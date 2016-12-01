Thursday’s HS Basketball Roundup: No. 5 Butler beats reigning 4A state champ Charlotte Catholic

Elevator
↑Jabree McMullen, Rock Hill Northwestern girls: Nine points, nine rebounds and took four charges in a 51-45 loss to rival Rock Hill South Pointe.
↑Darian Bell, Hickory Ridge: Junior point guard had 16 points to lead his team to a 77-46 win over Central Cabarrus. Bell and Hickory Ridge are 3-0.
↑Cavious Hamilton, Crest: 22 points, plus two free throws with .03 left to beat East Gaston 59-58 Thursday.
Thursday’s Big 5 Performances
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day girls: Scored 22 points and had 17 rebounds, six steals and five blocks in a 48-20 win over High Point Christian. She had 12 of her points in the first quarter and passed the 1,500 point mark for her career.
Hanna Bonisa, Gaston Christian girls: 37 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 57-45 win over Piedmont Charter.
Shaiquanda James, Forestview girls: 13 points, 16 rebounds in a 48-46 win over Kings Mountain.
Jaylen Thompson, Grace Academy: 19 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists in an 86-60 win over Grace’s varsity team against the junior varsity from Fort Mill Comenius. Chandler Speight led Comenius with 26 points.
Najir Underwood, Woodlawn School: team-high 23 points in a 78-51 win over North Hills Christian. Teammate Dylan White had 20.
Thursday’s Roundup
No. 5 Butler 57, Charlotte Catholic 47: Butler jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the reigning N.C. 4A state champions’ gym. But trailing at halftime, Catholic used a 2-3 zone defense to get back into the game. Butler, however, was able to hang on for a solid win behind 13 points from Tarique Stowe and 10 from Zane Rankin. Catholic’s Trey Kloiber had 19 points and Luke Harkins added 10.
No. 6 Hickory Ridge girls 68, Central Cabarrus 32: Gabbie Smith had 21 points and Jiheara Spears 10 to lead Hickory Ridge (4-0, 1-0 South Piedmont 3A) to an easy conference win over previously unbeaten Central Cabarrus (3-1, 2-1). Central got 14 points from Kasey Rowden.
No. 12 Butler 58 girls, Charlotte Catholic 36: Butler (4-2) got 14 points from Megan Flowers, 13 from Rinnah Green and 12 from Payton Sutton in an easy win over Catholic (1-3). Kristal Mainsah and Lorelei Roper had 10 each for the Cougars.
Thursday’s Girls Basketball Scores
Butler 58, Charlotte Catholic 36
Covenant Day 48, High Point Christian 20
Gaston Christian 57, Piedmont Charter 45
Hickory Ridge 68, Central Cabarrus 30
Rock Hill South Pointe 51, Rock Hill Northwestern 45
Salisbury 51, Lake Norman 33
Vance 48, Olympic 32
Thursday’s Boys Basketball Scores
Butler 57, Charlotte Catholic 47
Crest 59, East Gaston 58
Hickory Ridge 77, Central Cabarrus 46
Rock Hill South Pointe 66, Rock Hill Northwestern 64
Shelby 88, Mitchell 53
Woodlawn School 78, North Hills Christian 51
