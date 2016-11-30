Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore still at top of Prep Hoops NC revised class of 2019 player rankings

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore, a top 30 national recruit, holds his spot at the top of the latest Prep Hoops North Carolina in-state rankings for players in the class of 2019.
Moore, a 6-5 guard, is averaging 24.3 points per game this season. Moore, 15, said he has nine college scholarship offers - from Charlotte, Florida, Georgia, N.C. State, North Carolina, Syrcause, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He’s ranked as high as No. 8 in the recruiting class of 2019 nationally.
Prep Hoops North Carolina is one of three major statewide recruiting services, along with NC Preps and Phenom Hoop Report. Each puts out its own rankings. Prep Hoops North Carolina also released its updated class of 2017 rankings and updated class of 2018 rankings Tuesday.
▪ Observer-area players are well-represented in the N.C. Class of 2019 top 30: No. 4 Patrick Williams of West Charlotte is one of the biggest movers; No. 6 B.J. Mack, a Virginia Tech commit from Charlotte Christian; No. 7 Donovan Gregory of Carmel Christian; No. 10 Raquan Brown of Rocky River; No. 11 Jae’Lyn Withers of North Meck; No. 14 JC Tharrington of Charlotte Christian; No. 15 Lavonte Knox of Lincoln Charter; No. 21 Myles Pierre of Carmel Christian; and No. 27 Nas Tyson of Forest Hills.
Prep Hoops North Carolina Class of 2019 rankings
Rank/Name/Height/Pos/School/Travel Team
1. Wendell Moore Jr. 6'5 SF Cox Mill HS Team CP3
2. Joey Baker 6'7 W Trinity Christian Team Felton
3. Josh Nickelberry 6'5 G Trinity Christian Team CP3
4. Patrick Williams 6'5 PG West Charlotte
5. Damian Dunn 6'5 G Kinston Stackhouse Elite
6. BJ Mack 6'8 F Charlotte Christian Tam United
7. Donovan Gregory 6'3 W Carmel Christian Team United
8. Kobe Langley 6'1 G SW Guilford Team CP3
9. Marcus Watson 6'6 F West Forsyth Team CP3
10. Raquan Brown 6'3 G Rocky River Team Charlotte
11. Jae’Lyn Withers 6'8 F North Mecklenburg
12. Derricko Williams 6'7 SF Kinston
13. Michael Fowler 6'8 F Cary Academy
14. JC Tharrington 6'0 G Charlotte Christian Team United
15. Lavonte Knox 6'0 PG Lincoln Charter
16. Keyshaun Langley 6'1 G SW Guilford Team CP3
17. Deaundre Wilkins 6'10 C Wesleyan Christian
18. Justin McKoy 6'7 F Panther Creek
19. Imajae Dodd 6'6 F Green Central
20. Greg Gantt 6'6 SF Trinity Christian Team Felton
21. Myles Pierre 6'0 G Carmel Christian Metrolina Hawks
22. Jamal King 6'4 W Wayne Country Day Team United
23. Shawn Walker 6'3 F Wesleyan Christian Boo Williams
24. Caleb Mills 6'3 G Asheville Christian
25. Emmanuel Izundor 6'9 F Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville Elite
26. Davier Dixon 6'0 G Liberty Heights
27. Nas Tyson 6'1 G Forest Hills Team Charlotte
28. Max Farthing 6'5 F Fuquay-Varina Team CP3
29. Zeke Littlejohn 6'2 SG King's Mountain
30. Chaz Gwynn 6'3 G Winston-Salem Prep Team CP3
31. Cartier Jernigen 5'11 G Charlotte United Team United
32. Nich Evtimov 6'7 F Forsyth Country Day Team United
33. John Wright 6'0 G Fayetteville Academy
34. Demetrius Martin 6'1 G Garinger
35. Jahmari Harvey 6'4 F Freedom Christian Fayetteville Elite
36. Jackson Gabriel 6'2 G Lincoln Charter
37. Shyheed Williams 6'4 SF Garninger HS
38. Raishaun Brown 6'1 SG Carolina Day
39. Talton Jones 6'3 SG Trinity Christian
40. William Onyeodi 6'10 F Fayetteville Academy
41. Caleb Carrawell 6'4 W Cox Mill
42. Nick Brown 6'1 G Westchester
43. Malcolm Morgan 5'8 G Independence Team Charlotte
44. DaQuan George 6'5 W Shelby HS
45. De'Angelo Elliott 6'3 SG Carolina Day
46. RJ Wilson 6'7 W Leesville Road
47. Jalen Benjamin 5'8 PG Leesville Road
48. Quest Alredege 6'2 G Mount Tabor
49. Bryce Williams 6'2 SG Hopewell
50. Brad Halvorsen 6'0 SG Christ School
51. Cartier Jernigen 6'1 CG Hickory Grove
52. Emery Simmons 6'2 SG Village Christian
53. Landon Henley 6'1 SG Tuscola
54. Shyquan Jones 6'3 SG John Paul II
55. Hayden Blohm 5'8 PG West Iredell
56. Sherod Sidbury 6'3 W Laney
57. Kadin Shedrick 6'8 F Holly Springs
58. Cliff Harris 6'3 SG Calvary Baptist
59. DJ Robertson 5'10 SG Athens Drive
60. Zach Schumate 6'7 F Wilkes Central
