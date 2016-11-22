HS girls’ basketball roundup: No. 2 South Meck stops Independence

Elevator
↑Carmel Christian’s young guns: Carmel eighth grader Dalaney McGuirt had 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists in a 54-20 varsity win over Hickory Christian Tuesday. And Chloe Williams, a seventh grader, had 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four blocks.
↑Ardrey Kell: Ranked No. 9 in the Sweet 16, the Knights dominated No. 5 Weddington Tuesday, winning 58-39. Ardrey Kell outscored Weddington 24-8 in a decisive second quarter.
↑Maya Caldwell, Davidson Day: Scored her 2,000th career point in a 69-18 win over Gaston Day. She finished with 22 points. Teammate Parker Tompkins had her third straight double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) for the Patriots (3-0), No. 4 in the Sweet 16.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 82, No. 13 Rocky River 63: The Mavericks maintained a vice grip on the top spot in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll with a dominating road win Tuesday. Dazia Lawrence (32 points), Janay Sanders (10), E’Mya Price (10) and Ahlana Smith (10) were all part of a balanced scoring attack. Andreasia Anderson had 12 for Rocky River and Ariana Nance poured in 30 but the Ravens couldn’t keep up with the Mavericks’ torrid scoring pace.
No. 2 South Meck 84, Independence 47: A’Lea Gilbert had 24 points and Shariah Gaddy added 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Sabres got an easy win and remained unbeaten. South’s Naomi Gilbert finished with 19 points and eight steals.
No. 6 Hickory Ridge 80, AL Brown 53: Gabby Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and junior Sherise Jones chipped in with 18 rebounds in an easy win. Hickory Ridge improved to 3-0. Shemya Stanbach led AL Brown with 26 and Nicki Lyerly added 11
No. 7 Providence Day 68, SouthLake Christian 25: Janelle Bailey had 21 points, Kennedy Boyd 15 and Laila Barnes chipped in with 10 points, eight rebounds for the N.C. Independent Schools 3A state champs. Providence Day improved to 2-0.
No. 12 Butler 56, Hough 52, 2 OT: Rinnah Green had 23 points to lead Butler to a narrow win against Hough (1-1). The Huskies got 22 from Renee Alquiza.
Charlotte Country Day 59, High Point Christian 25: Kennedy Grier had 24 points and six steals for the Bucs (1-2) who got their first win of the season. High Point Christian dipped to 0-3.
Kings Mountain 63, Charlotte Christian 30: Hannah Clark had 20 and Leesia Rhodes 13 for Kings Mountain in an easy win. Kings Mountain limited Christian to just 11 points in the second and third quarters. Gerlea Patton had 11 for Christian (1-1).
Northside Christian 44, Christ The King 42: Aniya Phillips had eight points and 10 rebounds as Northside Christian (2-0) remained unbeaten with a close win. Marie Strickland had 22 points and Anne Mundy 11 for Christ The King (2-2).
Tuesday’s Big Five
Carrie Barnett, Carmel Christian: 23 points, seven rebounds, six steals, four assists against Hickory Christian.
Nia Daniels, Hickory Ridge: 26 points, seven rebounds, four steals in an 80-53 win over AL Brown.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: 32 points, five rebounds, four assists in an 82-63 win over Rocky River.
Journey Muhammad, Ardrey Kell: Led her team to decisive win over No. 5 Weddington -- 21 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five assists for the Knights (3-0). She made five 3-point shots.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: 30 points, 31 rebounds, 10 blocks in a 44-42 win over Christ The King.
