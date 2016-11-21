Observer Football Sweet 16: Northwestern upset, falls in otherwise quiet week

Rock Hill Northwestern lost QB Gage Moloney on its second drive in Friday’s 33-30 upset to loss to Gaffney.
The Trojans, the reigning S.C. 4A Division II state champions, lost in the first round of the new 5A playoffs this year. Northwestern had beaten Gaffney 46-2 earlier this season. Gaffney beat Northwestern in Rock Hill for the first time in 25 years.
So on a Friday night when every other Sweet 16 won – not including three private schools whose seasons have ended – the Trojans fell from No. 4 to No. 9. That allowed a mild shuffle as many top 10 teams moved up a spot.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 High School Football Poll
Team (Class)
Rec.
Pvs.
1. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
10-1
1
2. Butler (4A)
11-1
2
3. Vance (4A)
11-1
3
4. Mallard Creek (4A)
9-2
5
5. Charlotte Catholic (4A)
11-1
6
6. Charlotte Latin (IND)
12-0
7
7. Lake Norman (4A)
12-0
8
8. Myers Park (4A)
11-1
9
9. Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
9-2
4
10. Charlotte Christian (IND)
10-2
10
11. Davidson Day (IND)
8-3
11
12. Hickory Ridge (3A)
10-2
12
13. Lincolnton (2A)
11-1
13
14. Weddington (3A)
9-3
14
15. East Lincoln (2A)
10-2
15
16. AL Brown (4A)
9-3
16
Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: West Mecklenburg (4A, 9-3); Concord Robinson (3A, 10-2); Monroe (2A, 10-2); Hunter Huss (2A, 9-3)
