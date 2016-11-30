Wednesday’s high school basketball roundup: South Meck smacks rival Myers Park

Elevator
↑Richmond Senior: the Raiders scored a state-record 50 points in the fourth quarter of a 130-90 win over Anson Senior Tuesday. High school quarters are eight minutes long. The Raiders broke the nearly 16-year-old state record of 49 points in a quarter set by Southern Durham in January 2001. Anson -- coached by former Garinger and Vance head coach Carlton Anthony -- got 37 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and two assists from Ervin Bennett.
↑Hough defense: The Huskies held No. 15 Lake Norman Charter to one point in the first quarter and four in the second of a 62-45 win Wednesday.
↑Hopewell defense: The Titans outscored Mooresville 28-9 in the third quarter to spark a 73-54 win Wednesday.
Wednesday’s Big 5 Performances
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 22 points, 11 rebounds in a 58-44 win over Queens Grant. Country Day improved to 3-3.
McKenna Haire, Myers Park girls: 24 points in a 50-36 upset of No. 3 South Meck. Haire made 5-of-8 3-point shot attempts. Kianna Funderburk had six assists for the Mustangs, No. 11 in the Sweet 16.
Kennedie Gaither, Parkwood girls: Freshman had 23 points, eight steals, seven assists and three rebounds in a 70-68 win over Piedmont.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: 13 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals, four blocks, two assists in a 49-25 loss to Stuart Cramer.
Mark Sherrill, Hopewell: 23 points in a 73-54 win over Mooresville.
Wednesday’s Girls Roundup
No. 11 Myers Park 50, No. 3 South Meck 36: Myers Park outscored the Sabres 31-14 in the second half to get the upset. Myers Park improved to 1-1. South Meck, which got 13 points from A’lea Gilbert, fell to 1-2.
Carolina Day 66, No. 5 Davidson Day 43: Six-time N.C. Independent Schools’ 2A state champion Carolina Day limited Davidson Day to just 23 points in the final three quarters after Davidson Day led 17-14 after the first. Kasey Kibwell had 13 to lead Carolina Day. Parker Tompkins had 20 for Davidson Day.
Hough 53, Lake Norman Charter 25: Renee Alquiza had 12 points to lead Hough. The Huskies led 17-6 after the first quarter and didn’t allow Lake Norman Charter to score more than eight points in a quarter.
Charlotte Country Day 54, Queens Grant 7: Kennedy Grier had 12 points to lead Country Day (2-3), which led 26-5 after the first quarter and held Queens Grant scoreless in the second and fourth quarters. The Bucs improved to 2-3.
West Meck 42, Independence 30: The Hawks improved to 3-3 on the season getting double-figure scoring from Alyssa Thompson (14 points), Alize’ Brooks (11) and Ty’she Washington (10). Independence fell to 0-6, scoring just 12 points in the second half.
Wednesday’s Boys Roundup
South Mecklenburg 50, Myers Park 32: Junior point guard Trey Jackson had 14 points to lead the Sabres to an easy win on the road against a traditional rival. South Meck outscored Myers Park 19-10 in the second quarter to grab a 27-16 halftime lead. In the fourth quarter, the Sabres outscored Myers Park 11-4 to open up the lead. Derrick Walker had 11 points and Bryant Thomas 10 for the Sabres.
Zailan Peeler had eight points for the Mustangs and Seth Capizzi added seven.
No. 3 Concord Robinson 90, Hunter Huss 78: VCU recruit Lavar Batts, the state’s top college prospect in the senior class, had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Jamari Roberts added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cress Worthy, the son of former Ashbrook and UNC star James Worthy, had 22 points, four rebounds and three steals for Huss. Huss’ Blake Wilson, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, led all scorers with 32 points and eight rebounds.
Hough 62, No. 15 Lake Norman Charter 45: Myles Washington had 15 points to lead Hough to a win over a ranked team. Donovan Barnes added 14 for the Huskies (2-2), who led 28-5 at halftime. Noah Allen had 13 for Lake Norman Charter (1-2)
