NC, SC High School Football Playoff Scores, Schedule

NORTH CAROLINA
4AA
Friday’s results
West
Lake Norman 45, East Mecklenburg 24
West Forsyth 28, South Mecklenburg 25
West Mecklenburg 37, Mooresville 17
Greensboro Page 39, Olympic 14
Butler 63, McDowell 0
Mallard Creek 21, Hough 16
Vance 61, Ardrey Kell 24
Myers Park 42, Northwest Guilford 27
East
Wake Forest 56, Cary Panther Creek 0
Wilmington Laney 41, Fuquay-Varina 19
Wake Forest Heritage 17, Holly Springs 14
Southern Pines Pinecrest 42, Raleigh Leesville Road 21
Apex Middle Creek 35, Wakefield 0
Raleigh Sanderson 34, Hope Mills South View 0
Richmond Senior 28, Raleigh Millbrook 14
Raleigh Garner 51, Cary Green Hope 0
Next Friday
West
West Forsyth (10-2) at Lake Norman (12-0)
West Mecklenburg (9-3) at Greensboro Page (11-1)
Mallard Creek (9-2) at Butler (11-1)
Vance (11-1) at Myers Park (11-1)
East
Wilmington Laney (8-4) at Wake Forest (12-0)
Wake Forest Heritage (10-2) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (10-2)
Raleigh Sanderson (9-3) at Apex Middle Creek (12-0)
Richmond Senior (9-3) at Garner (11-1)
4A
Friday’s results
West
Davie County 42, Southeast Guilford 14
A.L. Brown 37, Kernersville Glenn 29
Watauga 50, Southwest Guilford 49
Greensboro Dudley 52, Alexander Central 8
East Forsyth 43, Harding 20
North Davidson 38, Skyland T.C. Roberson 21
Mount Tabor 16, Porter Ridge 14
Charlotte Catholic 55, Winston-Salem Parkland 7
East
Wilmington New Hanover 45, Northern Durham 3
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 70, Greenville Conley 42
West Johnston 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 0
Fayetteville Cape Fear 62, Clayton 3
Scotland County 47, New Bern 8
Southeast Raleigh 21, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14
Wilmington Hoggard 38, Durham Hillside 34
Greenville Rose 49, Roxboro Person 6
Next Friday
West
A.L. Brown (9-3) at Davie County (11-1)
Watauga (9-3) at Greensboro Dudley (11-1)
North Davidson (8-4) at East Forsyth (11-1)
Mount Tabor (9-3) at Charlotte Catholic (11-1)
East
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (11-1) at Wilmington New Hanover (8-4)
West Johnston (10-1) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (12-0)
Southeast Raleigh (9-3) at Scotland County (12-0)
Wilmington Hoggard (7-5) at Greenville Rose (7-4)
3AA
Friday’s results
West
Asheville Reynolds 37, Central Cabarrus 14
Asheville Erwin 50, Sun Valley 43
Ledford 45, Kings Mountain 28
Weddington 38, Statesville 0
Jay M. Robinson 41, Ashbrook 21
Marvin Ridge 49, Concord 42
Hickory Ridge 49, Asheville 7
South Iredell 31, Cuthbertson 28
East
West Brunswick 35, Northern Guilford 21
Jacksonville 35, Fayetteville Westover 34
Fayetteville Sanford 44, Pittsboro Northwood 21
Lee County 48, Topsail 6
Eastern Guilford 55, Corinth Holders 20
Asheboro 31, Erwin Triton 14
Western Alamance 21, Southern Durham 16
Cleveland 56, Cameron Union Pines 42
Next Friday
West
Asheville Erwin (7-5) at Asheville Reynolds (10-2)
Ledford (9-3) at Weddington (9-3)
Marvin Ridge (7-5) at Jay M. Robinson (10-2)
Hickory Ridge (10-2) at South Iredell (9-3)
East
Jacksonville (8-4) at West Brunswick (9-3)
Fayetteville Sanford (9-3) at Lee County (11-1)
Asheboro (9-3) at Eastern Guilford (12-0)
Western Alamance (10-2) at Cleveland (9-3)
