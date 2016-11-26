High School Sports

November 26, 2016 11:15 AM

Updated NC/SC high school football playoff scores, pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

NORTH CAROLINA

4AA

Friday’s results

West

West Forsyth 35, Lake Norman 17

Greensboro Page 55, West Mecklenburg 26

Butler 42, Mallard Creek 28

Vance 41, Myers Park 38 (OT)

East

Wake Forest 7, Wilmington Laney 6

Wake Forest Heritage 25, Southern Pines Pinecrest 21

Apex Middle Creek 45, Raleigh Sanderson 7

Raleigh Garner 54, Richmond Senior 37

Next Friday

West

West Forsyth (11-2) at Greensboro Page (12-1)

Vance (12-1) at Butler (12-1)

East

Wake Forest Heritage (11-2) at Wake Forest (13-0)

Raleigh Garner (12-1) at Apex Middle Creek (13-0)

4A

Friday’s results

West

Davie County 38, A.L. Brown 19

Greensboro Dudley 55, Watauga 20

East Forsyth 49, North Davidson 10

Charlotte Catholic 48, Mount Tabor 14

East

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 31, Wilmington New Hanover 13

Fayetteville Cape Fear 35, West Johnston 34

Scotland County 66, Southeast Raleigh 28

Wilmington Hoggard 65, Greenville Rose 41

Next Friday

West

Greensboro Dudley (12-1) at Davie County (12-1)

Charlotte Catholic (12-1) at East Forsyth (12-1)

East

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (12-1) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (13-0)

Wilmington Hoggard (8-5) at Scotland County (13-0)

3AA

Friday’s results

West

Asheville Reynolds 60, Asheville Erwin 7

Weddington 42, Ledford 21

Marvin Ridge 48, Jay M. Robinson 28

Hickory Ridge 34, South Iredell 22

East

Jacksonville 28, West Brunswick 12

Lee County 35, Fayetteville Sanford 3

Eastern Guilford 37, Asheboro 7

Western Alamance 51, Cleveland 26

Next Friday

West

Weddington (10-3) at Asheville Reynolds (11-2)

Marvin Ridge (8-5) at Hickory Ridge (11-2)

East

Jacksonville (9-4) at Lee County (12-1)

Western Alamance (11-2) at Eastern Guilford (13-0)

3A

Friday’s results

West

Lenoir Hibriten 62, Lawndale Burns 28

West Rowan 35, Crest 7

South Point 45, Waynesville Tuscola 6

Morganton Patton 22, Canton Pisgah 13

East

West Craven 36, Eastern Alamance 7

Havelock 14, Hillsborough Orange 7

Rocky Mount 27, Southern Nash 21

Southern Guilford 29, South Johnston 7

Next Friday

West

West Rowan (10-3) at Lenoir Hibriten (13-0)

Morganton Patton (9-4) at South Point (9-4)

East

Havelock (12-1) at West Craven (12-0)

Rocky Mount (11-2) at Southern Guilford (11-2)

2AA

Friday’s results

West

Shelby 41, Franklin 0

Hunter Huss 41, R-S Central 0

Monroe 31, Mount Pleasant 13

East Lincoln 34, West Caldwell 14

East

East Duplin 33, Roanoke Rapids 0

Hertford County 34, High Point Andrews 31

Clinton 45, South Granville 7

Jacksonville Northside 15, Bunn 7

Next Friday

West

Hunter Huss (10-3) at Shelby (13-0)

East Lincoln (11-2) at Monroe (11-2)

East

Hertford County (9-4) at East Duplin (12-1)

Jacksonville Northside (10-3) at Clinton (13-0)

2A

Friday’s results

West

Lincolnton 68, Eastern Randolph 27

Hendersonville 73, Surry Central 28

Reidsville 45, Mountain Heritage 16

North Rowan 27, Brevard 21

East

Elizabeth City Northeastern 63, Southwest Onslow 20

Edenton Holmes 51, Kinston 33

South Columbus 75, Fairmont 42

East Bladen 28, Ayden-Grifton 21

Next Friday

West

Hendersonville (10-3) at Lincolnton (12-1)

North Rowan (11-2) at Reidsville (13-0)

East

Edenton Holmes (11-2) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (11-2)

East Bladen (9-4) at South Columbus (11-2)

1AA

Friday’s results

West

Mount Airy 49, East Surry 6

Whiteville 13, Bessemer City 12

West Montgomery 70, Swain 42

East Montgomery 49, Walkertown 14

East

East Carteret 56, Gates County 0

Tarboro 61, Granville Central 0

Lakewood 42, Princeton 22

Wallace-Rose Hill 38, Union 0

Next Friday

West

Whiteville (8-5) at Mount Airy (12-1)

