This week’s top high school basketball games

No. 2 Providence Day (4-1) at Greensboro Day (7-0), Tuesday, 6:30: The past two N.C. Independent Schools’ 3A state champions are also both former N.C. competitors in the DICKS’ National championship field in New York. They are again state title contenders this season. At least 10 Division I prospects will be on the floor.
North Rowan (3-0) at No. 5 Butler (3-0), Tuesday, 7:30: Good early season test for both teams. Former J.C. Smith assistant coach Andrew Mitchell is head coach at North Rowan. He’s won 122 games at the start of his sixth season.
Concord First Assembly (4-3) at No. 6 Cannon (2-4), Tuesday, 7:30: First Assembly, a 2A private power, won the 2015 state championship. Cannon, preseason Sweet 16 No. 1, tries to stop a 3-game losing streak at home.
No. 10 Cox Mill (2-2) at Hickory Ridge (2-0), Tuesday, 7:30: Two Cabarrus County rivals are expecting deep playoff runs and should play in front of a large and intense crowd Tuesday.
Gaston Day (4-1) at Spartanburg Day (3-2), Tuesday, 6:30: Gaston Day, a N.C. 2A private school state title contender, faces the reigning S.C. 2A private state champs and star Zion Williamson, a 6-foot-7 forward who is among the nation’s top five recruits in the class of 2018.
Southeast Hoops Festival at Vance High Saturday: Some of the area’s best teams will meet at the event that begins at 10:30 a.m. (Schedule: Liberty Heights vs. Charlotte Basketball Academy, 10:30 a.m.; Charlotte Catholic vs. Vance, noon; Olympic vs. Wilson, 1:30; W. Charlotte vs. Piedmont Classical, 3; Charlotte Christian vs. Wayne Country Day, 4:30; Independence vs. United Faith, 6; Word of God vs. Legacy Charter, 7:30; Cannon vs. York Prep, 9)
Comments