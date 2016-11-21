High School Sports

November 21, 2016 10:13 PM

Tuesday’s High School Basketball Schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Here is the schedule for a busy Tuesday night of basketball

Berry at Garinger

Bessemer City at Chase

Boiling Springs (SC) at Fort Mill (in Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 7:30 (Girls)

Butler at Hough

Central Cabarrus at Carson

Charlotte Learning Center at Covenant Day (Boys)

Charlotte United Christian at Forest Trail Academy

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Comenius at Carolina Christian (Girls)

Concord First Assembly at Wesleyan Christian

Cox Mill at East Rowan

East Gaston at Burns

Gaston Day at Davidson Day

Grace Academy at Parkwood (Boys)

Grace Christian at Statesville Christian

Gray Stone Day at Mount Pleasant

Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin

Hickory Christian at Carmel Christian

Hickory Ridge at A.L. Brown (Girls)

High Point Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Kings Mountain at Charlotte Christian

Mallard Creek at Rocky River

North Iredell at West Wilkes

Northside Christian at Christ the King

Rock Hill vs. TBD (in Dorman Cavalier Invitational) (Girls)

St. Stephens at West Iredell

SouthLake Christian at Providence Day

South Mecklenburg at Independence

South Point at Providence

Sugar Creek Charter at Highland Tech

Sun Valley at East Mecklenburg

Union Academy at Metrolina Christian

United Faith at Westminster Catawba

Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Sumter Thanksgiving Tournament) (Boys/Girls)

Weddington at Ardrey Kell

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell

York Prep vs. Buford (at Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament), 6 (Girls)

The Brad Thompson Shootout

At Piedmont

Cardinal-Newman vs. Albemarle (Girls), 3:30

High Point Academy (SC) vs. Albemarle (Boys), 5

Porter Ridge at Piedmont (Girls), 6:30

Porter Ridge at Piedmont (Boys), 8

Marvin Ridge Thanksgiving Tournament

At Marvin Ridge

Covenant Day vs. Cuthbertson, 4 (Girls)

Nation Ford at Marvin Ridge, 5:30 (Girls)

Cuthbertson vs. Nation Ford, 7 (Boys)

Fort Mill at Marvin Ridge, 8:30 (Boys)

Wednesday, November 23

