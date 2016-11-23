High School boys’ basketball roundup: No. 7 Independence handles South Mecklenburg

Elevator
↑Rock Hill South Pointe: football team is nationally ranked and basketball team is 3-0 after Tuesday’s 71-60 win over Providence. Blake Turner had 24 for the Stallions. Isaac Jerzembeck had 23 for Providence (0-3).
↑Rocky River: Ravens are 5-0 after Tuesday’s 78-70 win over Mallard Creek. Anthony Salley had 16 points, Raquan Brown had 12 and Mikey Maddox had 11.
↑Scheduling: Admiring area boys basketball coaches for not skipping tough games against tough opponents early.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 4 Providence Day 55, SouthLake Christian 46: The Chargers’ sophomores and juniors had class trips to Washington, D.C., and New Orleans over the past several days. The juniors returned around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Providence Day played like a tired team Tuesday night, falling behind 14-2 early. SouthLake (2-3) came out making shot-after-shot, led by junior wing Madison Monroe (game-high 20 points). Monroe is the son of SouthLake coach and former N.C. State star Rodney Monroe. And for the game, Providence Day (3-1) shot 43 percent and made just 5-of-19 3-point attempts, allowing SouthLake to stay in a simple, but closely compacted zone defense.
Finally, a pressing defense, led by junior guard Devon Dotson (19 points, eight rebounds, five assists) helped the Chargers make a run in the fourth quarter. Dotson hit Trey Wertz on the break for a 3-point attempt and Wertz (12 points, five rebounds, five assists) delivered the Chargers their first lead from the left wing, at 45-44. They never gave it up.
No. 5 Charlotte Christian 73, Kings Mountain 56: The Knights (2-0) busted open a tight game with an 18-11 spurt in the second quarter followed by a 21-11 run in the third. BJ Mack (14 points) led the Knights in scoring. All 10 Christian players scored. Seniors Rob Peterson and Kayle Mason had double-doubles. Point guard JC Tharrington had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Zeke Littlejohn had 15 points and Adrion Delph 14 for Kings Mountain.
No. 6 Butler 78, No. 14 Hough 64: Zane Rankin had 20 points, Gerrale Gates 17, Tarique Stowe 16 and Omega Stitt 15 for the Bulldogs (2-0) in the win. Butler got out to a 27-11 first quarter lead on Hough, which got 16 from Cooper Crawford, 12 from Myles Washington and 11 from Blake Bailey.
No. 7 Independence 72, South Mecklenburg 60: The Patriots jumped out to a 19-10 first quarter lead and never let up in their debut, getting 16 points, four rebounds and two assists from Chase Fairfax; and 11 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals from senior center Justyn Hamilton. Derrick Walker (17 points), Paul Hudson (16) and Bryant Thomas (13) led the Sabres.
No. 11 Weddington 67, No. 9 Ardrey Kell 49: The Warriors bounced back from a season-opening loss to No. 10 Cox Mill with a dominant road win. Weddington (1-1) outscored Ardrey Kell (1-1) 42-15 in the second and third quarters. No Ardrey Kell player reached double figures.
Charlotte Country Day 44, High Point Christian 39: Sophomore DeAngelo Epps had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Bucs (1-3) to their first win of the season. Point guard Rylan McLaurin added 16 points. Jalen Seegers led High Point Christian with 19.
Greensboro Day 69, Charlotte Latin 31: Will Dillard had 12 points and Temple recruit JP Moorman had 10 in an easy win for the nationally ranked Bengals (6-0). Greensboro Day held Latin (1-3) to 10 points in the first half. Latin got 12 points from John Beecy.
United Faith 63, Westminster Catawba 16: Rafael Jenkins had 21 points, eight assists; Jason Thompson had 21 points, eight rebounds; and Tyrell Dawson had 12 points, nine rebounds in the Falcons’ easy win. Westminster scored four points in the first half.
Gaston Day 72, Davidson Day 43: Quan McCluney had 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and Brandon Reeves added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in an easy win for Gaston Day.
High Point Wesleyan 79, Concord First Assembly 69: First Assembly (4-1) made a late run, outscoring nationally ranked Wesleyan 29-20 in the fourth quarter, but suffered its first loss of the season. Stephen Edoka (10 rebounds) and Weston Edwards had 13 each for CFA. Jaylen Hoard, ranked as high as the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2018, had a game-high 32 points.
Kernersville Forest Trail Academy 64, Charlotte United Christian 58: Jaylen Sims had 20 and Chris Martin 13 in a loss for Charlotte United (3-4).
Parkwood 89, Grace Academy 71: Sanaah McGee had 20 points and Caleb Lee 20 to pace Parkwood (1-1) to an easy win. Jaylen Thompson (13 points, 20 rebounds, four assists), Eric Evans (10 points, four rebounds, four assists) and Mark James Lawson (17 points, five assists) led Grace (2-1).
Piedmont 55, Porter Ridge 48: Camden Baucom had 10 points to lead Piedmont (2-0) to the win. Piedmont played without leading scorer Hunter Tyson, who was sick. Noah Taylor led Porter Ridge (1-2) with 17 points.
Tuesday’s Big 5
Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: 20 points, 15 rebounds, five assists for Hinton in a 72-43 win over Davidson Day.
Chea Johnson, Independence: 14 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds in a win over crosstown rival South Meck.
Ryan Schwieger, Weddington: 22 points, six rebounds, six assists, three blocks in a 67-49 win over Ardrey Kell in a battle of Observer Sweet 16 teams.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: freshman, a 6-2 guard, had 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists in a 78-70 win over Mallard Creek and leads the unbeaten Ravens in scoring. He averages 22.4 points per game to lead the team.
Amiri Waddell, Concord First Assembly: 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists in a 79-69 loss to nationally ranked High Point Wesleyan Christian.
