November 19, 2016 9:18 PM

High School Basketball schedule for week of Nov. 20

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Monday, November 21

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Crossroads Charter at Covenant Classical (Boys)

Cox Mill at Ardrey Kell (Girls)

Draughn at West Lincoln

Garinger at North Mecklenburg

Hickory Grove at Union Academy

Hickory Ridge at Sun Valley

Highland Tech at South Point

Indian Land vs. TBD (at Buford High Preseason Tournament) (Boys)

Mooresville at North Rowan

Princeton Hall at Central Academy

Rock Hill vs. TBD (in Dorman Cavalier Invitational) (Girls)

South Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Stuart Cramer at Lake Norman

Vance at Rocky River

Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Sumter Thanksgiving Tournament) (Boys/Girls)

West Iredell at Bessemer City

York Prep at Fort Mill (at Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 7:30 (Girls)

York Prep at Arborbrook Christian (Boys)

The Brad Thompson Shootout

At Piedmont

Porter Ridge vs. Cardinal-Newman (Girls), 3:30

Porter Ridge vs. Albemarle (Boys), 5

Albemarle (Girls) at Piedmont, 6:30

High Point Academy (SC) at Piedmont (Boys), 8

Tuesday, November 22

Berry at Garinger

Bessemer City at Chase

Boiling Springs (SC) at Fort Mill (in Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 7:30 (Girls)

Butler at Hough

Central Cabarrus at Carson

Charlotte Learning Center at Covenant Day (Boys)

Charlotte United Christian at Forest Trail Academy

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Comenius at Carolina Christian (Girls)

Concord First Assembly at Wesleyan Christian

Cox Mill at East Rowan

East Gaston at Burns

Gaston Day at Davidson Day

Grace Academy at Parkwood (Boys)

Grace Christian at Statesville Christian

Gray Stone Day at Mount Pleasant

Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin

Hickory Christian at Carmel Christian

Hickory Ridge at A.L. Brown (Girls)

High Point Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Kings Mountain at Charlotte Christian

Mallard Creek at Rocky River

North Iredell at West Wilkes

Northside Christian at Christ the King

Rock Hill vs. TBD (in Dorman Cavalier Invitational) (Girls)

St. Stephens at West Iredell

SouthLake Christian at Providence Day

South Mecklenburg at Independence

South Point at Providence

Sugar Creek Charter at Highland Tech

Sun Valley at East Mecklenburg

Union Academy at Metrolina Christian

United Faith at Westminster Catawba

Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Sumter Thanksgiving Tournament) (Boys/Girls)

Weddington at Ardrey Kell

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell

York Prep vs. Buford (at Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 6 (Girls)

The Brad Thompson Shootout

At Piedmont

Cardinal-Newman vs. Albemarle (Girls), 3:30

High Point Academy (SC) vs. Albemarle (Boys), 5

Porter Ridge at Piedmont (Girls), 6:30

Porter Ridge at Piedmont (Boys), 8

Marvin Ridge Thanksgiving Tournament

At Marvin Ridge

Covenant Day vs. Cuthbertson, 4 (Girls)

Nation Ford at Marvin Ridge, 5:30 (Girls)

Cuthbertson vs. Nation Ford, 7 (Boys)

Fort Mill at Marvin Ridge, 8:30 (Boys)

Wednesday, November 23

Buford at Fort Mill (in Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 6:30 (Girls)

Hopewell vs. Atkins (at Parkland High in Roscoe Turner Classic), Noon (Boys)

Vance vs. Glenn (in Roscoe Turner Invitational at Parkland High), 1:30 (Boys)

Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Sumter Thanksgiving Tournament) (Boys/Girls)

York Prep vs. Boiling Springs (at Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 6 (Girls)

Marvin Ridge Thanksgiving Tournament

At Marvin Ridge

Cuthbertson vs. Nation Ford, 2:30 (Girls)

Covenant Day at Marvin Ridge, 4 (Girls)

Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill, 5:30 (Boys)

Nation Ford at Marvin Ridge, 7 (Boys)

Friday, November 25

Cannon School vs. Oldsmar Christian (in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents Episcopal) (Boys), 3:15

Carmel Christian at Holy Innocents (GA) (in Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta) (Boys), 11:45 a.m.

