Charlotte-Area High School Football Players of the Week

Larry Matkins, Mallard Creek: Son of former West Charlotte All-America quarterback Keith Matkins, Larry Matkins threw a crucial 51-yard pass in the fourth quarter of his team’s 21-16 victory at Hough. He also had two sacks and two tackles for loss on defense.
Cole Ladowski, Lake Norman: Senior QB was 15-for-25 for 351 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-24 victory over East Mecklenburg.
Austin Colonna, Marvin Ridge: He threw for 425 yards and a Union County record seven touchdowns in Friday’s 49-42 victory over Concord. He completed 20-of-30 pass attempts.
Jacob Irby, Concord: Completed 28 of 49 passes for more than 484 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 49-42 loss to Marvin Ridge.
Shane Collins, Myers Park: In Friday’s 42-27 victory over Northwest Guilford, Collins had six tackles, one tackle-for-loss and two interceptions. He returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown.
