High School Basketball schedule for week of Nov. 20

Monday, November 21
Carolina International at Bradford Prep
Crossroads Charter at Covenant Classical (Boys)
Cox Mill at Ardrey Kell (Girls)
Draughn at West Lincoln
Garinger at North Mecklenburg
Hickory Grove at Union Academy
Hickory Ridge at Sun Valley
Highland Tech at South Point
Indian Land vs. TBD (at Buford High Preseason Tournament) (Boys)
Mooresville at North Rowan
Princeton Hall at Central Academy
Rock Hill vs. TBD (in Dorman Cavalier Invitational) (Girls)
South Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Stuart Cramer at Lake Norman
Vance at Rocky River
Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Sumter Thanksgiving Tournament) (Boys/Girls)
West Iredell at Bessemer City
York Prep at Fort Mill (at Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 7:30 (Girls)
York Prep at Arborbrook Christian (Boys)
The Brad Thompson Shootout
At Piedmont
Porter Ridge vs. Cardinal-Newman (Girls), 3:30
Porter Ridge vs. Albemarle (Boys), 5
Albemarle (Girls) at Piedmont, 6:30
High Point Academy (SC) at Piedmont (Boys), 8
Tuesday, November 22
Berry at Garinger
Bessemer City at Chase
Boiling Springs (SC) at Fort Mill (in Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 7:30 (Girls)
Butler at Hough
Central Cabarrus at Carson
Charlotte Learning Center at Covenant Day (Boys)
Charlotte United Christian at Forest Trail Academy
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Comenius at Carolina Christian (Girls)
Concord First Assembly at Wesleyan Christian
Cox Mill at East Rowan
East Gaston at Burns
Gaston Day at Davidson Day
Grace Academy at Parkwood (Boys)
Grace Christian at Statesville Christian
Gray Stone Day at Mount Pleasant
Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin
Hickory Christian at Carmel Christian
Hickory Ridge at A.L. Brown (Girls)
High Point Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Kings Mountain at Charlotte Christian
Mallard Creek at Rocky River
North Iredell at West Wilkes
Northside Christian at Christ the King
Rock Hill vs. TBD (in Dorman Cavalier Invitational) (Girls)
St. Stephens at West Iredell
SouthLake Christian at Providence Day
South Mecklenburg at Independence
South Point at Providence
Sugar Creek Charter at Highland Tech
Sun Valley at East Mecklenburg
Union Academy at Metrolina Christian
United Faith at Westminster Catawba
Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Sumter Thanksgiving Tournament) (Boys/Girls)
Weddington at Ardrey Kell
West Mecklenburg at Hopewell
York Prep vs. Buford (at Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 6 (Girls)
The Brad Thompson Shootout
At Piedmont
Cardinal-Newman vs. Albemarle (Girls), 3:30
High Point Academy (SC) vs. Albemarle (Boys), 5
Porter Ridge at Piedmont (Girls), 6:30
Porter Ridge at Piedmont (Boys), 8
Marvin Ridge Thanksgiving Tournament
At Marvin Ridge
Covenant Day vs. Cuthbertson, 4 (Girls)
Nation Ford at Marvin Ridge, 5:30 (Girls)
Cuthbertson vs. Nation Ford, 7 (Boys)
Fort Mill at Marvin Ridge, 8:30 (Boys)
Wednesday, November 23
Buford at Fort Mill (in Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 6:30 (Girls)
Hopewell vs. Atkins (at Parkland High in Roscoe Turner Classic), Noon (Boys)
Vance vs. Glenn (in Roscoe Turner Invitational at Parkland High), 1:30 (Boys)
Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Sumter Thanksgiving Tournament) (Boys/Girls)
York Prep vs. Boiling Springs (at Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 6 (Girls)
Marvin Ridge Thanksgiving Tournament
At Marvin Ridge
Cuthbertson vs. Nation Ford, 2:30 (Girls)
Covenant Day at Marvin Ridge, 4 (Girls)
Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill, 5:30 (Boys)
Nation Ford at Marvin Ridge, 7 (Boys)
Friday, November 25
Cannon School vs. Oldsmar Christian (in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents Episcopal) (Boys), 3:15
Carmel Christian at Holy Innocents (GA) (in Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta) (Boys), 11:45 a.m.
