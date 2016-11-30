HS Boys Basketball Roundup: Charlotte Catholic upsets No. 11 Weddington

Elevator
↑Rocky River: Ravens beat Ardrey Kell Tuesday for the first time since February 2013.
↑Catholic coach Mike King: Showing again that he’s one of the best coaches around, leading his team to an upset of No. 11 Weddington. This year, King graduated the majority of his 2016 state championship team, and lost 6-8 sophomore center BJ Mack, a Virginia Tech recruit, to Charlotte Christian. But Catholic upset Weddington Tuesday and pretty soon, King will add a few players who are playing football. Bottom line? Catholic ain’t done.
↑Hamsah Nasirildeen, Concord: US Army football All-American ain’t bad in hoops. He had 16 points in 80-46 win over South Rowan.
Tuesday’s Big 5 Performances
Riley Berger, Charlotte Catholic: 15 points plus game-winning free throws with 5.9 seconds left in an upset win over No. 11 Weddington.
Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: 30 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks plus game-winning 3-point shot in a 74-73 upset at No. 6 Cannon. Edoka, a 6-foot-5 junior, moved to Charlotte from Nigeria this year. He hit the shot with 11 seconds to play.
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 21 points, 12 rebounds, three steals for the 6-5 sophomore in a win over Hickory Grove.
Madison Monroe, SouthLake Christian: 27 points in a 64-45 win over Charlotte Latin. Monroe, son of former N.C. State star Rodney Monroe, is averaging 24 points per game.
Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: 6-8 sophomore center, son of former West Charlotte All-Observer star Curtis Withers, had 26 points, nine rebounds in a 59-42 win over East Meck.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 1 North Mecklenburg 59, East Mecklenburg 42: The Vikings improved to 6-0 on the season, getting 26 points from Withers, 13 points and four assists from Jalen Lowery and eight assists and six rebounds from junior point guard Vaud Worthy.
Devon Dotson hits the half court shot at the first half buzzer to give Providence Day (NC) a 29-27 lead over #18 Greensboro Day (NC). pic.twitter.com/oNUyzuuGnI— Jordan Divens (@HSHoopsElite) November 30, 2016
Greenboro Day 73, No. 2 Providence Day 52: Providence Day led 29-27 at halftime after a half-court 3-point shot by junior point guard Devon Dotson at the buzzer, but Greensboro Day ran away with a 19-7 third quarter when the Bengals’ snuffed the Chargers offense. A 27-16 fourth quarter finished the job. Temple recruit JP Moorman dominated the smaller Chargers. The 6-foot-8 senior had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the nationally ranked Bengals (8-0). Jordan Perkins had a team-high 20 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Moorman and the bigger Bengals outrebounded Providence Day 37-23.
Providence Day was led by junior guards Trey Wertz (game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists) and Dotson (17 points, nine rebounds, six assists).
No. 3 Concord Robinson 79, Central Cabarrus 69: Robinson (1-1) beat its Cabarrus County rival behind big games from Lavar Batts (18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals), Vi’chon Means (15 points, four rebounds, two steals) and Jamari Roberts (13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks). Isaiah Salter had 26 for Central.
No. 4 Charlotte Christian 56, Mount Tabor 43: Charlotte Christian, down four after the first quarter, outscored Mount Tabor (1-1) 23-1 in the second quarter to take a lead it never gave up. Junior Blake Preston, who picked up his first offer from Campbell University Tuesday, led the Knights with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Rob Peterson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and sophomore point guard JC Tharrington had 12 points, seven assists and three steals. Isaiah Wilkes led Mount Tabor with 10.
Concord First Assembly 74, No. 6 Cannon 73: Concord First Assembly ended a three-game losing streak when 6-5 junior guard Stephen Edoka scored on a 3-point shot with 11 seconds left. Coach Frank Cantadore called an isolation play for Edoka and he delivered. Weston Edwards had 18 for First Assembly (5-3). Cannon School (2-5), the preseason No. 1 Sweet 16 team, has now lost four straight. The Cougars got 18 points from Phillip McKenzie and 12 each from Jairus Hamilton and Qon Murphy.
No. 7 Independence 70, Olympic 52: Senior guard Chea Johnson had 17 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Patriots (2-1). Jaylen McGill had 16 for the Trojans.
No. 9 Forest Hills 66, North Stanly 64: Nas Tyson had 17 points and Tyrese Barbour 15 in a close win for Forest Hills (2-0). Bryson Childress had 22 for North Stanly (1-3).
Charlotte Catholic 58, No. 11 Weddington 56: Charlotte Catholic pulled off the upset at home when junior guard Riley Berger sank two free throws with 5.9 seconds left. Weddington’s Ryan Schwieger, who scored a game-high 29 points, missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer that would’ve won it. Trey Kloiber led the Cougars with 19 points. Berger had 15 and Luke Harkins added 12.
No. 12 Lincoln Charter 78, Piedmont Charter 34: Junior point guard Kody Shubert had 26 points, six steals and four rebounds -- plus one huge lob (see video below) -- in an easy win. London England added 16 points and four steals. Lincoln Charter (4-0) led 54-13 at halftime.
