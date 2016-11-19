High School Sports

November 19, 2016 8:28 PM

NC, SC High School Football Playoff Scores, Schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

NORTH CAROLINA

4AA

Friday’s results

West

Lake Norman 45, East Mecklenburg 24

West Forsyth 28, South Mecklenburg 25

West Mecklenburg 37, Mooresville 17

Greensboro Page 39, Olympic 14

Butler 63, McDowell 0

Mallard Creek 21, Hough 16

Vance 61, Ardrey Kell 24

Myers Park 42, Northwest Guilford 27

East

Wake Forest 56, Cary Panther Creek 0

Wilmington Laney 41, Fuquay-Varina 19

Wake Forest Heritage 17, Holly Springs 14

Southern Pines Pinecrest 42, Raleigh Leesville Road 21

Apex Middle Creek 35, Wakefield 0

Raleigh Sanderson 34, Hope Mills South View 0

Richmond Senior 28, Raleigh Millbrook 14

Raleigh Garner 51, Cary Green Hope 0

Next Friday

West

West Forsyth (10-2) at Lake Norman (12-0)

West Mecklenburg (9-3) at Greensboro Page (11-1)

Mallard Creek (9-2) at Butler (11-1)

Vance (11-1) at Myers Park (11-1)

East

Wilmington Laney (8-4) at Wake Forest (12-0)

Wake Forest Heritage (10-2) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (10-2)

Raleigh Sanderson (9-3) at Apex Middle Creek (12-0)

Richmond Senior (9-3) at Garner (11-1)

4A

Friday’s results

West

Davie County 42, Southeast Guilford 14

A.L. Brown 37, Kernersville Glenn 29

Watauga 50, Southwest Guilford 49

Greensboro Dudley 52, Alexander Central 8

East Forsyth 43, Harding 20

North Davidson 38, Skyland T.C. Roberson 21

Mount Tabor 16, Porter Ridge 14

Charlotte Catholic 55, Winston-Salem Parkland 7

East

Wilmington New Hanover 45, Northern Durham 3

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 70, Greenville Conley 42

West Johnston 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 0

Fayetteville Cape Fear 62, Clayton 3

Scotland County 47, New Bern 8

Southeast Raleigh 21, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14

Wilmington Hoggard 38, Durham Hillside 34

Greenville Rose 49, Roxboro Person 6

Next Friday

West

A.L. Brown (9-3) at Davie County (11-1)

Watauga (9-3) at Greensboro Dudley (11-1)

North Davidson (8-4) at East Forsyth (11-1)

Mount Tabor (9-3) at Charlotte Catholic (11-1)

East

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (11-1) at Wilmington New Hanover (8-4)

West Johnston (10-1) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (12-0)

Southeast Raleigh (9-3) at Scotland County (12-0)

Wilmington Hoggard (7-5) at Greenville Rose (7-4)

3AA

Friday’s results

West

Asheville Reynolds 37, Central Cabarrus 14

Asheville Erwin 50, Sun Valley 43

Ledford 45, Kings Mountain 28

Weddington 38, Statesville 0

Jay M. Robinson 41, Ashbrook 21

Marvin Ridge 49, Concord 42

Hickory Ridge 49, Asheville 7

South Iredell 31, Cuthbertson 28

East

West Brunswick 35, Northern Guilford 21

Jacksonville 35, Fayetteville Westover 34

Fayetteville Sanford 44, Pittsboro Northwood 21

Lee County 48, Topsail 6

Eastern Guilford 55, Corinth Holders 20

Asheboro 31, Erwin Triton 14

Western Alamance 21, Southern Durham 16

Cleveland 56, Cameron Union Pines 42

Next Friday

West

Asheville Erwin (7-5) at Asheville Reynolds (10-2)

Ledford (9-3) at Weddington (9-3)

Marvin Ridge (7-5) at Jay M. Robinson (10-2)

Hickory Ridge (10-2) at South Iredell (9-3)

East

Jacksonville (8-4) at West Brunswick (9-3)

Fayetteville Sanford (9-3) at Lee County (11-1)

Asheboro (9-3) at Eastern Guilford (12-0)