Gaston Day vs. Vashon (MO) (in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents Episcopal) (Boys), 6:15
Hopewell vs. Wilkes Central (in Headliners
SouthLake Christian vs. Calvary Baptist (Headliners
SouthLake Christian vs. Positive Day (in Headliners
Charlotte Hoops Challenge
At Rocky River
Charlotte Latin vs. Butler (Girls), 10 a.m.
Burlington School vs. Charlotte Christian (Girls), 11:30 a.m.
United Faith vs. Concord First Assembly (Boys), 1
New Hampstead vs. York Prep (Boys), 2:30
Ardrey Kell vs. Burlington School (Boys), 4
Independence vs. Conrad Academy (Boys), 5:30
Providence Day vs. South Mecklenburg (Girls), 7
Providence Day at Rocky River (Boys), 8:30
Leroy Holden Classic
At North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter vs. Independence, 2:30 (Girls)
Lake Norman Charter vs. Mooresville, 4 (Boys)
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg, 5:30 (Girls)
Forestview at North Mecklenburg, 7 (Boys)
Phenom Hoops Showcase
At Cox Mill
Victory Christian vs. Forsyth Country Day, 2:30 (Boys)
Westchester Country Day vs. North Surry, 4 (Boys)
Village Christian vs. Weddington, 5:30 (Boys)
Lincoln Charter vs. Northwood Temple, 7 (Boys)
Charlotte Christian at Cox Mill (Boys), 8:30 (Boys)
Saturday, November 26
Cannon School vs. Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic (AL) in Holiday Hoopsgiving (at Holy Innocents Episcopal) (Boys). 6:30
Carmel Christian vs. Pelham (AL) in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents Episcopal (Boys), 6:15
Carmel Christian vs. Greensboro Day (Headliners Challenge at Wesleyan Chr.) (Girls), Noon
Charlotte Catholic vs. Northern Guilford (Headliners Challenge at Wesleyan Christian) (Girls), 5
Hopewell vs. East Forsyth (in Headliners
Vance vs. Lexington (in Bobby Martin Classic at R.J. Reynolds High) (Boys), 2
West Charlotte vs. Brookwood (GA) (On the Radar Hoops
Charlotte Hoops Challenge
At Rocky River
Ardrey Kell vs. Burlington School (Girls), 10 a.m.
Concord First Assembly at Rocky River (Girls), 11:30 a.m.
Berry vs. New Hampstead (Boys), 1
Charlotte Catholic vs. Burlington School (Boys), 2:30
Conrad Academy vs. Bishop Sullivan (Boys), 4
South Mecklenburg vs. Concord (Boys), 5:30
Davidson Day vs. Providence Day (Girls), 7
Providence Day vs. Jay M. Robinson (Boys), 8:30
Leroy Holden Classic
At North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter/Independence loser vs. North Meck/Mooresville loser, 2:30 (Girls)
Lake Norman Charter/Mooresville loser vs. North Meck/Forestview loser, 4 (Boys)
Lake Norman Charter/Independence winner vs. North Meck/Mooresville winner, 5:30 (Girls)
Lake Norman Charter/Mooresville winner vs. North Meck/Forestview winner, 7 (Boys)
Phenom Hoops Showcase
At Cox Mill
Forest Hills vs. Victory Christian, 11 a.m. (Boys)
Forsyth Country Day vs. North Forsyth, 12:30 (Boys)
Butler vs. Kings Mountain, 2 (Boys)
Lincoln Charter vs. Piedmont, 3:30 (Boys)
Charlotte Christian vs. York Prep, 5 (Boys)
Concord First Assembly vs. Weddington, 6:30 (Boys)
Gaston Day at Cox Mill, 8 (Boys)