Gaston Day vs. Vashon (MO) (in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents Episcopal) (Boys), 6:15

Hopewell vs. Wilkes Central (in Headliners

SouthLake Christian vs. Calvary Baptist (Headliners

SouthLake Christian vs. Positive Day (in Headliners

Charlotte Hoops Challenge

At Rocky River

Charlotte Latin vs. Butler (Girls), 10 a.m.

Burlington School vs. Charlotte Christian (Girls), 11:30 a.m.

United Faith vs. Concord First Assembly (Boys), 1

New Hampstead vs. York Prep (Boys), 2:30

Ardrey Kell vs. Burlington School (Boys), 4

Independence vs. Conrad Academy (Boys), 5:30

Providence Day vs. South Mecklenburg (Girls), 7

Providence Day at Rocky River (Boys), 8:30

Leroy Holden Classic

At North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter vs. Independence, 2:30 (Girls)

Lake Norman Charter vs. Mooresville, 4 (Boys)

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg, 5:30 (Girls)

Forestview at North Mecklenburg, 7 (Boys)

Phenom Hoops Showcase

At Cox Mill

Victory Christian vs. Forsyth Country Day, 2:30 (Boys)

Westchester Country Day vs. North Surry, 4 (Boys)

Village Christian vs. Weddington, 5:30 (Boys)

Lincoln Charter vs. Northwood Temple, 7 (Boys)

Charlotte Christian at Cox Mill (Boys), 8:30 (Boys)

Saturday, November 26

Cannon School vs. Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic (AL) in Holiday Hoopsgiving (at Holy Innocents Episcopal) (Boys). 6:30

Carmel Christian vs. Pelham (AL) in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents Episcopal (Boys), 6:15

Carmel Christian vs. Greensboro Day (Headliners Challenge at Wesleyan Chr.) (Girls), Noon

Charlotte Catholic vs. Northern Guilford (Headliners Challenge at Wesleyan Christian) (Girls), 5

Hopewell vs. East Forsyth (in Headliners

Vance vs. Lexington (in Bobby Martin Classic at R.J. Reynolds High) (Boys), 2

West Charlotte vs. Brookwood (GA) (On the Radar Hoops

Charlotte Hoops Challenge

At Rocky River

Ardrey Kell vs. Burlington School (Girls), 10 a.m.

Concord First Assembly at Rocky River (Girls), 11:30 a.m.

Berry vs. New Hampstead (Boys), 1

Charlotte Catholic vs. Burlington School (Boys), 2:30

Conrad Academy vs. Bishop Sullivan (Boys), 4

South Mecklenburg vs. Concord (Boys), 5:30

Davidson Day vs. Providence Day (Girls), 7

Providence Day vs. Jay M. Robinson (Boys), 8:30

Leroy Holden Classic

At North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter/Independence loser vs. North Meck/Mooresville loser, 2:30 (Girls)

Lake Norman Charter/Mooresville loser vs. North Meck/Forestview loser, 4 (Boys)

Lake Norman Charter/Independence winner vs. North Meck/Mooresville winner, 5:30 (Girls)

Lake Norman Charter/Mooresville winner vs. North Meck/Forestview winner, 7 (Boys)

Phenom Hoops Showcase

At Cox Mill

Forest Hills vs. Victory Christian, 11 a.m. (Boys)

Forsyth Country Day vs. North Forsyth, 12:30 (Boys)

Butler vs. Kings Mountain, 2 (Boys)

Lincoln Charter vs. Piedmont, 3:30 (Boys)

Charlotte Christian vs. York Prep, 5 (Boys)

Concord First Assembly vs. Weddington, 6:30 (Boys)

Gaston Day at Cox Mill, 8 (Boys)

