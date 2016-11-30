High School Sports

November 30, 2016 7:33 PM

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore still at top of Prep Hoops NC revised class of 2019 player rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore, a top 30 national recruit, holds his spot at the top of the latest Prep Hoops North Carolina in-state rankings for players in the class of 2019.

Moore, a 6-5 guard, is averaging 24.3 points per game this season. Moore, 15, said he has nine college scholarship offers - from Charlotte, Florida, Georgia, N.C. State, North Carolina, Syrcause, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He’s ranked as high as No. 8 in the recruiting class of 2019 nationally.

Prep Hoops North Carolina is one of three major statewide recruiting services, along with NC Preps and Phenom Hoop Report. Each puts out its own rankings. Prep Hoops North Carolina also released its updated class of 2017 rankings and updated class of 2018 rankings Tuesday.

▪ Observer-area players are well-represented in the N.C. Class of 2019 top 30: No. 4 Patrick Williams of West Charlotte is one of the biggest movers; No. 6 B.J. Mack, a Virginia Tech commit from Charlotte Christian; No. 7 Donovan Gregory of Carmel Christian; No. 10 Raquan Brown of Rocky River; No. 11 Jae’Lyn Withers of North Meck; No. 14 JC Tharrington of Charlotte Christian; No. 15 Lavonte Knox of Lincoln Charter; No. 21 Myles Pierre of Carmel Christian; and No. 27 Nas Tyson of Forest Hills.

Prep Hoops North Carolina Class of 2019 rankings

Rank/Name/Height/Pos/School/Travel Team

1. Wendell Moore Jr. 6'5 SF Cox Mill HS Team CP3

2. Joey Baker 6'7 W Trinity Christian Team Felton

3. Josh Nickelberry 6'5 G Trinity Christian Team CP3

4. Patrick Williams 6'5 PG West Charlotte

5. Damian Dunn 6'5 G Kinston Stackhouse Elite

6. BJ Mack 6'8 F Charlotte Christian Tam United

7. Donovan Gregory 6'3 W Carmel Christian Team United

8. Kobe Langley 6'1 G SW Guilford Team CP3

9. Marcus Watson 6'6 F West Forsyth Team CP3

10. Raquan Brown 6'3 G Rocky River Team Charlotte

11. Jae’Lyn Withers 6'8 F North Mecklenburg

12. Derricko Williams 6'7 SF Kinston

13. Michael Fowler 6'8 F Cary Academy

14. JC Tharrington 6'0 G Charlotte Christian Team United

15. Lavonte Knox 6'0 PG Lincoln Charter

16. Keyshaun Langley 6'1 G SW Guilford Team CP3

17. Deaundre Wilkins 6'10 C Wesleyan Christian

18. Justin McKoy 6'7 F Panther Creek

19. Imajae Dodd 6'6 F Green Central

20. Greg Gantt 6'6 SF Trinity Christian Team Felton

21. Myles Pierre 6'0 G Carmel Christian Metrolina Hawks

22. Jamal King 6'4 W Wayne Country Day Team United

23. Shawn Walker 6'3 F Wesleyan Christian Boo Williams

24. Caleb Mills 6'3 G Asheville Christian

25. Emmanuel Izundor 6'9 F Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville Elite

26. Davier Dixon 6'0 G Liberty Heights

27. Nas Tyson 6'1 G Forest Hills Team Charlotte

28. Max Farthing 6'5 F Fuquay-Varina Team CP3

29. Zeke Littlejohn 6'2 SG King's Mountain

30. Chaz Gwynn 6'3 G Winston-Salem Prep Team CP3

31. Cartier Jernigen 5'11 G Charlotte United Team United

32. Nich Evtimov 6'7 F Forsyth Country Day Team United

33. John Wright 6'0 G Fayetteville Academy

34. Demetrius Martin 6'1 G Garinger

35. Jahmari Harvey 6'4 F Freedom Christian Fayetteville Elite

36. Jackson Gabriel 6'2 G Lincoln Charter

37. Shyheed Williams 6'4 SF Garninger HS

38. Raishaun Brown 6'1 SG Carolina Day

39. Talton Jones 6'3 SG Trinity Christian

40. William Onyeodi 6'10 F Fayetteville Academy

41. Caleb Carrawell 6'4 W Cox Mill

42. Nick Brown 6'1 G Westchester

43. Malcolm Morgan 5'8 G Independence Team Charlotte

44. DaQuan George 6'5 W Shelby HS

45. De'Angelo Elliott 6'3 SG Carolina Day

46. RJ Wilson 6'7 W Leesville Road

47. Jalen Benjamin 5'8 PG Leesville Road

48. Quest Alredege 6'2 G Mount Tabor

49. Bryce Williams 6'2 SG Hopewell

50. Brad Halvorsen 6'0 SG Christ School

51. Cartier Jernigen 6'1 CG Hickory Grove

52. Emery Simmons 6'2 SG Village Christian

53. Landon Henley 6'1 SG Tuscola

54. Shyquan Jones 6'3 SG John Paul II

55. Hayden Blohm 5'8 PG West Iredell

56. Sherod Sidbury 6'3 W Laney

57. Kadin Shedrick 6'8 F Holly Springs

58. Cliff Harris 6'3 SG Calvary Baptist

59. DJ Robertson 5'10 SG Athens Drive

60. Zach Schumate 6'7 F Wilkes Central