Western Alamance (10-2) at Cleveland (9-3)

3A

Friday’s results

West

Lenoir Hibriten 56, Mayodan McMichael 28

Lawndale Burns 48, North Forsyth 23

Crest 60, East Rowan 40

West Rowan 33, Morganton Freedom 18

South Point 59, West Henderson 0

Waynesville Tuscola 23, Anson 18

Morganton Patton 35, Forestview 17

Canton Pisgah 20, China Grove Carson 13

East

West Craven 56, Northeast Guilford 7

Eastern Alamance 35, Nash Central 21

Havelock 42, Burlington Williams 14

Hillsborough Orange 48, Wilson Fike 7

Southern Nash 30, Northern Nash 15

Rocky Mount 30, Southern Lee 28

Southern Guilford 37, West Carteret 0

South Johnston 52, Eastern Wayne 7

Next Friday

Lawndale Burns (10-2) at Lenoir Hibriten (12-0)

Crest (9-3) at West Rowan (9-3)

Waynesville Tuscola (11-1) at South Point (8-4)

Morganton Patton (8-4) at Canton Pisgah (11-1)

East

Eastern Alamance (10-2) at West Craven (11-0)

Havelock (11-1) at Hillsborough Orange (12-0)

Rocky Mount (10-2) at Southern Nash (12-0)

South Johnston (6-6) at Southern Guilford (10-2)

2AA

Friday’s results

West

Shelby 55, North Surry 7

Franklin 30, Stuart Cramer 21

Hunter Huss 49, Parkwood 24

R-S Central 31, Wilkes Central 6

Monroe 57, West Lincoln 7

Mount Pleasant 35, Maiden 21

East Lincoln 49, Smoky Mountain 21

West Caldwell 41, West Stokes 0

East

East Duplin 77, Graham 0

Roanoke Rapids 44, East Davidson 34

Hertford County 46, Franklinton 18

High Point Andrews 27, North Brunswick 7

Clinton 36, North Lenoir 13

South Granville 24, Southwest Edgecombe 20

Jacksonville Northside 41, Randleman 6

Bunn 49, St. Pauls 12

Next Friday

West

Franklin (7-5) at Shelby (12-0)

R-S Central (6-6) at Hunter Huss (9-3)

Mount Pleasant (7-5) at Monroe (10-2)

East Lincoln (10-2) at West Caldwell (10-2)

East

Roanoke Rapids (11-1) at East Duplin (11-1)

Hertford County (8-4) at High Points Andrews (8-4)

South Granville (8-4) at Clinton (12-0)

Jacksonville Northside (9-3) at Bunn (11-1)

2A

Friday’s results

West

Lincolnton 48, Thomasville 13

Eastern Randolph 49, West Wilkes 41

Hendersonville 38, Lexington 35

Surry Central 28, Polk County 21

Reidsville 64, Madison 7

Mountain Heritage 38, West Stanly 28

North Rowan 28, North Wilkes 0

Brevard 28, Winston-Salem Carver 14

East

Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Midway 12

Southwest Onslow 29, North Johnston 12

Edenton Holmes 45, Wilson Beddingfield 22

Kinston 33, Greene Central 25

South Columbus 42, Bertie 26

Fairmont 50, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 42

East Bladen 62, Farmville Central 42

Ayden-Grifton 46, Red Springs 32

Next Friday

West

Eastern Randolph (9-3) at Lincolnton (11-1)

Hendersonville (9-3) at Surry Central (11-1)

Mountain Heritage (11-1) at Reidsville (12-0)

North Rowan (10-2) at Brevard (10-2)

East

Southwest Onslow (7-5) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (10-2)

Kinston (7-5) at Edenton Holmes (10-2)

Fairmont (8-4) at South Columbus (10-2)

East Bladen (8-4) at Ayden-Grifton (9-3)