@CoachHemphill pic.twitter.com/XSH7FyCTCD— Kody Shubert (@KodyShubert) October 28, 2016
Carmel Christian 73, Victory Christian 65: Myles Pierre, a sophomore guard, had eight points and 13 rebounds. His game-tying 16-footer sent the game into overtime. Donovan Gregory had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Carmel, Marten Maide had 22 points and Zach Prevette had 13 for Carmel.
Charlotte Country Day 57, Hickory Grove 50: Sophomores DeAngelo Epps (21 points) and Alex Tabor (14) led the Bucs (2-3) to the win. Country Day jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. Hickory Grove (4-2) got 16 points from KJ Freeman, 13 from Austin Hadden and 11 from Cartier Jernigan.
Community School of Davidson 62, Pine Lake Prep 47: Brandon Ellington had 19 and Joey Knox 15 for Community School, which outscored Pine Lake 21-12 in the fourth quarter. Wallace Foutch had 17 for Pine Lake and Alex Cuff 10.
Garinger 54, West Meck 52: Tybuis Cannon hit a step-back buzzer beater for Garinger in the win. Garinger, which got 20 points from Demetrius Martin and 12 from Moza Kamara, outscored West Meck 16-9 in the fourth quarter.
Lake Norman 71, Hough 67: Lake Norman (2-1) trailed going into the fourth quarter, but outscored Hough (1-2) 22-11 to win. Ryan Spence had 23 for Lake Norman. Damon Early led Hough with 14.
Mallard Creek 74, Providence 42: The Mavericks (1-2) led 22-6 after the first quarter and cruised to an easy win. Eric Reed and Dajuan Cunningham-Brown had 11 points for Mallard Creek and Elliot Glenn added 10. Providence fell to 0-4. Johnny Heidt led Providence with 15 points.
Rocky River 74, Ardey Kell 69: Ardrey Kell’s David Kasanganay had a career-high 22 points and Jarod Carrier had 18 in the loss.
Concord 80, South Rowan 46: Concord got an easy win with four big performances: Hamsah Nasirildeen (16 points, nine rebounds, eight steals); Andrew Metcalf (16 points, four rebounds); Jordan Stowe (15 points, four rebounds); and Jacob Irby (13 points, six rebounds).
Fort Mill Nation Ford 49, Lancaster 33: Zeb Graham had 17 points and Eric Moulds 10 to lead Nation Ford (2-1).
Fort Mill 73, Rock Hill South Pointe 60: Ryan Heriot had 26 points as Fort Mill improved to 3-0. Ryan DeLuca chipped in with 12. Fort Mill outscored South Pointe 23-3 in the third quarter.
North Gaston 65, Bessemer City 58: North Gaston (2-0) rallied from being down with 6:15 to play. North scored 18 straight points to end its road win. Tommy McNeal led North with 22 points and Cam Adams had 14. Bessemer City (0-1) got 15 from Trel mcLean and Malique Nelson.
Spartanburg Day 85, Gaston Day 68: National top five 2018 recruit Zion Williamson scored 30 of his 43 points in the first half (see video below), when his team led 45-27. Gaston Day played without two starters, John Crump and Quan McCluney. MJ Armstrong (20 points, five assists, two rebounds), Nate Hinton (19 points, four assists, three rebounds), Brandon Reeves (14 points) and Demi Adelekun (13 points, 10 rebounds) led the Spartans.
Tuesday’s Boys Basketball Scores
Burns 45, Chase 27
Butler 62, North Rowan 50
Carmel Christian 73, Victory Christian 65 (OT)
Charlotte Catholic 58, Weddington 56
Charlotte Christian 56, Mount Tabor 43
Charlotte Country Day 57, Hickory Grove 50
Charlotte Latin 66, SouthLake Christian 44
Charlotte United Christian Academy 53, Charlotte Learning Academy 36
Concord 80, South Rowan 46
Concord First Assembly 74, Cannon 73
Concord Robinson 79, Central Cabarrus 69
Community School of Dvidson 62, Pine Lake Prep 47
Cuthbertson 78, Central Academy 35
Davie County 63, North Iredell 56
Forest Hills 66, North Stanly 64
Fort Mill Nation Ford 49, Lancaster 33
Fort Mill 73, Rock Hill South Pointe 60
Garinger 54, West Meck 52
Gaston Christian 73, North Hills 51
Greensboro Day 73, Providence Day 52
Hickory Christian 72, Woodlawn 46
Independence 70, Olympic 52
Lincoln Charter 78, Piedmont Charter 34
Mallard Creek 74, Providence 42
Morganton Freedom 72, East Burke 62
North Gaston 65, Bessemer City 58
Rocky River 74, Ardrey Kell 69
SouthLake Christian 64, Charlotte Latin 45
Spartanburg Day 85, Gaston Day 68
Sun Valley 51, Parkwood 49
West Charlotte 76, Berry 38
