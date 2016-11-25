Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Team
Cl.
This week
Next week
1. Rock Hill S. Pointe (11-1)
4A
d. W. Columbia Airport 61-7
at Belton-Honea-Path
2. Butler (12-1)
4A
d. Mallard Creek 42-28
vs. Vance
3. Vance (12-1)
4A
d. Myers Park 41-38 OT
at Butler
4. Mallard Creek (9-3)
4A
lost 42-28 to Butler
Season over
5. Charlotte Catholic (12-1)
4A
d. Mount Tabor 48-14
at East Forsyth
<EN>6. Charlotte Latin (12-0)
IND
Season over
Season over
7. Lake Norman (12-1)
4A
lost 35-17 to West Forsyth
Season over
8. Myers Park (11-2)
4A
lost 41-38 to Vance OT
Season over
9. Rock Hill N’western (9-2)
5A
Season over
Season over
10. Charlotte Christian (IND)
IND
Season over
Season over
11. Davidson Day (8-3)
IND
Season over
Season over
12. Hickory Ridge (11-2)
3A
d. South Iredell 34-22
vs Marvin Ridge
13. Lincolnton (12-1)
2A
d. Eastern Randolph 68-27
vs. Hendersonville
14. Weddington (10-3)
3A
d. Ledford 42-21
at Asheville Reynolds
15. East Lincoln (11-2)
2A
d. West Caldwell 34-14
at Monroe
16. A.L. Brown (9-4)
4A
lost Davie County 38-19
Season over
Friday’s Scores
North Carolina
Class 1A
Districts
EAST
(East- 1) Plymouth 49, (MIdeast- 4) Jones County 13
(East- 2) Chocowinity Southside 60, (Mideast- 3) Gaston KIPP Pride 8
(Mideast- 2) North Edgecombe 16, (East- 3) Pinetown Northside 14
Class 1AA
Regionals
EAST
(East- 1) East Carteret 56, (East- 5) Gates County 0
(East- 3) Tarboro 61, (Mideast- 2) Granville Central 0
WEST
(West- 1) Mt. Airy 49, (Midwest- 4) East Surry 6
Class 2A
Districts
(MIdwest- 1) Reidsville 45, (West- 4) Burnsville Mountain Heritage 16
EAST
(East- 1) Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, (East- 5) Southwest Onslow 0
(Mideast- 1) South Columbus 75, (Mideast- 5) Fairmont 42
(Mideast- 3) East Bladen 28, (East- 2) Ayden-Grifton 21
Class 2AA
Districts
EAST
(East- 5) Jacksonville 15, (East- 2) Bunn 7
(Mideast- 1) Clinton 45, (Mideast- 5) South Granville 7
WEST
(Midwest- 1) Monroe 31, (Midwest- 5) Mt. Pleasant 14
(Midwest- 3) East Lincoln 34, (West- 2) West Caldwell 14
(West- 1) Shelby 41, (West- 5) Franklin 0
(West- 3) Gastonia Huss 41, (West- 7) R-S Central 0
Class 3A
(East- 4) Rocky Mount 27, (Mideast- 1) Southern Nash 21
Districts
EAST
(East- 1) West Craven 36, (Mideast- 4) Eastern Alamance 7
WEST
(Midwest- 1) Belmont South Point 45, (West- 4) Waynesville Tuscola 6
(Midwest- 2) West Rowan 35, (West- 3) Shelby Crest 7
Class 3AA
(MIdeast- 1) Eastern Guilford 37, (Mideast- 5) Asheboro 7
(West- 4) Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 48, (Midwest- 1) Concord Robinson 28
Districts
EAST
(East- 5) Jacksonville 28, (East- 1) West Brunswick 12
WEST
(Midwest- 2) Weddington 42, (Midwest- 6) Thomasville Ledford 21
(West- 1) Asheville Reynolds 60, (West- 5) Asheville Erwin 7
Class 4A
Districts
EAST
(East- 6) Wilmington Hoggard 65, (East- 2) Greenville Rose 41
(Mideast- 4) Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 31, (East- 1) Wilmington New Hanover 13
WEST
(Midwest- 1) East Forsyth 49, (Midwest- 5) North Davidson 10
Class 4AA
Districts
EAST
(East- 1) Wake Forest 7, (East- 5) Wilmington Laney 6
(East- 3) Wake Forest Heritage 25, (Mideast- 2) Southern Pines Pinecrest
South Carolina
Class A
Quarterfinal
Upper State
Lamar 54, Dixie 0
Lewisville 42, McCormick 14
McBee 41, Blackville-Hilda 8
Williston-Elko 44, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8
Lower State
C.E. Murray 32, Green Sea Floyds 6
Hannah-Pamplico 17, Cross 12
Hemingway 30, St. John’s 25
Lake View 56, Baptist Hill 26
Class AA
Quarterfinal
Upper State
Abbeville 48, Christ Church Episcopal 13
Cheraw 63, Fox Creek 31
Liberty 31, Blacksburg 7
Saluda 28, Andrew Jackson 12
Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Latta 12
Barnwell 28, Woodland 6
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Andrews 7
Carvers Bay 22, Whale Branch 7
Class AAA
Quarterfinal
Upper State
Chapman 41, Seneca 18
Newberry 33, Emerald 7
Palmetto 23, Fairfield Central 19
Powdersville 57, Chester 49
Lower State
Bluffton 41, Lake City 39
Brookland-Cayce 42, Georgetown 21
Dillon 51, Strom Thurmond 19
Timberland 49, Gilbert 29
Class AAAA
Quarterfinal
Upper State
Belton-Honea Path 13, North Augusta 3
Ridge View 24, Union County 20
South Aiken 47, York Comprehensive 7
South Pointe 61, Airport 7
Lower State
Chapin 52, Beaufort 35
Hartsville 48, A.C. Flora 10
North Myrtle Beach 28, Cane Bay 14
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 29, Berkeley 20
Class AAAAA
Quarterfinal
Upper State
Boiling Springs 30, Greenwood 21
Dorman 14, Westside 13
Gaffney 35, Hillcrest 28
Spartanburg 35, Laurens 17
Lower State
Conway 14, Spring Valley 0
Dutch Fork 34, Summerville 7
Fort Dorchester 38, Blythewood 28
White Knoll 28, Lexington 21