3A
Friday’s results
West
Lenoir Hibriten 56, Mayodan McMichael 28
Lawndale Burns 48, North Forsyth 23
Crest 60, East Rowan 40
West Rowan 33, Morganton Freedom 18
South Point 59, West Henderson 0
Waynesville Tuscola 23, Anson 18
Morganton Patton 35, Forestview 17
Canton Pisgah 20, China Grove Carson 13
East
West Craven 56, Northeast Guilford 7
Eastern Alamance 35, Nash Central 21
Havelock 42, Burlington Williams 14
Hillsborough Orange 48, Wilson Fike 7
Southern Nash 30, Northern Nash 15
Rocky Mount 30, Southern Lee 28
Southern Guilford 37, West Carteret 0
South Johnston 52, Eastern Wayne 7
Next Friday
Lawndale Burns (10-2) at Lenoir Hibriten (12-0)
Crest (9-3) at West Rowan (9-3)
Waynesville Tuscola (11-1) at South Point (8-4)
Morganton Patton (8-4) at Canton Pisgah (11-1)
East
Eastern Alamance (10-2) at West Craven (11-0)
Havelock (11-1) at Hillsborough Orange (12-0)
Rocky Mount (10-2) at Southern Nash (12-0)
South Johnston (6-6) at Southern Guilford (10-2)
2AA
Friday’s results
West
Shelby 55, North Surry 7
Franklin 30, Stuart Cramer 21
Hunter Huss 49, Parkwood 24
R-S Central 31, Wilkes Central 6
Monroe 57, West Lincoln 7
Mount Pleasant 35, Maiden 21
East Lincoln 49, Smoky Mountain 21
West Caldwell 41, West Stokes 0
East
East Duplin 77, Graham 0
Roanoke Rapids 44, East Davidson 34
Hertford County 46, Franklinton 18
High Point Andrews 27, North Brunswick 7
Clinton 36, North Lenoir 13
South Granville 24, Southwest Edgecombe 20
Jacksonville Northside 41, Randleman 6
Bunn 49, St. Pauls 12
Next Friday
West
Franklin (7-5) at Shelby (12-0)
R-S Central (6-6) at Hunter Huss (9-3)
Mount Pleasant (7-5) at Monroe (10-2)
East Lincoln (10-2) at West Caldwell (10-2)
East
Roanoke Rapids (11-1) at East Duplin (11-1)
Hertford County (8-4) at High Points Andrews (8-4)
South Granville (8-4) at Clinton (12-0)
Jacksonville Northside (9-3) at Bunn (11-1)
2A
Friday’s results
West
Lincolnton 48, Thomasville 13
Eastern Randolph 49, West Wilkes 41
Hendersonville 38, Lexington 35
Surry Central 28, Polk County 21
Reidsville 64, Madison 7
Mountain Heritage 38, West Stanly 28
North Rowan 28, North Wilkes 0
Brevard 28, Winston-Salem Carver 14
East
Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Midway 12
Southwest Onslow 29, North Johnston 12
Edenton Holmes 45, Wilson Beddingfield 22
Kinston 33, Greene Central 25
South Columbus 42, Bertie 26
Fairmont 50, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 42
East Bladen 62, Farmville Central 42
Ayden-Grifton 46, Red Springs 32
Next Friday
West
Eastern Randolph (9-3) at Lincolnton (11-1)
Hendersonville (9-3) at Surry Central (11-1)
Mountain Heritage (11-1) at Reidsville (12-0)
North Rowan (10-2) at Brevard (10-2)
East
Southwest Onslow (7-5) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (10-2)
Kinston (7-5) at Edenton Holmes (10-2)
Fairmont (8-4) at South Columbus (10-2)
East Bladen (8-4) at Ayden-Grifton (9-3)
1AA
Friday’s results
West
Mount Airy 43, South Stanly 0
East Surry 42, :Pine Lake Prep 0
Bessemer City 26, North Moore 13
Whiteville 42, Cherryville 7
West Montgomery 54, Boonville Starmount 7
Swain 51, North Stanly 42
East Montgomery 49, Avery County 0
Walkertown 42, East Wilkes 21
East
East Carteret 85, Rosewood 0
Gates County 34, Louisburg 17
