luckey 5, Griffin 4.
West Mecklenburg – Williams 9, Thomas 6, Adair 5, Moore 4, Lockhart 4, Francis 2, Sutton 2.
Comments