Friday’s playoff football schedule

Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
FRIDAY
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.)
NORTH CAROLINA
4AA West
West Forsyth (10-2) at Lake Norman (12-0)
West Mecklenburg (9-3) at Greensboro Page (11-1)
Mallard Creek (9-2) at Butler (11-1)
Vance (11-1) at Myers Park (11-1)
4A West
A.L. Brown (9-3) at Davie County (11-1)
Watauga (9-3) at Greensboro Dudley (11-1)
North Davidson (8-4) at East Forsyth (11-1)
Mount Tabor (9-3) at Charlotte Catholic (11-1)
3AA West
Asheville Erwin (7-5) at Asheville Reynolds (10-2)
Ledford (9-3) at Weddington (9-3)
Marvin Ridge (7-5) at Jay M. Robinson (10-2)
Hickory Ridge (10-2) at South Iredell (9-3)
3A West
Lawndale Burns (10-2) at Lenoir Hibriten (12-0)
Crest (9-3) at West Rowan (9-3)
Waynesville Tuscola (11-1) at South Point (8-4)
Morganton Patton (8-4) at Canton Pisgah (11-1)
2AA West
Franklin (7-5) at Shelby (12-0)
R-S Central (6-6) at Hunter Huss (9-3)
Mount Pleasant (7-5) at Monroe (10-2)
East Lincoln (10-2) at West Caldwell (10-2)
2A West
Eastern Randolph (9-3) at Lincolnton (11-1)
Hendersonville (9-3) at Surry Central (11-1)
Mountain Heritage (11-1) at Reidsville (12-0)
North Rowan (10-2) at Brevard (10-2)
1AA West
East Surry (9-3) at Mount Airy (11-1)
Bessemer City (9-3) at Whiteville (7-5)
Swain (6-6) at West Montgomery (12-0)
Walkertown (7-5) at East Montgomery (11-1)
1A West
Winston-Salem Prep (5-6) at Murphy (11-1)
Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-2) at Mountain Island Charter (9-3)
Cherokee (8-4) at North Duplin (8-4)
Hayesville (3-8) at Mitchell (11-1)
South Carolina
5A
Upper State
Dorman (7-4) at Anderson Westside (10-1)
Spartanburg (8-3) at Laurens (6-5)
Greenwood (9-2) at Boiling Springs (10-1)
Gaffney (7-4) at Simpsonville Hillcrest (6-5)
Class 4A
Upper State
North Augusta (7-4) at Belton-Honea Path (10-1)
West Columbia Airport (5-6) at South Pointe (10-1)
Columbia Ridge View (9-2) at Union County (7-4)
York (6-5) at South Aiken (10-1)
Class 3A
Upper State
Williamston Palmetto (9-2) at Fairfield Central (9-2)
Greenwood Emerald (5-6) at Newberry (8-3)
Chester (9-2) at Powderville (10-1)
Chapman (8-3) at Seneca (8-3)
Class 2A
Upper State
Liberty (7-4) at Blacksburg (9-2)
Kershaw Andrew Jackson (9-2) at Saluda (10-1)
Greenville Christ Church Episcopal (7-4) at Abbeville (10-0-1)
North Augusta Fox Creek (7-4) at Cheraw (10-1)
Class 1A
Upper State
Lewisville (9-2) at McCormick (5-5)
McBee (8-3) at Blackville-Hilda (8-3)
Dixie (7-4) at Lamar (10-0)
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-6) at Williston-Elko (8-2)