1AA

Friday’s results

West

Mount Airy 43, South Stanly 0

East Surry 42, :Pine Lake Prep 0

Bessemer City 26, North Moore 13

Whiteville 42, Cherryville 7

West Montgomery 54, Boonville Starmount 7

Swain 51, North Stanly 42

East Montgomery 49, Avery County 0

Walkertown 42, East Wilkes 21

East

East Carteret 85, Rosewood 0

Gates County 34, Louisburg 17

Tarboro 46, Warsaw Kenan 12

Granville Central 48, Camden County 21

Lakewood 42, Spring Creek 0

Princeton 70, Williamston Riverside 64 (4 OTs)

Union 41, Rocky Point Trask 14

Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Pender 7

Next Friday

West

East Surry (9-3) at Mount Airy (11-1)

Bessemer City (9-3) at Whiteville (7-5)

Swain (6-6) at West Montgomery (12-0)

Walkertown (7-5) at East Montgomery (11-1)

East

Gates County (8-4) at East Carteret (11-1)

Tarboro (10-2) at Granville Central (6-6)

Princeton (7-5) at Lakewood (9-3)

Union (8-4) at Wallace-Rose Hill (11-1)

1A

Friday’s results

West

Murphy 50, South Robeson 6

Winston-Salem Prep 28, Robbinsville 17

Thomas Jefferson Academy 54, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 27

Mountain Island Charter 64, Andrews 8

North Duplin 21, Rosman 7

Cherokee 51, Union Academy 34

Hayesville 41, Alleghany 15

Mitchell 66, Chatham Central 12

East

Plymouth 62, Weldon 6

Jones Senior 38, Manteo 30

Pinetown Northside 61, Rocky Mount Prep 12

North Edgecombe 44, Columbia 0

Southeast Halifax 46, Pamlico County 6

Northampton County 58, Perquimans 48

Gaston KIPP Pride 56, Mattamuskeet 14

Chocowinity Southside 8, Robersonville South Creek 0

Next Friday

West

Winston-Salem Prep (5-6) at Murphy (11-1)

Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-2) at Mountain Island Charter (9-3)

Cherokee (8-4) at North Duplin (8-4)

Hayesville (3-8) at Mitchell (11-1)

East

Jones Senior (6-6) at Plymouth (9-3)

Pinetown Northside (8-4) at North Edgecombe (10-1)

Northampton County (6-6) at Southeast Halifax (7-5)

Gaston KIPP Pride (7-5) at Chocowinity Southside (8-4)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Class 5A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Anderson Westside 17, Mauldin 15

Roebuck Dorman 52, Nation Ford 35

Laurens 35, Piedmont Woodmont 7

Spartanburg 42, Clover 28

Boiling Springs 31, Rock Hill 10

Greenwood 31, Easley 7

Gaffney 33, Northwestern 30

Simpsonville Hillcrest 24, Anderson T.L. Hanna 20

Lower State

Fort Dorchester 49, Irmo 0

Blythewood 41, South Florence 28

Conway 36, Goose Creek 33

Spring Valley 55, West Ashley 18

Lexington 29, Sumter 28

White Knoll 21, Wando 13

Dutch Fork 27, Summerville Ashley Ridge 7

Summerville 45, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 35

Next Friday

Upper State

Dorman (7-4) at Anderson Westside (10-1)

Spartanburg (8-3) at Laurens (6-5)

Greenwood (9-2) at Boiling Springs (10-1)

Gaffney (7-4) at Simpsonville Hillcrest (6-5)

Lower State

Blythewood (8-3) at Fort Dorchester (10-1)

Spring Valley (8-3) at Conway (7-4)

Lexington (6-5) at White Knoll (7-4)

Summerville (7-5) at Dutch Fork (11-0)

Class 4A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Belton-Honea Path 37, Lancaster 31

North Augusta 54, Greer 34

South Pointe 48, Greenville 30

West Columbia Airport 47, Taylors Eastside 42

Union County 43, Aiken 20

Columbia Ridge View 70, Wren 47

South Aiken 63, Greer Blue Ridge 6

York 35, Central Daniel 10

Lower State

Chapin 48, Florence Wilson 14

Beaufort 23, Lugoff-Elgin 15

North Myrtle Beach 40, Dreher 14

Summerville Cane Bay 44, Sumter Crestwood 31

Hartsville 77, Hilton Head 10

Columbia A.C. Flora 42, Myrtle Beach 28

Berkeley 40, Darlington 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46, Marlboro County 33

