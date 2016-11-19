Porter Ridge falls to Green Hope in NCHSAA 4A soccer final

Porter Ridge’s magical, unbeaten high school soccer season came to an end Saturday in the N.C. 4A state championship.
The Pirates fell to Green Hope 3-0 in the state final.
Green Hope won its third title since 2011.
Porter Ridge (26-1-2) had won 22 games in a row and had shut out five of its last six opponents. Before Saturday, Porter Ridge had only allowed two goals in a game once, a 4-2 win over East Mecklenburg on Oct. 24 in overtime.
Saturday, Green Hope (28-1) scored in the 25th minute, when Connor Munz converted. Seven minutes later, Jacob Sciandra scored off a rebound, when Porter Ridge goalie Julio Rangel successfully blocked an attempt by Anthony Boswell.
In the 75th minute, Green Hope got its third score, when Camden Holbrook smacked a corner kick that William Dugger headed in.
Porter Ridge managed only three shots for the game, compared with 16 for Green Hope. Porter Ridge goalie Rangel had five saves.
Comments