Friday’s high school football scores, playoff pairings

North Carolina
4AA
Friday’s results
West
West Forsyth 35, Lake Norman 17
Greensboro Page 55, West Mecklenburg 26
Butler 42, Mallard Creek 28
Vance 41, Myers Park 38 (OT)
East
Wake Forest 7, Wilmington Laney 6
Wake Forest Heritage 25, Southern Pines Pinecrest 21
Apex Middle Creek 45, Raleigh Sanderson 7
Raleigh Garner 54, Richmond Senior 37
Next Friday
West
West Forsyth (11-2) at Greensboro Page (12-1)
Vance (12-1) at Butler (12-1)
East
Wake Forest Heritage (11-2) at Wake Forest (13-0)
Raleigh Garner (12-1) at Apex Middle Creek (13-0)
4A
Friday’s results
West
Davie County 38, A.L. Brown 19
Greensboro Dudley 55, Watauga 20
East Forsyth 49, North Davidson 10
Charlotte Catholic 48, Mount Tabor 14
East
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 31, Wilmington New Hanover 13
Fayetteville Cape Fear 35, West Johnston 34
Scotland County 66, Southeast Raleigh 28
Wilmington Hoggard 65, Greenville Rose 41
Next Friday
West
Greensboro Dudley (12-1) at Davie County (12-1)
Charlotte Catholic (12-1) at East Forsyth (12-1)
East
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (12-1) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (13-0)
Wilmington Hoggard (8-5) at Scotland County (13-0)
3AA
Friday’s results
West
Asheville Reynolds 60, Asheville Erwin 7
Weddington 42, Ledford 21
Marvin Ridge 48, Jay M. Robinson 28
Hickory Ridge 34, South Iredell 22
East
Jacksonville 28, West Brunswick 12
Lee County 35, Fayetteville Sanford 3
Eastern Guilford 37, Asheboro 7
Western Alamance 51, Cleveland 26
Next Friday
West
Weddington (10-3) at Asheville Reynolds (11-2)
Marvin Ridge (8-5) at Hickory Ridge (11-2)
East
Jacksonville (9-4) at Lee County (12-1)
Western Alamance (11-2) at Eastern Guilford (13-0)
3A
Friday’s results
West
Lenoir Hibriten 62, Lawndale Burns 28
West Rowan 35, Crest 7
South Point 45, Waynesville Tuscola 6
Morganton Patton 22, Canton Pisgah 13
East
West Craven 36, Eastern Alamance 7
Havelock 14, Hillsborough Orange 7
Rocky Mount 27, Southern Nash 21
Southern Guilford 29, South Johnston 7
Next Friday
West
West Rowan (10-3) at Lenoir Hibriten (13-0)
Morganton Patton (9-4) at South Point (9-4)
East
Havelock (12-1) at West Craven (12-0)
Rocky Mount (11-2) at Southern Guilford (11-2)
2AA
Friday’s results
West
Shelby 41, Franklin 0
Hunter Huss 41, R-S Central 0
Monroe 31, Mount Pleasant 13
East Lincoln 34, West Caldwell 14
East
East Duplin 33, Roanoke Rapids 0
Hertford County 34, High Point Andrews 31
Clinton 45, South Granville 7
Jacksonville Northside 15, Bunn 7
Next Friday
West
Hunter Huss (10-3) at Shelby (13-0)
East Lincoln (11-2) at Monroe (11-2)
East
Hertford County (9-4) at East Duplin (12-1)
Jacksonville Northside (10-3) at Clinton (13-0)
2A
Friday’s results
West
Lincolnton 68, Eastern Randolph 27
Hendersonville 73, Surry Central 28
Reidsville 45, Mountain Heritage 16
North Rowan 27, Brevard 21
East
Elizabeth City Northeastern 63, Southwest Onslow 20
Edenton Holmes 51, Kinston 33
South Columbus 75, Fairmont 42
East Bladen 28, Ayden-Grifton 21
This week
West
Hendersonville (10-3) at Lincolnton (12-1)
North Rowan (11-2) at Reidsville (13-0)
East
Edenton Holmes (11-2) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (11-2)
East Bladen (9-4) at South Columbus (11-2)
1AA
Friday’s results
West
Mount Airy 49, East Surry 6
Whiteville 13, Bessemer City 12
West Montgomery 70, Swain 42
East Montgomery 49, Walkertown 14
East
East Carteret 56, Gates County 0
Tarboro 61, Granville Central 0
Lakewood 42, Princeton 22
Wallace-Rose Hill 38, Union 0
This week
West
