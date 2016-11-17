Thursday’s HS Basketball Roundup: Christ The King’s Marie Strickland has huge game

Elevator
↑Vance’s Imani Payne, Tori Reid, Tamyah Stout: The Cougars girls lost 62-60 in overtime to West Meck Wednesday, but this trio all had huge games: 14 points, 10 steals, nine assists, four rebounds for Payne; 18 points, 15 rebounds for Reid; and 13 points and 16 rebounds for Stout.
↑Jaden Springer, Rocky River: freshman had 25 points in Wednesday’s 76-50 win over Harding.
↑Weddington girls basketball Ryun Cook: Won his 200th game with a win over Cox Mill Thursday.
↑Baylee Morton, Parkwood girls: 22 points, 11 rebounds in 64-53 win over Marvin Ridge.
Thursday’s Roundup
Butler 82, Mallard Creek 64: Gerrale Gates had 21 points, Zane Rankin 16 and Chase Morrisette-Barnett 13 to lead the Bulldogs. Butler led 25-10 after the first quarter. Eric Reed had 28 for Mallard Creek.
Vance 71, Providence 30: Cam Hamilton had 14 points, Justin Freeman had 13 points and Tysheem Raboulin 10 in an easy win. Kinnon Tatum had 10 for Providence.
Ardren Christ School 82, Charlotte Country Day 45: Christ School got 20 points each from Matt Halvorsen and William Fleming in an easy win. Christ School outscored Country Day 22-4 in the second quarter to bust the game open. Sophomore Triston Miller led the Bucs (0-2) with 10.
North Gaston 68, Sun Valley 64: North Gaston got 28 points from Tommy McNeal and 15 from Kade Christian to spring the upset in a close game.
Statesville Christian 70, Tri-City Christian 41: 6-5 freshman Christian Bailey had 27 points and Jordan McCray 15 in an easy win for Statesville Christian (4-0).
Weddington girls 51, Cox Mill 46: Erin Addison had 19 points and freshman Karrah Katzbach scored 18 in her first varsity game in a close win. Nya Tillery had 12 for Cox Mill.
Sun Valley girls 60, North Gaston 54: Isabella Limon had 21 points for Sun Valley and Amanda Cherry and Karli Mason had 11 each in the win. Spencer Britton had 18 for North Gaston. Sun Valley is 2-0.
Hickory Ridge 75, East Meck 20: Nia Daniel had 22 points and 10 steals in an easy win. Gabby Smith added 19.
Friday’s High School Basketball Schedule
Ardrey Kell at Myers Park
Asheville School at Charlotte Latin
Carmel Christian at Gaston Day
Carolina Christian at Grace Academy
Carolina Day at Concord First Assembly
Charlotte Christian at Christ the King
Charlotte Secondary at Pine Lake Prep (Boys)
Charlotte United Christian at Cape Fear Christian
Covenant Day at Durham Academy
Comenius at Victory Christian
Community School of Davidson at North Mecklenburg
Davidson Day at Village Christian (in Village Christian Tournament) (Boys/Girls)
First Assembly Monroe at Woodlawn School
Forestview at Kings Mountain
Gaston Christian at Hickory Christian
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove
Harding at Garinger
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Metrolina Christian at York Prep
North Lincoln at West Lincoln
North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School (in Cannon Classic) (Girls), 6:30
North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School (in Cannon Classic) (Boys), 8
North Stanly at Central Cabarrus
Piedmont Charter at Ashbrook
Rocky River at Berry
SouthLake Christian vs. Greensboro Day (at Cannon Classic at Cannon School) (Boys), 5
SouthLake Christian vs. Greensboro Day (at Cannon Classic at Cannon School) (Girls), 3:30
Union Academy at Cuthbertson
Uwharrie Charter at Lincoln Charter
Vance at Providence
Walkertown at West Iredell
