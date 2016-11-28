This week’s high school basketball schedule

Monday, November 28
Christian Family Academy at Statesville Christian
Gaffney at Rock Hill
Harding at East Mecklenburg
North Hills Christian at Christ the King
Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Piedmont Classical at Carolina International
South Iredell at East Wilkes
South Mecklenburg at Butler
Stuart Cramer at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Tuesday, November 29
Andrew Jackson at Indian Land
Ardrey Kell at Rocky River Berry at West Charlotte
Carmel Christian at Victory Christian
Central Pageland (SC) at Union Academy
Charlotte Christian at Mount Tabor
Charlotte Country Day at Hickory Grove
Charlotte Latin at SouthLake Christian
Comenius at Arborbrook Christian (Girls)
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Concord at South Rowan
Concord First Assembly at Cannon School
Covenant Classical at Gray Stone Day
Cox Mill at Hickory Ridge
Cuthbertson at Central Academy
Davie County at North Iredell
East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg
Forest Hills at North Stanly
Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln
Gaston Christian at North Hills Christian
Gaston Day at Spartanburg Day
Grace Academy at First Assembly Monroe (Boys)
Great Falls at Westminster Catawba
Hickory Christian at Woodlawn School
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus
Lake Norman at Hough
Lancaster at Nation Ford
Mallard Creek at Providence
Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day
Mountain Island Charter at Cherryville
Mount Pleasant at Uwharrie Charter
North Lincoln at Maiden
North Gaston at Bessemer City
North Rowan at Butler
Northwestern at Chester
Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan
Olympic at Independence
Piedmont at A.L. Brown (Girls only)
Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter
Porter Ridge at Marvin Ridge
Providence Day at Greensboro Day
South Pointe (SC) at Fort Mill
Statesville at Hickory
Sugar Creek Charter at Charlotte Learning Center
Sun Valley at Parkwood
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic
West Iredell at Walkertown
West Mecklenburg at Garinger
York at Rock Hill
Wednesday, November 30
Bessemer City at South Point
Buford at Cuthbertson
Carolina Day at Davidson Day
Carolina International at Mount Pleasant
Central Cabarrus at Forest Hills
Comenius at 22-Ft. Academy (Boys)
East Lincoln vs. Stuart Cramer (at Belmont Abbey) (Girls)
East Rutherford at Stuart Cramer
Forestview at Clover
Hopewell at Mooresville
Independence at West Mecklenburg
Jay M. Robinson at Hunter Huss
Lake Norman Charter at Hough
Lewisville at Westminster Catawba
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
North Gaston at Cherryville
Piedmont at Parkwood
Pine Lake Prep at Sugar Creek Charter
Queens Grant at Charlotte Country Day
Rock Hill at Lancaster
South Mecklenburg at Myers Park
West Stanly at Sun Valley
West Wilkes at South Iredell
Thursday, December 1
Comenius at Grace Academy
Covenant Day at High Point Christian
Crest at East Gaston
Fletcher School at Statesville Christian
Highland Tech at York Prep
Lake Norman at SalisburyLewisville at Westminster Catawba
Marvin Ridge at Providence
North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School
North Wilkes at North Iredell
Olympic at Vance (Girls)
Patton at West Iredell
Piedmont Charter at Gaston Christian
Stuart Cramer at Bandys
Friday, December 2
Albemarle at Monroe
Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical
Ashbrook at West Mecklenburg
Asheville Christian at Gaston Day
Asheville School at Davidson Day (Boys)
Bandys at Lake Norman Berry at North Mecklenburg
Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter
Butler at Charlotte Catholic
Cabarrus Christian Outreach at Sugar Creek Charter
Carolina International at Queens Grant Carson at Jay M. Robinson
Cary Academy at Cannon School
Central Academy at Union Academy
Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Charlotte Christian at Forsyth Country Day
Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian
Cherryville at Lincoln Charter
Chester at York Prep
Christ the King at Woodlawn School
Clover at Hunter Huss
Comenius at East Lincoln
Durham Academy at Charlotte Latin East Rowan at Concord
Elkin at South Iredell
Forestview at Lincolnton Freedom Christian at Concord First Assembly Grace Academy at South Charlotte Thunder
Greensboro Day at Davidson Day (Girls)
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Highland Tech at Mountain Island Charter
Hopewell at Lake Norman Charter
Hough at Ardrey Kell
Indian Land at Marvin Ridge
Mallard Creek at Garinger
Miller Creek Christian at Statesville Christian
Mooresville at A.L. Brown
Mount Pleasant at Gray Stone Day
Mount Zion Academy at North Gaston
North Iredell at Wilkes Central
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill Parkwood at Cuthbertson
Piedmont at Forest Hills
Pine Lake Prep at Sugar Creek Charter
Providence at East Mecklenburg
Ravenscroft at Providence Day
Rock Hill at Lewisville
South Mecklenburg at Weddington
South Pointe (SC) at Northwestern
Statesville at Atkins
Sun Valley at Porter Ridge
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson
United Faith at University Christian
Vance at Independence
West Charlotte at Harding
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian
York at Fort Mill
Saturday, December 3
Asheville School at Carmel Christian
Bull City Prep at Comenius (Boys) Christ the King at SouthLake Christian
Community School of Davidson at Alleghany
Durham Academy at Providence Day
Forest Hills at Anson County
Hunter Huss at Burns
Indian Land at Lewisville
Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian
Myers Park at Berry
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin
Southeast Hoops Festival
At Vance
Liberty Heights at CBA Academy, (Boys) 10:30 a.m.
Charlotte Catholic at Vance, (Boys), Noon
Olympic vs. Wilson, (Boys), 1:30
West Charlotte vs. Piedmont Classical, (Boys), 3
Charlotte Christian vs. Wayne Country Day, (Boys), 4:30
Independence vs. United Faith, (Boys), 6
Word of God vs. Legacy Charter, (Boys), 7:30
Cannon School vs. York Prep, 9