East Montgomery (12-1) at West Montgomery (13-0)

East

Tarboro (11-2) at East Carteret (12-1)

Wallace-Rose Hill (12-1) at Lakewood (10-3)

1A

Friday’s results

West

Murphy 42, Winston-Salem Prep 18

Mountain Island Charter 54, Thomas Jefferson Academy 40

Cherokee 22, North Duplin 20

Mitchell 58, Hayesville 6

East

Plymouth 49, Jones Senior 13

North Edgecombe 16, Pinetown Northside 14

Northampton County 49, Southeast Halifax 8

Chocowinity Southside 60, Gaston KIPP Pride 8

Next Week

West

Mountain Island Charter (10-3) at Murphy (12-1)

Cherokee (9-4) at Mitchell (12-1)

East

North Edgecombe (11-1) at Plymouth (10-3)

Northampton County (7-6) at Chocowinity Southside (9-4)

　

SOUTH CAROLINA

Class 5A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Dorman 14, Anderson Westside 13

Spartanburg 35, Laurens 17

Boiling Springs 30, Greenwood 21

Gaffney 35, Simpsonville Hillcrest 28

Lower State

Fort Dorchester 38, Blythewood 28

Conway 14, Spring Valley 0

White Knoll 28, Lexington 21

Dutch Fork 41, Summerville 7

Next Friday

Upper State

Dorman (8-4) at Spartanburg (9-3)

Gaffney (8-4) at Boiling Springs (12-1)

Lower State

Conway (8-4) at Fort Dorchester (11-1)

White Knoll (8-4) at Dutch Fork (12-0)

Class 4A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Belton-Honea Path 13, North Augusta 3

South Pointe 61, West Columbia Airport 7

Columbia Ridge View 24, Union County 20

South Aiken 47, York 7

Lower State

Chapin 52, Beaufort 35

North Myrtle Beach 28, Summerville Cane Bay 14

Hartsville 48, Columbia A.C. Flora 10

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 29, Berkeley 20

Next Friday

Upper State

South Pointe (11-1) at Belton-Honea Path (11-1)

Columbia Ridge View (10-2) at South Aiken (11-1)

Lower State

North Myrtle Beach (11-1) at Chapin (10-2)

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (7-5) at Hartsville (11-1)

Class 3A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Williamston Palmetto 23, Fairfield Central 19

Newberry 33, Greenwood Emerald 7

Powderville 57, Chester 49 (2 OTs)

Chapman 41, Seneca 18

Lower State

Bluffton 41, Lake City 39

Brookland-Cayce 42, Georgetown 21

Dillon 51, Johnston Strom Thurmond 19

St. Stephens Timberland 49, Gilbert 29

Next Week

Upper State

Williamston Palmetto (10-2) at Newberry (9-3)

Chapman (9-3) at Powderville (11-1)

Lower State

Brookland-Cayce (11-1) at Bluffton (12-0)

St. Stephens Timberland (9-3) at Dillon (11-1)

Class 2A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Liberty 31, Blacksburg 7

Saluda 28, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 12

Abbeville 48, Greenville Christ Church Episcopal 13

Cheraw 63, North Augusta Fox Creek 31

Lower State

Hemingway Carvers Bay 22, Beaufort Whale Branch 7

Dorchester Woodland 28, Barnwell 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Latta 12

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Andrews 7

Next Week

Upper State

Liberty (8-4) at Saluda (11-1)

Cheraw (11-1) at Abbeville (11-0-1)

Lower State

Dorchester Woodland (8-4) at Hemingway Carvers Bay (9-3)

Batesburg-Leesville (8-4) at Bamber-Ehrhardt (11-1)

Class 1A

Friday’s results

Upper State

Lewisville 42, McCormick 14

McBee 41, Blackville-Hilda 8

Lamar 41, Dixie 0

Williston-Elko 44, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Lower State

Hemingway 30, Johns Island St. Johns 25

Hannah-Pamplico 17, Cross 12

C.E. Murray 32, Green Sea-Floyds 6

Lake View 56, Baptist Hill 26

Next Week

Upper State

Lewisville (10-2) at McBee (9-3)

Williston-Elko (9-2) at Lamar (11-0)

Lower State

Hemingway (9-3) at Hannah-Pamplico (8-3)

Lake View (12-0) at C.E. Murray (9-2)

