Charlotte-area high school basketball ‘Hot Starters’

Hot Starters
Girls Players
Renee Alquiza, Hough: 6-1 junior averaging 21.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, three blocks.
RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill girls: junior averaging 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals. Was league player of the year as a sophomore.
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day girls: UNC signee and high school All-American averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge leading her team to wins over teams ranked in the top five of the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Rachel Barker, Cox Mill: Averaging 22 points and made 10-of-15 3-point attempts.
D’Shara Booker, Ardrey Kell: played behind four college players as a freshman and sophomore. In her first year playing heavy minutes, Booker is averaging 12.5 points, nine rebounds, 2.5 blocks and two steals. At the Charlotte Hoops Challenge last week, she had a game with 23 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.
Amanda Cherry, Isabella Limon, Sun Valley girls: Cherry, a junior, is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists; Limon, a senior, is averaging 18.5 points for a 3-1 team.
Zhania Daniel, Hickory Ridge girls: averaging 25 points on 64 percent shooting, plus 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 steals for 3-0 team.
Monell Dunlap, Dynasty Heyward, North Meck girls: Dunlap averaging 19 points, 14 rebounds and Heyward 20 points, eight assists and four steals for 5-0 team.
Kennedy Grier, Charlotte Country Day: 16.3 points per game through three games and 4.3 steals. Making 86 percent of her 3-point attempts.
Amiah Lindsay, Fort Mill girls: team is 3-0 and Lindsay was MVP of the first Fort Mill Invitational. She’s averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds, 5.3 blocks and 2.7 steals.
Jordan McLaughlin, Berry girls: sophomore averaging 15 points, nine assists after averaging nine points as a freshman.
Lorelei Roper, Charlotte Catholic girls: After averaging 5.4 points, seven rebounds last season, Roper is getting 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game this season.
Ahlana Smith, Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek girls: Smith, a junior, passed 1,000 career points in her second game. Lawrence, a sophomore, is averaging 20 per game for the No. 1 ranked team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Boys Players
Shannon Alston, Indian Land: 6-5 sophomore point guard averaging 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 0.7 blocks through three games.
Christian Bailey, Statesville Christian: 6-5 freshman averaging 21.6 points, 8.6 rebounds. He’s made 49-of-60 field goal attempts and led team to 5-0 start.
Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson: 34 points on 5-of-9 shooting in a marquee game with No. 2 Providence Day to start his senior season Saturday. Batts is the state’s top ranked senior.
Jakai Brewton, Carolina International: Averaging 29 points in four games. Sophomore has scored 599 in his career, including career high of 31 in his first game that he broke with 32 points a week later.
Devon Dotson, Trey Wertz, Providence Day: NCISAA 3A state champs lost three senior starters now playing Division I. Dotson averaging 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists; Wertz is averaging 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists.
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: averaging 20.3 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals per game. He’s taken seven charges and made 54 percent of his 3-point attempts. He averaged 13.7 points last season and carries a 3.7 GPA.
Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford: sophomore averaging 15 points, four rebounds, 1.5 assists.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: As a freshman, Gregory averaging six points. This season he’s averaging 24.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists for Carmel (5-1).
KC Hankton, Jalen Knight, Brett Swilling, United Faith: Hankton, who has four Division I offers, is averaged 18.2 points, 11 rebounds for the Falcons, off to a hot 6-0 start in coach Josh Coley’s first season. Swilling is averaging 21 points and Knight averaging nearly 23.
Trey Kloiber, Charlotte Catholic: didn’t play much as a junior on last season’s N.C. 4A state champ, but has emerged as the leader of the 2016-17 team averaging 21 points and 7.5 rebounds.
BJ Mack, Charlotte Christian: 6-8 sophomore transferred from N.C. 4A champ Charlotte Catholic. Averaging 18 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: 6-5 sophomore is ranked among the nation’s top 25 in his class. At last weekend’s big Phenom Feast of Champions event at his high school, Moore had 31 points on a strong Gaston Day team and 24 points, 12 rebounds against Charlotte Christian.
EJ Reed, Jordan Campbell, Mallard Creek: Reed is averaging 26 points while making 46 percent of his 3-point attempts. Campbell makes 48 percent of his 3s and averages 23 points.
Ryan Schwieger, Weddington: Princeton signee averaging 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. He is 100 points away from 1,000 career and 110 rebounds away from becoming his school’s all-time leader.
Bryant Thomas, South Meck: Grown six inches, to 6-8, since his freshman year. Second in the state in blocks last season. Had 24 points, 10 rebounds against Rocky River, 11 points against Independence (two teams then ranked in the Sweet 16) and 22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks agianst Concord. Recently got his first college offers from UNC-Pembroke and Coker College.
