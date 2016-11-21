Monday’s top high school basketball performers

Andreasia Alexader, Rocky River girls: game-high 24 points in a 75-52 win over Rocky River.
Noah Allen, Mooresville: 29 points, seven assists in 74-64 loss to North Rowan.
Jaylynn Askew, Providence: 22 points, 13 rebounds in a 35-32 loss to East Meck.
Jakai Brewer, Carolina International: game-high 29 points in a 67-63 win over Bradford Prep. Carolina International is 4-0.
Nia Daniel, Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge girls: 25 points, 10 rebounds for Daniel, 24 points, 12 rebounds for Smith in a 94-62 win over Sun Valley.
Cam Hamilton, Vance: 21 points, six rebounds in a 62-58 loss to Rocky River. Freshman Jaden Springer led Rocky River with 17.
Mahaley Holit, Elanna Peay, Central Cabarrus girls: In a 57-55 win over Carson, Holit -- a Hampton signee -- had 23 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Peay had 12 rebounds and five points, including the game-winning bucket.
Cartier Jernigan, Hickory Grove: 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists in 68-62 win over Metrolina Christian.
Journey Muhammad, Ardrey Kell girls: 12 points, six rebounds, three steals in a 53-43 win over Cox Mill.
Jae’Lyn Withers, Vaud Worthy, North Mecklenburg: Withers had 19 points, 19 rebounds in a 91-53 win over Garinger. Worthy had 14 points and 10 assists for the Vikings, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Comments