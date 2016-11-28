High School Sports

November 28, 2016 10:16 AM

This week’s high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Monday, November 28

Christian Family Academy at Statesville Christian

Gaffney at Rock Hill

Harding at East Mecklenburg

North Hills Christian at Christ the King

Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Piedmont Classical at Carolina International

South Iredell at East Wilkes

South Mecklenburg at Butler

Stuart Cramer at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Tuesday, November 29

Andrew Jackson at Indian Land

Ardrey Kell at Rocky River Berry at West Charlotte

Carmel Christian at Victory Christian

Central Pageland (SC) at Union Academy

Charlotte Christian at Mount Tabor

Charlotte Country Day at Hickory Grove

Charlotte Latin at SouthLake Christian

Comenius at Arborbrook Christian (Girls)

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Concord at South Rowan

Concord First Assembly at Cannon School

Covenant Classical at Gray Stone Day

Cox Mill at Hickory Ridge

Cuthbertson at Central Academy

Davie County at North Iredell

East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg

Forest Hills at North Stanly

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln

Gaston Christian at North Hills Christian

Gaston Day at Spartanburg Day

Grace Academy at First Assembly Monroe (Boys)

Great Falls at Westminster Catawba

Hickory Christian at Woodlawn School

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Lake Norman at Hough

Lancaster at Nation Ford

Mallard Creek at Providence

Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day

Mountain Island Charter at Cherryville

Mount Pleasant at Uwharrie Charter

North Lincoln at Maiden

North Gaston at Bessemer City

North Rowan at Butler

Northwestern at Chester

Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan

Olympic at Independence

Piedmont at A.L. Brown (Girls only)

Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter

Porter Ridge at Marvin Ridge

Providence Day at Greensboro Day

South Pointe (SC) at Fort Mill

Statesville at Hickory

Sugar Creek Charter at Charlotte Learning Center

Sun Valley at Parkwood

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic

West Iredell at Walkertown

West Mecklenburg at Garinger

York at Rock Hill

Wednesday, November 30

Bessemer City at South Point

Buford at Cuthbertson

Carolina Day at Davidson Day

Carolina International at Mount Pleasant

Central Cabarrus at Forest Hills

Comenius at 22-Ft. Academy (Boys)

East Lincoln vs. Stuart Cramer (at Belmont Abbey) (Girls)

East Rutherford at Stuart Cramer

Forestview at Clover

Hopewell at Mooresville

Independence at West Mecklenburg

Jay M. Robinson at Hunter Huss

Lake Norman Charter at Hough

Lewisville at Westminster Catawba

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

North Gaston at Cherryville

Piedmont at Parkwood

Pine Lake Prep at Sugar Creek Charter

Queens Grant at Charlotte Country Day

Rock Hill at Lancaster

South Mecklenburg at Myers Park

West Stanly at Sun Valley

West Wilkes at South Iredell

Thursday, December 1

Comenius at Grace Academy

Covenant Day at High Point Christian

Crest at East Gaston

Fletcher School at Statesville Christian

Highland Tech at York Prep

Lake Norman at SalisburyLewisville at Westminster Catawba

Marvin Ridge at Providence

North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School

North Wilkes at North Iredell

Olympic at Vance (Girls)

Patton at West Iredell

Piedmont Charter at Gaston Christian

Stuart Cramer at Bandys

Friday, December 2

Albemarle at Monroe

Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical

Ashbrook at West Mecklenburg

Asheville Christian at Gaston Day

Asheville School at Davidson Day (Boys)

Bandys at Lake Norman Berry at North Mecklenburg

Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter

Butler at Charlotte Catholic

Cabarrus Christian Outreach at Sugar Creek Charter

Carolina International at Queens Grant Carson at Jay M. Robinson

Cary Academy at Cannon School

Central Academy at Union Academy

Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

Charlotte Christian at Forsyth Country Day

Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian

Cherryville at Lincoln Charter

Chester at York Prep

Christ the King at Woodlawn School

Clover at Hunter Huss

Comenius at East Lincoln

Durham Academy at Charlotte Latin East Rowan at Concord

Elkin at South Iredell

Forestview at Lincolnton Freedom Christian at Concord First Assembly Grace Academy at South Charlotte Thunder

Greensboro Day at Davidson Day (Girls)

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Highland Tech at Mountain Island Charter

Hopewell at Lake Norman Charter

Hough at Ardrey Kell

Indian Land at Marvin Ridge

Mallard Creek at Garinger

Miller Creek Christian at Statesville Christian

Mooresville at A.L. Brown

Mount Pleasant at Gray Stone Day

Mount Zion Academy at North Gaston

North Iredell at Wilkes Central

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill Parkwood at Cuthbertson

Piedmont at Forest Hills

Pine Lake Prep at Sugar Creek Charter

Providence at East Mecklenburg

Ravenscroft at Providence Day

Rock Hill at Lewisville

South Mecklenburg at Weddington

South Pointe (SC) at Northwestern

Statesville at Atkins

Sun Valley at Porter Ridge

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson

United Faith at University Christian

Vance at Independence

West Charlotte at Harding

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian

York at Fort Mill

Saturday, December 3

Asheville School at Carmel Christian

Bull City Prep at Comenius (Boys) Christ the King at SouthLake Christian

Community School of Davidson at Alleghany

Durham Academy at Providence Day

Forest Hills at Anson County

Hunter Huss at Burns

Indian Land at Lewisville

Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian

Myers Park at Berry

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin

Southeast Hoops Festival

At Vance

Liberty Heights at CBA Academy, (Boys) 10:30 a.m.

Charlotte Catholic at Vance, (Boys), Noon

Olympic vs. Wilson, (Boys), 1:30

West Charlotte vs. Piedmont Classical, (Boys), 3

Charlotte Christian vs. Wayne Country Day, (Boys), 4:30

Independence vs. United Faith, (Boys), 6

Word of God vs. Legacy Charter, (Boys), 7:30

Cannon School vs. York Prep, 9

