November 24, 2016 10:29 AM

Friday’s playoff football schedule

Games at 7:30, unless noted.

FRIDAY

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.)

4AA West

West Forsyth (10-2) at Lake Norman (12-0)

West Mecklenburg (9-3) at Greensboro Page (11-1)

Mallard Creek (9-2) at Butler (11-1)

Vance (11-1) at Myers Park (11-1)

4A West

A.L. Brown (9-3) at Davie County (11-1)

Watauga (9-3) at Greensboro Dudley (11-1)

North Davidson (8-4) at East Forsyth (11-1)

Mount Tabor (9-3) at Charlotte Catholic (11-1)

3AA West

Asheville Erwin (7-5) at Asheville Reynolds (10-2)

Ledford (9-3) at Weddington (9-3)

Marvin Ridge (7-5) at Jay M. Robinson (10-2)

Hickory Ridge (10-2) at South Iredell (9-3)

3A West

Lawndale Burns (10-2) at Lenoir Hibriten (12-0)

Crest (9-3) at West Rowan (9-3)

Waynesville Tuscola (11-1) at South Point (8-4)

Morganton Patton (8-4) at Canton Pisgah (11-1)

2AA West

Franklin (7-5) at Shelby (12-0)

R-S Central (6-6) at Hunter Huss (9-3)

Mount Pleasant (7-5) at Monroe (10-2)

East Lincoln (10-2) at West Caldwell (10-2)

2A West

Eastern Randolph (9-3) at Lincolnton (11-1)

Hendersonville (9-3) at Surry Central (11-1)

Mountain Heritage (11-1) at Reidsville (12-0)

North Rowan (10-2) at Brevard (10-2)

1AA West

East Surry (9-3) at Mount Airy (11-1)

Bessemer City (9-3) at Whiteville (7-5)

Swain (6-6) at West Montgomery (12-0)

Walkertown (7-5) at East Montgomery (11-1)

1A West

Winston-Salem Prep (5-6) at Murphy (11-1)

Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-2) at Mountain Island Charter (9-3)

Cherokee (8-4) at North Duplin (8-4)

Hayesville (3-8) at Mitchell (11-1)

South Carolina

5A

Upper State

Dorman (7-4) at Anderson Westside (10-1)

Spartanburg (8-3) at Laurens (6-5)

Greenwood (9-2) at Boiling Springs (10-1)

Gaffney (7-4) at Simpsonville Hillcrest (6-5)

Class 4A

Upper State

North Augusta (7-4) at Belton-Honea Path (10-1)

West Columbia Airport (5-6) at South Pointe (10-1)

Columbia Ridge View (9-2) at Union County (7-4)

York (6-5) at South Aiken (10-1)

Class 3A

Upper State

Williamston Palmetto (9-2) at Fairfield Central (9-2)

Greenwood Emerald (5-6) at Newberry (8-3)

Chester (9-2) at Powderville (10-1)

Chapman (8-3) at Seneca (8-3)

Class 2A

Upper State

Liberty (7-4) at Blacksburg (9-2)

Kershaw Andrew Jackson (9-2) at Saluda (10-1)

Greenville Christ Church Episcopal (7-4) at Abbeville (10-0-1)

North Augusta Fox Creek (7-4) at Cheraw (10-1)

Class 1A

Upper State

Lewisville (9-2) at McCormick (5-5)

McBee (8-3) at Blackville-Hilda (8-3)

Dixie (7-4) at Lamar (10-0)

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-6) at Williston-Elko (8-2)

