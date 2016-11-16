HS Basketball Roundup: No. 14 Hopewell girls stun No. 9 Myers Park

Elevator
↑Hopewell girls: Titans, ranked No. 14 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, upset No. 9 Myers Park 49-48 Wednesday. Kelsie Ruff-Mills had 14 for the Titans; McKenna Haire 17 for the Mustangs, who were outscored 16-10 in the decisive fourth quarter.
↑Bennett Smith, Charlotte Latin: Freshman had team-high 23 points in high school debut in a 67-64 loss to Hickory Grove Christian Tuesday.
↑Cartier Jernigan, Hickory Grove: 20 points, six steals, five rebounds in a 67-64 win over Charlotte Latin Tuesday.
Wednesday’s Roundup
No. 12 Sun Valley 69, Porter Ridge 61: The Spartans (1-0) were playing without two starters still playing football and also lost senior star Hughston Finklea to injury early in the first quarter. Anthony Brown led Sun Valley with 23 points. Sun Valley trailed Porter Ridge (0-1) 13-7 after the first quarter but rallied.
Myers Park 65, Hopewell 58: Zailan Peeler had 19 points and John Ingram 12 to lead Myers Park to a close win. The Mustangs outscored Hopewell 19-11 in a decisive third quarter. Hopewell got 23 from Zack Dixon and 10 from Tyquis Forney.
West Stanly 59, Charlotte Latin 51: Latin (0-2) was held to 14 first half points. Brandon Sturdivant (14), Hayden Green (13) and Carter Phillips (11) led West Stanly. Latin senior Jackson Farr had a team-high 14. Through two games, Farr is averaging 17.5 points.
Mountain Island Charter 56, Highland Tech 49: Shaddai Boots injured his back in the first quarter but returned in the fourth to seal the win. He finished with 17 points, six assists.
Wednesday’s Top Performers
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin girls: first double-double of the season in a 56-36 win over West Stanly: 13 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, six steals.
Monell Dunlap, North Mecklenburg girls: career-high 24 points, 13 rebounds in 72-57 win over West Meck.
Aniya Finger, Asia Washington, Mountain Island Charter girls: Finger, a freshman, had 27 points, 11 rebounds, six steals in a 65-23 win over Highland Tech. Teammate Washington had 18 points, eight steals and three rebounds.
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus girls: Led her team to a 71-23 win over North Stanly. Holit, a Hampton signee, finished with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Teammate Elanna Peay had eight points, 17 rebounds.
Vaud Worthy, Tristan Maxwell, Yancey Hairston, North Mecklenburg: In a 79-30 win over West Meck, Worthy had 10 points, 10 assists; Maxwell had 14 points, four rebounds; and Hairston had 14 points, seven rebounds.
Thursday’s Schedule
DON’T MISS
No. 1 Mallard Creek girls at No. 11 Butler, 6: Another big girls test. Mallard Creek returns four starters and added two high-profile transfers who have greatly raised expectations for a team that was 26-2 last season.
No. 10 Cox Mill at No. 11 Weddington, 7:30: Two of the state’s top players meet in a battle of 3A powers. Weddington’s Ryan Schwieger is a senior committed to Princeton. Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore is a sophomore ranked nationally.
FULL SCHEDULE
A.L. Brown at Carson (Girls only)
Arborbrook Christian at Woodlawn School
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep (Girls only)
Charlotte Country Day at Christ School
Charlotte Learning Center at Grace Academy
Charlotte United Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
Cox Mill at Weddington
East Gaston at Crest
East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge
Gaston Christian at Christ the King
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman Christian at Covenant Classical
Mallard Creek at Butler
N.C. Leadership Academy at Carolina International
North Gaston at Sun Valley
Parkwood at Marvin Ridge
South Point at Highland Tech Statesville Christian at Tri-City Christian
Westminster Catawba at Piedmont (Girls)
York Prep at Comenius
