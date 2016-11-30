Girls HS Basketball Roundup: Rocky River stun previously unbeaten No. 7 Ardrey Kell

Elevator
↑Butler defense: Bulldogs held North Rowan to zero first quarter points in a win Tuesday.
↑Hickory Grove: Lions beat Charlotte Country Day 48-38 Tuesday to improve to 6-0.
↑Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith, Dazia Lawrence: both players had eight steals in Tuesday’s win at Providence.
↑Olympic girls coach Michael Shutt: Got his first win Tuesday, 63-48 over Independence. Ariana Smith, Cat Powell, Juleisa Badio and Jayla LeFlore combined to score 53 of the Patriots 63 points.
↑Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: 12 points, 21 rebounds in a 59-35 in over Metrolina Christian.
Tuesday’s Big 5 Performances
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day: 19 points, nine rebounds, five steals, two assists and a block for the unbeaten Chargers in a 43-37 win at Greensboro Day. Bailey made 7-of-13 field goal attempts and 5-of-6 free throws.
Aniya Finger, Mountain Island Charter: 24 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists in a 50-21 win over Cherryville. Teammates Asia Washington (17 points, three steals) and Allana Stewart (14 points, seven steals, three assists) also had strong games.
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: 33 points, four assists and four steals in a 63-53 win over Concord Robinson.
Ariana Nance, Rocky River: 34 points, seven assists, three steals, two blocks in a 79-69 upset of Sweet 16 No. 7 Ardrey Kell.
Lorelei Roper, Charlotte Catholic: 23 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks in a 43-40 loss to No. 9 Weddington.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 79, Providence 24: The Mavericks (3-0) won on the road easily behind 16 points from E’Mya Price, 13 from Ahlana Smith and 10 from Janay Sanders. Mallard Creek led 30-6 after the first quarter.
No. 2 Providence Day 43, Greensboro Day 37: The Chargers rallied to avoid an upset, outscoring Greensboro Day 17-8 in the fourth quarter. Andi Levitz had 10 points for Providence Day (5-0). Greensboro Day (3-4) lost its fourth straight game. Gloria Smith led the Bengals with 15 points.
Rocky River 79, No. 7 Ardrey Kell 69: The Ravens upset previously unbeaten Ardrey Kell (4-1) at home. Andreasia Alexander had 14 points and Nance had 34 to lead the Ravens. Rocky River led 16-13 after the first quarter and then exploded in the second, outscoring Ardrey Kell 34-18. Rocky River led by as many as 22 points. Ardrey Kell got 22 points from Deniyah Lutz, 11 from Evan Miller and 10 from D’Shara Booker.
No. 9 Weddington 43, Charlotte Catholic 40: Erin Addison had 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and Maggie Snyder 11 for Weddington (2-1) in a close win at home. Catholic rallied from an early 11-4 deficit to make it close. Remi Roberts had seven rebounds in her first game this season.
No. 10 Rock Hill 67, York 41: RiKoya Anderson had 26 points, nine rebounds and three steals in an easy win. Teammates Jasona Ballard (11 points, 10 rebounds, three steals) and MaKenna Thompson (11 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals) also had strong games. Taleah Long (12 points) and Makala Love (11) led York.
No. 12 Butler 56, North Rowan 19: Butler led 24-0 after the first quarter and 35-6 at halftime of an easy win. The Bulldogs got 12 points each from Rinnah Green and Destiny Lewis.
No. 16 North Mecklenburg 60, East Mecklenburg 27: Monell Dunlap got her six double-double of the season as the Vikings improved to 6-0. Dunlap had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Teammate Dynasty Heyward had a game-high 21 points. North Meck led 18-0 after the first quarter.
Berry 59, West Charlotte 44: A 21-11 fourth quarter push proved to the difference for Berry in a non-conference game against a rival. Jordan McLaughlin had 23 points and Zariah Brown 17 for Berry. West Charlotte got 16 points each from Tatyana Thompson, Tykema Nesbit and Tiyanna Moore.