Tarboro 46, Warsaw Kenan 12
Granville Central 48, Camden County 21
Lakewood 42, Spring Creek 0
Princeton 70, Williamston Riverside 64 (4 OTs)
Union 41, Rocky Point Trask 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Pender 7
Next Friday
West
East Surry (9-3) at Mount Airy (11-1)
Bessemer City (9-3) at Whiteville (7-5)
Swain (6-6) at West Montgomery (12-0)
Walkertown (7-5) at East Montgomery (11-1)
East
Gates County (8-4) at East Carteret (11-1)
Tarboro (10-2) at Granville Central (6-6)
Princeton (7-5) at Lakewood (9-3)
Union (8-4) at Wallace-Rose Hill (11-1)
1A
Friday’s results
West
Murphy 50, South Robeson 6
Winston-Salem Prep 28, Robbinsville 17
Thomas Jefferson Academy 54, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 27
Mountain Island Charter 64, Andrews 8
North Duplin 21, Rosman 7
Cherokee 51, Union Academy 34
Hayesville 41, Alleghany 15
Mitchell 66, Chatham Central 12
East
Plymouth 62, Weldon 6
Jones Senior 38, Manteo 30
Pinetown Northside 61, Rocky Mount Prep 12
North Edgecombe 44, Columbia 0
Southeast Halifax 46, Pamlico County 6
Northampton County 58, Perquimans 48
Gaston KIPP Pride 56, Mattamuskeet 14
Chocowinity Southside 8, Robersonville South Creek 0
Next Friday
West
Winston-Salem Prep (5-6) at Murphy (11-1)
Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-2) at Mountain Island Charter (9-3)
Cherokee (8-4) at North Duplin (8-4)
Hayesville (3-8) at Mitchell (11-1)
East
Jones Senior (6-6) at Plymouth (9-3)
Pinetown Northside (8-4) at North Edgecombe (10-1)
Northampton County (6-6) at Southeast Halifax (7-5)
Gaston KIPP Pride (7-5) at Chocowinity Southside (8-4)
SOUTH CAROLINA
Class 5A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Anderson Westside 17, Mauldin 15
Roebuck Dorman 52, Nation Ford 35
Laurens 35, Piedmont Woodmont 7
Spartanburg 42, Clover 28
Boiling Springs 31, Rock Hill 10
Greenwood 31, Easley 7
Gaffney 33, Northwestern 30
Simpsonville Hillcrest 24, Anderson T.L. Hanna 20
Lower State
Fort Dorchester 49, Irmo 0
Blythewood 41, South Florence 28
Conway 36, Goose Creek 33
Spring Valley 55, West Ashley 18
Lexington 29, Sumter 28
White Knoll 21, Wando 13
Dutch Fork 27, Summerville Ashley Ridge 7
Summerville 45, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 35
Next Friday
Upper State
Dorman (7-4) at Anderson Westside (10-1)
Spartanburg (8-3) at Laurens (6-5)
Greenwood (9-2) at Boiling Springs (10-1)
Gaffney (7-4) at Simpsonville Hillcrest (6-5)
Lower State
Blythewood (8-3) at Fort Dorchester (10-1)
Spring Valley (8-3) at Conway (7-4)
Lexington (6-5) at White Knoll (7-4)
Summerville (7-5) at Dutch Fork (11-0)
Class 4A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Belton-Honea Path 37, Lancaster 31
North Augusta 54, Greer 34
South Pointe 48, Greenville 30
West Columbia Airport 47, Taylors Eastside 42
Union County 43, Aiken 20
Columbia Ridge View 70, Wren 47
South Aiken 63, Greer Blue Ridge 6
York 35, Central Daniel 10
Lower State
Chapin 48, Florence Wilson 14
Beaufort 23, Lugoff-Elgin 15
North Myrtle Beach 40, Dreher 14
Summerville Cane Bay 44, Sumter Crestwood 31
Hartsville 77, Hilton Head 10
Columbia A.C. Flora 42, Myrtle Beach 28
Berkeley 40, Darlington 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46, Marlboro County 33
Next Friday
Upper State
