Gallery: Mallard Creek 21, Hough 16

Mallard Creek running back Darnell Walker, center, fights for yardage up the middle as Hough linebacker Jarrett Nagy attempts to make the tackle during first quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Hough quarterback Jackson Gibbs, left, loses control of the ball as he is wrapped up by Mallard Creek linebacker Kevin Stout, right, during second quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek wide receiver Ryan Jones, right, catches a touchdown pass in the end zone as Hough defensive back Tyus Fields, right, looks to stop the score during first quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek defensive lineman Kevin Bright, left, wraps up Hough quarterback Jackson Gibbs, center, during second quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek wide receiver Keshaun Abel, center, breaks to the middle for yardage following a pass reception as Hough High linebacker Andrew Dziuk, left and defensive back Josh Smith, right, look to make the tackle during second quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek quarterback Chauncey Caldwell, left, releases a pass as Hough High defensive back Davis Bandi, right, applies pressure during second quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek wide receiver Jaquez Taylor, left, breaks to the outside following a pass reception as Hough High defensive back Tyus Fields, right, makes the tackle during second quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek wide receiver Tre Exume, left, tries to catch a deep pass as Hough High defensive back Sydney Wilkerson, right, breaks up the pass during second quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
As the Mallard Creek defense collapses Hough High running back Jarrett Nagy, center, continues to fight for yardage during second quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
The Mallard Creek defense swarms Hough High running back Rashad Williams during second quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek Cameron Lowery, left, scores a touchdown as Hough High defensive back Tyus Fields, right, attempts to make the stop during second quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek wide receiver Jaquez Taylor, left, fights for yardage as Hough High defenders look to make the tackle during first quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek wide receiver Ryan Jones, right, celebrates his touchdown pass reception as Hough defensive back Will Fording, left, questions the score during first quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek running back Darnell Walker continues to fight for yardage against Hough during first quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Hough defensive back Tyus Fields, left, breaks up a pass meant for Mallard Creek wide receiver Ryan Jones, right, in the end zone during first quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Mallard Creek quarterback Chauncey Caldwell rushes for yardage against Hough during first quarter action at Hough High School on Friday, November 18, 2016.
