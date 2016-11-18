Charlotte Catholic opens 4A playoffs with rout over Parkland

Charlotte Catholic is ready to chase a second straight N.C. 4A football title.
The Cougars opened the postseason with a 55-7 win against Winston-Salem Parkland Friday night at Jim Oddo Field, scoring on each of its seven offensive possessions to turn the game into a rout.
The Mustangs moved the ball but couldn’t keep pace with Catholic’s offense, which unleashed its firepower on the ground and in the air.
Running backs Jack Brigham and Milan Howard each scored two touchdowns in the first half, with Howard going for 162 yards total offense by halftime (92 receiving). Brigham’s 138 yards included 117 rushing as Catholic finished with 302 yards on the ground and 470 total.
Parkland piled up 221 yards on offense in the first half and put together a 17-play drive in the third quarter. But the Mustangs didn’t score outside of their first possession on a 15-yard pass from Tyeous Sharpe to Kyndel Dean.
Catholic’s defense had its moments with two interceptions, including Jack Lowe’s 98-yard return on the final play of the first half for a 48-7 lead.
The Cougars turned to their backups in the second half, with Lamagea McDowell accounting for the final margin on a 5-yard run in the fourth.
Records: Charlotte Catholic is 11-1. Winston-Salem Parkland is 7-5.
What’s next: Catholic hosts Mount Tabor in the second round.
Winston-Salem Parkland 7 0 0 0 - 7
Charlotte Catholic 35 13 0 7-55
CC - Jack Brigham 30 run (Drew Morais kick)
P - Kyndel Dean 15 pass from Tyeon Sharpe (Jesus DeLeon kick)
CC - Michael Neel 36 pass from Brady Berger (Morais kick)
CC - Milan Howard 15 run (Morais kick)
CC - Neel 6 run (Morais kick)
CC - Howard 43 pass from Berger (Morais kick)
CC - Jack Brigham 3 run (Morais kick)
CC - Jack Lowe 98 interception return (Morais kick)
CC - Lamagea McDowell 5 run (Morais kick)
Comments