North Augusta (7-4) at Belton-Honea Path (10-1)
West Columbia Airport (5-6) at South Pointe (10-1)
Columbia Ridge View (9-2) at Union County (7-4)
York (6-5) at South Aiken (10-1)
Lower State
Beaufort (8-3) at Chapin (9-2)
Summerville Cane Bay (10-1) at North Myrtle Beach (10-1)
Columbia A.C. Flora (7-5) at Hartsville (10-1)
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (6-5) at Berkeley (9-2)
Class 3A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Fairfield Central 28, Woodruff 21
Williamston Palmetto 27, Pendleton 10
Newberry 35, Indian Land 6
Greenwood Emerald 39, Iva Crescent 32
Powderville 34, Walhalla 12
Chester 24, Clinton 16
Seneca 45, Berea 14
Chapman 77, Camden 61
Lower State
Bluffton 56, Swansea 6
Lake City 37, Charleston Bishop England 13
Brookland-Cayce 42, Beaufort Battery Creek 7
Georgetown 26, Manning 14
Dillon 62, Hanahan 7
Johnston Strom Thurmond 23, Wade Hampton 0
St. Stephens Timberland 21, Loris 6
Gilbert 58, Bluffton May River 10
Next Friday
Upper State
Williamston Palmetto (9-2) at Fairfield Central (9-2)
Greenwood Emerald (5-6) at Newberry (8-3)
Chester (9-2) at Powderville (10-1)
Chapman (8-3) at Seneca (8-3)
Lower State
Lake City (9-2) at Bluffton (11-0)
Georgetown (7-4) at Brookland-Cayce (10-1)
Johnston Strom Thurmond (7-4) at Dillon (10-1)
St. Stephens Timberland (8-3) at Gilbert (10-1)
Class 2A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Blacksburg 20, Columbia Keenan 14
Liberty 10, Pageland Central 7
Saluda 49, Landrum 0
Kershaw Andrew Jackson 42, Ninety Six 21
Abbeville 20, Lee Central 0
Greenville Christ Church Episcopal 47, Columbia Gray Academy 30
Cheraw 24, Simpsonville Hillcrest 17
North Augusta Fox Creek 54, Chesnee 33
Lower State
Hemingway Carvers Bay 50, Lancaster Buford 19
Beaufort Whale Branch 29, Mullins 28
Dorchester Woodland 39, Marion 8
Barnwell 56, North Charleston Garrett Academy 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, North Charleston 8
Latta 35, Calhoun County 7
Andrews 43, Allendale-Fairfax 14
Batesburg-Leesville 48, North Charleston Academic Magnet 0
Next Friday
Upper State
Liberty (7-4) at Blacksburg (9-2)
Kershaw Andrew Jackson (9-2) at Saluda (10-1)
Greenville Christ Church Episcopal (7-4) at Abbeville (10-0-1)
North Augusta Fox Creek (7-4) at Cheraw (10-1)
Lower State
Beaufort Whale Branch (7-4) at Hemingway Carvers Bay (8-3)
Barnwell (10-1) at Dorchester Woodland (7-4)
Latta (8-3) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (10-1)
Batesburg-Leesville (7-4) at Andrews (9-2)
Class 1A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Lewisville 64, Wagener-Salley 0
McBee 49, Estill 20
Dixie 24, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Whitmire 42
Lower State
Hemingway 20, Scott’s Branch 0
Cross 66, East Clarendon 0
Green Sea-Floyds 52, North Charleston Military Magnet 23
Baptist Hill 26, Bethune-Bowman 22
Next Friday
Upper State
Lewisville (9-2) at McCormick (5-5)
McBee (8-3) at Blackville-Hilda (8-3)
Dixie (7-4) at Lamar (10-0)
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-6) at Williston-Elko (8-2)
Lower State
Hemingway (8-3) at Johns Island St. John’s (7-3)
Cross (8-2) at Hannah-Pamplico (7-3)
Green Sea-Floyds (7-5) at C.E. Murray (8-2)
Baptist Hill (9-2) at Lake View (10-0)