Carmel Christian 56, Victory Christian 25: Seventh grader Chloe Williams had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Cougars to an easy win. Carmel busted the open with a 20-5 run in the second quarter. Aja Jones had 13 points, 10 rebounds for Carmel and freshman Ashlynn Dotson -- whose brother Devon is a star junior point guard at Providence Day -- had 11 steals, five points and five assists.
Charlotte Latin 66, SouthLake Christian 44: Latin (4-2) got big scoring performances from Kathryn Vandiver (21), Claudia Dickey (20) and Ruthie Jones (17). The Hawks were up 15-13 after the first quarter but opened up the lead by outscoring SouthLake 25-13 in the second quarter. Lauren Stahl (13) and Bently Higby (12) led South Lake (1-4).
Hough 54, Lake Norman 32: Hough grabbed a 21-3 first quarter lead and never let up, beating an out-of-county rival. Renee Alquiza had 14 for Hough and Lauren Stokes (11) and Dori Leone (10) were also in double figures.
Marvin Ridge 58, Porter Ridge 27: Megan Glover had 17 points and Sara Hardwick 12 in an easy win. Kirsten Petrini had 25 for Porter Ridge.
Pine Lake Prep 54, Community School of Davidson 29: Pine Lake outscored CSD 34-12 in the second half behind 15 points from Caroline Coleman and 13 from Hanna Mutch. Meredith Suggs led CSD with 15.
West Mecklenburg 59, Garinger 17: Tyshe Washington had 21 points, Aliza Brooks 18 and Alyssa Thompson 14 in an easy win for the Hawks (2-3). West Meck held Garinger (0-4) to four points in the first quarter and two in the third.
Concord First Assembly 76, Cannon 18: Zaria Wright scored 23 points to go with four steals in an easy win. Shamani Stafford had 14 and Jessyka Leak 13 points, six rebounds as First Assembly got an easy win at Cannon (0-4). First Assembly, which got 11 points, seven rebounds, six steals and six assists from Ojai Brooks, led 31-6 after the first quarter and outscored Cannon 15-2 in the second quarter.
Fort Mill Nation Ford 38, Lancaster 31: Sami Tuipulotu had 13 points and Alexis Clement 11 in a close win.
Sun Valley 66, Parkwood 52: Sun Valley was tied with Parkwood at halftime, but turned it on the second half to improve to 4-1. Amanda Cherry (27 points) and Karli Mason (21) led the Spartans. Bailey Morton had 23 for Parkwood (1-1).
Tuesday’s Scores
Alexander Central 46, McDowell 43
Berry 59, West Charlotte 44
Butler 56, North Rowan 19
Burns 62, Chase 39
Carmel Christian 56, Victory Christian 25
Carson 58, East Rowan 13
Concord First Assembly 76, Cannon 18
Covenant Day 59, Metrolina Christian 35
Cuthbertson 56, Central Academy 16
Draughn 49, Crest 40
Fort Mill Nation Ford 38, Lancaster 31
Fort Mill 45, Rock Hill South Pointe 37
Hickory Grove 48, Charlotte Country Day 38
Hough 54, Lake Norman 32
Kings Mountain 56, East Rutherford 55
Mallard Creek 79, Providence 24
Marvin Ridge 58, Porter Ridge 27
Mountain Island Charter 50, Cherryville 21
North Iredell 62, Davie County 47
North Meck 60, East Meck 27
North Surry 50, Forest Hills 37
Olympic 63, Independence 48
Piedmont 53, AL Brown 43
Pine Lake Prep 54, Community School of Davidson 29
Providence Day 43, Greensboro Day 37
Rock Hill 67, York 41
Rock Hill Northwestern 51, Chester 38
Rocky River 79, Ardrey Kell 69
Sun Valley 66, Parkwood 52
Comments