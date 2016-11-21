Tuesday’s High School Basketball Schedule

Here is the schedule for a busy Tuesday night of basketball
Berry at Garinger
Bessemer City at Chase
Boiling Springs (SC) at Fort Mill (in Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 7:30 (Girls)
Butler at Hough
Central Cabarrus at Carson
Charlotte Learning Center at Covenant Day (Boys)
Charlotte United Christian at Forest Trail Academy
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Comenius at Carolina Christian (Girls)
Concord First Assembly at Wesleyan Christian
Cox Mill at East Rowan
East Gaston at Burns
Gaston Day at Davidson Day
Grace Academy at Parkwood (Boys)
Grace Christian at Statesville Christian
Gray Stone Day at Mount Pleasant
Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin
Hickory Christian at Carmel Christian
Hickory Ridge at A.L. Brown (Girls)
High Point Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Kings Mountain at Charlotte Christian
Mallard Creek at Rocky River
North Iredell at West Wilkes
Northside Christian at Christ the King
Rock Hill vs. TBD (in Dorman Cavalier Invitational) (Girls)
St. Stephens at West Iredell
SouthLake Christian at Providence Day
South Mecklenburg at Independence
South Point at Providence
Sugar Creek Charter at Highland Tech
Sun Valley at East Mecklenburg
Union Academy at Metrolina Christian
United Faith at Westminster Catawba
Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Sumter Thanksgiving Tournament) (Boys/Girls)
Weddington at Ardrey Kell
West Mecklenburg at Hopewell
York Prep vs. Buford (at Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 6 (Girls)
The Brad Thompson Shootout
At Piedmont
Cardinal-Newman vs. Albemarle (Girls), 3:30
High Point Academy (SC) vs. Albemarle (Boys), 5
Porter Ridge at Piedmont (Girls), 6:30
Porter Ridge at Piedmont (Boys), 8
Marvin Ridge Thanksgiving Tournament
At Marvin Ridge
Covenant Day vs. Cuthbertson, 4 (Girls)
Nation Ford at Marvin Ridge, 5:30 (Girls)
Cuthbertson vs. Nation Ford, 7 (Boys)
Fort Mill at Marvin Ridge, 8:30 (Boys)
Wednesday, November 23