Next Friday

Upper State

North Augusta (7-4) at Belton-Honea Path (10-1)

West Columbia Airport (5-6) at South Pointe (10-1)

Columbia Ridge View (9-2) at Union County (7-4)

York (6-5) at South Aiken (10-1)

Lower State

Beaufort (8-3) at Chapin (9-2)

Summerville Cane Bay (10-1) at North Myrtle Beach (10-1)

Columbia A.C. Flora (7-5) at Hartsville (10-1)

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (6-5) at Berkeley (9-2)

Class 3A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Fairfield Central 28, Woodruff 21

Williamston Palmetto 27, Pendleton 10

Newberry 35, Indian Land 6

Greenwood Emerald 39, Iva Crescent 32

Powderville 34, Walhalla 12

Chester 24, Clinton 16

Seneca 45, Berea 14

Chapman 77, Camden 61

Lower State

Bluffton 56, Swansea 6

Lake City 37, Charleston Bishop England 13

Brookland-Cayce 42, Beaufort Battery Creek 7

Georgetown 26, Manning 14

Dillon 62, Hanahan 7

Johnston Strom Thurmond 23, Wade Hampton 0

St. Stephens Timberland 21, Loris 6

Gilbert 58, Bluffton May River 10

Next Friday

Upper State

Williamston Palmetto (9-2) at Fairfield Central (9-2)

Greenwood Emerald (5-6) at Newberry (8-3)

Chester (9-2) at Powderville (10-1)

Chapman (8-3) at Seneca (8-3)

Lower State

Lake City (9-2) at Bluffton (11-0)

Georgetown (7-4) at Brookland-Cayce (10-1)

Johnston Strom Thurmond (7-4) at Dillon (10-1)

St. Stephens Timberland (8-3) at Gilbert (10-1)

Class 2A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Blacksburg 20, Columbia Keenan 14

Liberty 10, Pageland Central 7

Saluda 49, Landrum 0

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 42, Ninety Six 21

Abbeville 20, Lee Central 0

Greenville Christ Church Episcopal 47, Columbia Gray Academy 30

Cheraw 24, Simpsonville Hillcrest 17

North Augusta Fox Creek 54, Chesnee 33

Lower State

Hemingway Carvers Bay 50, Lancaster Buford 19

Beaufort Whale Branch 29, Mullins 28

Dorchester Woodland 39, Marion 8

Barnwell 56, North Charleston Garrett Academy 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, North Charleston 8

Latta 35, Calhoun County 7

Andrews 43, Allendale-Fairfax 14

Batesburg-Leesville 48, North Charleston Academic Magnet 0

Next Friday

Upper State

Liberty (7-4) at Blacksburg (9-2)

Kershaw Andrew Jackson (9-2) at Saluda (10-1)

Greenville Christ Church Episcopal (7-4) at Abbeville (10-0-1)

North Augusta Fox Creek (7-4) at Cheraw (10-1)

Lower State

Beaufort Whale Branch (7-4) at Hemingway Carvers Bay (8-3)

Barnwell (10-1) at Dorchester Woodland (7-4)

Latta (8-3) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (10-1)

Batesburg-Leesville (7-4) at Andrews (9-2)

Class 1A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Lewisville 64, Wagener-Salley 0

McBee 49, Estill 20

Dixie 24, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Whitmire 42

Lower State

Hemingway 20, Scott’s Branch 0

Cross 66, East Clarendon 0

Green Sea-Floyds 52, North Charleston Military Magnet 23

Baptist Hill 26, Bethune-Bowman 22

Next Friday

Upper State

Lewisville (9-2) at McCormick (5-5)

McBee (8-3) at Blackville-Hilda (8-3)

Dixie (7-4) at Lamar (10-0)

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-6) at Williston-Elko (8-2)

Lower State

Hemingway (8-3) at Johns Island St. John’s (7-3)

Cross (8-2) at Hannah-Pamplico (7-3)

Green Sea-Floyds (7-5) at C.E. Murray (8-2)

Baptist Hill (9-2) at Lake View (10-0)

