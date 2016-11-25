High School Sports

November 25, 2016 11:11 PM

Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Team

Cl.

This week

Next week

1. Rock Hill S. Pointe (11-1)

4A

d. W. Columbia Airport 61-7

at Belton-Honea-Path

2. Butler (12-1)

4A

d. Mallard Creek 42-28

vs. Vance

3. Vance (12-1)

4A

d. Myers Park 41-38 OT

at Butler

4. Mallard Creek (9-3)

4A

lost 42-28 to Butler

Season over

5. Charlotte Catholic (12-1)

4A

d. Mount Tabor 48-14

at East Forsyth

<EN>6. Charlotte Latin (12-0)

IND

Season over

Season over

7. Lake Norman (12-1)

4A

lost 35-17 to West Forsyth

Season over

8. Myers Park (11-2)

4A

lost 41-38 to Vance OT

Season over

9. Rock Hill N’western (9-2)

5A

Season over

Season over

10. Charlotte Christian (IND)

IND

Season over

Season over

11. Davidson Day (8-3)

IND

Season over

Season over

12. Hickory Ridge (11-2)

3A

d. South Iredell 34-22

vs Marvin Ridge

13. Lincolnton (12-1)

2A

d. Eastern Randolph 68-27

vs. Hendersonville

14. Weddington (10-3)

3A

d. Ledford 42-21

at Asheville Reynolds

15. East Lincoln (11-2)

2A

d. West Caldwell 34-14

at Monroe

16. A.L. Brown (9-4)

4A

lost Davie County 38-19

Season over

Friday’s Scores

North Carolina

Class 1A

Districts

EAST

(East- 1) Plymouth 49, (MIdeast- 4) Jones County 13

(East- 2) Chocowinity Southside 60, (Mideast- 3) Gaston KIPP Pride 8

(Mideast- 2) North Edgecombe 16, (East- 3) Pinetown Northside 14

Class 1AA

Regionals

EAST

(East- 1) East Carteret 56, (East- 5) Gates County 0

(East- 3) Tarboro 61, (Mideast- 2) Granville Central 0

WEST

(West- 1) Mt. Airy 49, (Midwest- 4) East Surry 6

Class 2A

Districts

(MIdwest- 1) Reidsville 45, (West- 4) Burnsville Mountain Heritage 16

EAST

(East- 1) Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, (East- 5) Southwest Onslow 0

(Mideast- 1) South Columbus 75, (Mideast- 5) Fairmont 42

(Mideast- 3) East Bladen 28, (East- 2) Ayden-Grifton 21

Class 2AA

Districts

EAST

(East- 5) Jacksonville 15, (East- 2) Bunn 7

(Mideast- 1) Clinton 45, (Mideast- 5) South Granville 7

WEST

(Midwest- 1) Monroe 31, (Midwest- 5) Mt. Pleasant 14

(Midwest- 3) East Lincoln 34, (West- 2) West Caldwell 14

(West- 1) Shelby 41, (West- 5) Franklin 0

(West- 3) Gastonia Huss 41, (West- 7) R-S Central 0

Class 3A

(East- 4) Rocky Mount 27, (Mideast- 1) Southern Nash 21

Districts

EAST

(East- 1) West Craven 36, (Mideast- 4) Eastern Alamance 7

WEST

(Midwest- 1) Belmont South Point 45, (West- 4) Waynesville Tuscola 6

(Midwest- 2) West Rowan 35, (West- 3) Shelby Crest 7

Class 3AA

(MIdeast- 1) Eastern Guilford 37, (Mideast- 5) Asheboro 7

(West- 4) Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 48, (Midwest- 1) Concord Robinson 28

Districts

EAST

(East- 5) Jacksonville 28, (East- 1) West Brunswick 12

WEST

(Midwest- 2) Weddington 42, (Midwest- 6) Thomasville Ledford 21

(West- 1) Asheville Reynolds 60, (West- 5) Asheville Erwin 7

Class 4A

Districts

EAST

(East- 6) Wilmington Hoggard 65, (East- 2) Greenville Rose 41

(Mideast- 4) Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 31, (East- 1) Wilmington New Hanover 13

WEST

(Midwest- 1) East Forsyth 49, (Midwest- 5) North Davidson 10

Class 4AA

Districts

EAST

(East- 1) Wake Forest 7, (East- 5) Wilmington Laney 6

(East- 3) Wake Forest Heritage 25, (Mideast- 2) Southern Pines Pinecrest

South Carolina

Class A

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Lamar 54, Dixie 0

Lewisville 42, McCormick 14

McBee 41, Blackville-Hilda 8

Williston-Elko 44, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Lower State

C.E. Murray 32, Green Sea Floyds 6

Hannah-Pamplico 17, Cross 12

Hemingway 30, St. John’s 25

Lake View 56, Baptist Hill 26

Class AA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Abbeville 48, Christ Church Episcopal 13

Cheraw 63, Fox Creek 31

Liberty 31, Blacksburg 7

Saluda 28, Andrew Jackson 12

Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Latta 12

Barnwell 28, Woodland 6

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Andrews 7

Carvers Bay 22, Whale Branch 7

Class AAA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Chapman 41, Seneca 18

Newberry 33, Emerald 7

Palmetto 23, Fairfield Central 19

Powdersville 57, Chester 49

Lower State

Bluffton 41, Lake City 39

Brookland-Cayce 42, Georgetown 21

Dillon 51, Strom Thurmond 19

Timberland 49, Gilbert 29

Class AAAA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Belton-Honea Path 13, North Augusta 3

Ridge View 24, Union County 20

South Aiken 47, York Comprehensive 7

South Pointe 61, Airport 7

Lower State

Chapin 52, Beaufort 35

Hartsville 48, A.C. Flora 10

North Myrtle Beach 28, Cane Bay 14

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 29, Berkeley 20

Class AAAAA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Boiling Springs 30, Greenwood 21

Dorman 14, Westside 13

Gaffney 35, Hillcrest 28

Spartanburg 35, Laurens 17

Lower State

Conway 14, Spring Valley 0

Dutch Fork 34, Summerville 7

Fort Dorchester 38, Blythewood 28

White Knoll 28, Lexington 21

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

View more video

Sports Videos