Whiteville (8-5) at Mount Airy (12-1)
East Montgomery (12-1) at West Montgomery (13-0)
East
Tarboro (11-2) at East Carteret (12-1)
Wallace-Rose Hill (12-1) at Lakewood (10-3)
1A
Friday’s results
West
Murphy 42, Winston-Salem Prep 18
Mountain Island Charter 54, Thomas Jefferson Academy 40
Cherokee 22, North Duplin 20
Mitchell 58, Hayesville 6
East
Plymouth 49, Jones Senior 13
North Edgecombe 16, Pinetown Northside 14
Northampton County 49, Southeast Halifax 8
Chocowinity Southside 60, Gaston KIPP Pride 8
This week
West
Mountain Island Charter (10-3) at Murphy (12-1)
Cherokee (9-4) at Mitchell (12-1)
East
North Edgecombe (11-1) at Plymouth (10-3)
Northampton County (7-6) at Chocowinity Southside (9-4)
South Carolina
Class 5A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Dorman 14, Anderson Westside 13
Spartanburg 35, Laurens 17
Boiling Springs 30, Greenwood 21
Gaffney 35, Simpsonville Hillcrest 28
Lower State
Fort Dorchester 38, Blythewood 28
Conway 14, Spring Valley 0
White Knoll 28, Lexington 21
Dutch Fork 41, Summerville 7
This week
Upper State
Dorman (8-4) at Spartanburg (9-3)
Gaffney (8-4) at Boiling Springs (12-1)
Lower State
Conway (8-4) at Fort Dorchester (11-1)
White Knoll (8-4) at Dutch Fork (12-0)
Class 4A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Belton-Honea Path 13, North Augusta 3
South Pointe 61, West Columbia Airport 7
Columbia Ridge View 24, Union County 20
South Aiken 47, York 7
Lower State
Chapin 52, Beaufort 35
North Myrtle Beach 28, Summerville Cane Bay 14
Hartsville 48, Columbia A.C. Flora 10
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 29, Berkeley 20
This week
Upper State
South Pointe (11-1) at Belton-Honea Path (11-1)
Columbia Ridge View (10-2) at South Aiken (11-1)
Lower State
North Myrtle Beach (11-1) at Chapin (10-2)
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (7-5) at Hartsville (11-1)
Class 3A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Williamston Palmetto 23, Fairfield Central 19
Newberry 33, Greenwood Emerald 7
Powderville 57, Chester 49 (2 OTs)
Chapman 41, Seneca 18
Lower State
Bluffton 41, Lake City 39
Brookland-Cayce 42, Georgetown 21
Dillon 51, Johnston Strom Thurmond 19
St. Stephens Timberland 49, Gilbert 29
This week
Upper State
Williamston Palmetto (10-2) at Newberry (9-3)
Chapman (9-3) at Powderville (11-1)
Lower State
Brookland-Cayce (11-1) at Bluffton (12-0)
St. Stephens Timberland (9-3) at Dillon (11-1)
Class 2A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Liberty 31, Blacksburg 7
Saluda 28, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 12
Abbeville 48, Greenville Christ Church Episcopal 13
Cheraw 63, North Augusta Fox Creek 31
Lower State
Hemingway Carvers Bay 22, Beaufort Whale Branch 7
Dorchester Woodland 28, Barnwell 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Latta 12
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Andrews 7
This week
Upper State
Liberty (8-4) at Saluda (11-1)
Cheraw (11-1) at Abbeville (11-0- 1)
Lower State
Dorchester Woodland (8-4) at Hemingway Carvers Bay (9-3)
Batesburg-Leesville (8-4) at Bamber-Ehrhardt (11-1)
Class 1A
Friday’s results
Upper State
Lewisville 42, McCormick 14
McBee 41, Blackville-Hilda 8
Lamar 41, Dixie 0
Williston-Elko 44, Hunter-Kinard- Tyler 8
Lower State
Hemingway 30, Johns Island St. Johns 25
Hannah-Pamplico 17, Cross 12
C.E. Murray 32, Green Sea-Floyds 6
Lake View 56, Baptist Hill 26
This week
Upper State
Lewisville (10-2) at McBee (9-3)
Williston-Elko (9-2) at Lamar (11-0)
Lower State
Hemingway (9-3) at Hannah-Pamplico (8-3)
Lake View (12-0) at C.E. Murray
(9-2)
