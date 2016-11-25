Charlotte Catholic crushes Mount Tabor in 4A playoff

Charlotte Catholic’s roll is up to a dozen wins.
The Cougars dominated Mount Tabor 48-14 in the second round of the N.C. 4A playoffs at Catholic for their 12th straight victory of the season. They’ve overwhelmed postseason opponents 93-21 and have yet to trail in a game.
“You just want to win and go on to next week in these playoffs,” Cougars coach Mike Brodowicz said. “That’s what our goal is and we try to stay focused. Our kids are very confident and obviously playing at home makes it special, especially at Thanksgiving.”
Catholic has every reason to be confident, especially after bolting to a 35-0 lead with a 28-point second quarter that ended any hopes Mount Tabor had of staying close. Cougars tailback Jack Brigham had a huge hand in the uprising, scoring on runs of 1 and 28 yards as well as a 10-yard pass from Brady Berger. Brigham rushed for 124 yards on 13 carries and Catholic ran for 236 yards as a team, but the Cougars were equally efficient through the air as Berger completed 9-of-10 passes for 191 yards and four scores.
“When you have teams that have never faced us before, I don’t know what they think. You’ve got to stop the run and we’re not as traditional a wing-T (offense) as we were before. The offense has evolved where we’re hitting you with so many things.”
Catholic’s defense hit Mount Tabor with a pair of takeaways that padded the Cougars’ onslaught. First-half interceptions by safeties Brian Jacobs and Rob Dumser led to Catholic scores and the Cougars limited the Spartans to 222 yards total offense, with most of it late in the game.
Records: Mount Tabor 9-4, Charlotte Catholic 12-1.
What’s next: Catholic travels to East Forsyth in the third round.
Mount Tabor 0 7 0 7-14
Charlotte Catholic 7 28 6 7-48
CC - John Newman 29 pass from Brady Berger (Drew Morais kick)
CC - Jack Brigham 1 run (Morais kick)
CC - Brigham 28 run (Morais kick)
CC - Brigham 10 pass from Berger (Morais kick)
CC - Jimmy Abate 26 pass from Berger (Morais kick)
MT - Blake Whitehart 9 pass from Kendrick Patterson (Ben Gardner kick)
CC - Vaughn Hall 6 run (Morais kick)
CC - Newman 23 pass from Berger (pass failed)
MT - Teddy Christakos 9 pass from Patterson (Gardner kick)
