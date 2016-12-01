Thursday’s high school basketball summaries; Friday’s schedule

Girls Basketball Summaries
NO. 6 HICKORY RIDGE 68, CENTRAL CABARRUS 32
CCHS: 6, 6, 5, 12 (32)
HR: 12, 17, 14, 25 (68)
CCHS: Kasey Rowden 14, Miller 9, Peay 6, Tate 2 Ratzloff 1
HR: Gabbie Smith 21, Jiheara Spears 10, Neal 8,
Records: CCHS (3-1, 2-1); HR (4-0, 1-0)
VANCE 48, OLYMPIC 32
Olympic 4 6 11 11 - 32
Vance 15 13 10 10 - 48
OLYMPIC 32 --. Jayla LeFlore 11
VANCE 48 -- K. Morgan 17, I. Payne 13
Records: Olympic 1-1; Vance 3-2
FORESTVIEW 48, KINGS MOUNTAIN 46
Forestview 8 10 18 12 48
Kings Mtn. 8 16 9 13 46
Forestview -- Shaiquanda James 13, Brown 7, Kendrick 7
COVENANT DAY 48, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 20
CDS 19 13 10 6 – 48
HPCA 3 4 8 5 – 20
CDS 48 – Taylor Weber 12, Seibert 2, Klohr, 6, Barcley 3, Sarah Billiard 22, Pierce 2, Jones 1
HPCA 20 – Holland 1, Hall 2, Powell 2, Bell 5, Tuyikunde 4, Talbert 2, Barrett 4
Boys Basketball Summaries
NO. 5 BUTLER 57, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 47
CCHS 6 10 17 14-- 47
BHS 14 17 11 15-- 57
CCHS- Trey Kloiber 19, Luke Harkins 10, Ciccone 9, Robbe 6, Berger 2, Scibelli 1
BHS- Tarique Stowe 13, Zane Rankin 10, Stitt 9, Morriquette-Barnett 9, Gibson 2, Gates 9, Wallace 5
HICKORY RIDGE 77, CENTRAL CABARRUS 46
Central Cabarrus 8 6 14 18--46
Hickory Ridge 20 6 29 22--77
Hickory Ridge--Darian Bell 16, Eli Cupples 13, Raheem Thomas 11, Carlton 8, Ruggiero 8, Wimbish 6, Meertins 7, Kirby 4, Hayles 2, Cottingham 2
Central Cabarrus-- Isiah Salter 16, Neal 4, Butler 3, Patterson 3, J. Bennett 4, R. Bennett 4, Aikins 1, Faulkner 2, Patterson 9
Records: HR 3-0 (1-0)
WOODLAWN SCHOOL 78, NORTH HILLS 51
Woodlawn 14 19 17 28 — 78
North Hills 09 14 17 11 -- 51
Woodlawn 78 — Najir Underwood 23, Dylan White 20, Kevan Nikolich 10, Folds 9, Childers 8, Shepherd 5, Jacobson 3
North Hills 51— Dean Gilmore 26, Lewis 8, Houghton 8, Moody 5, Mitchell 2, Walters 2
GRACE ACADEMY 86, FORT MILL COMENIUS (JV) 60
Comenius 12 18 12 18-- 60
Grace Academy 29 12 29 16--86
Comenius --Chandler Speight 26, Brandon Tillman 17
Grace Academy -- Jaylen Thompson 19, Eric Evans 24, JD Shropshire 18, Mark James Lawson 10.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 58, COVENANT DAY 44
HPCA 16 6 18 18 -- 58
Covenant 12 16 9 7 -- 44
CDS: Chase Dixon 20, Josh Price 8
HPCA: Jalen Seegars 12, Reese Bogan 21
Friday’s Schedule
Albemarle at Monroe
Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical
Ashbrook at West Mecklenburg
Asheville Christian at Gaston Day
Asheville School at Davidson Day (Boys)
Bandys at Lake Norman
Berry at North Mecklenburg
Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter
Cabarrus Christian Outreach at Sugar Creek Charter
Carolina International at Queens Grant
Carson at Jay M. Robinson
Cary Academy at Cannon School
Central Academy at Union Academy
Charlotte Christian at Forsyth Country Day
Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian
Cherryville at Lincoln Charter
Chester at York Prep
Christ the King at Woodlawn School
Clover at Hunter Huss
Comenius at East Lincoln
Durham Academy at Charlotte Latin
East Rowan at Concord
Elkin at South Iredell
Forestview at Lincolnton
Freedom Christian at Concord First Assembly
Grace Academy at South Charlotte Thunder
Greensboro Day at Davidson Day (Girls)
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Highland Tech at Mountain Island Charter
Hopewell at Lake Norman Charter
Hough at Ardrey Kell
Indian Land at Marvin Ridge
Mallard Creek at Garinger
Miller Creek Christian at Statesville Christian
Mooresville at A.L. Brown
Mount Pleasant at Gray Stone Day
Mount Zion Academy at North Gaston
North Iredell at Wilkes Central
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Parkwood at Cuthbertson
Piedmont at Forest Hills
Pine Lake Prep at Sugar Creek Charter
Providence at East Mecklenburg
Ravenscroft at Providence Day
Rock Hill at Lewisville
South Mecklenburg at Weddington
South Pointe (SC) at Northwestern
Statesville at Atkins
Sun Valley at Porter Ridge
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson
United Faith at University Christian
Vance at Independence
West Charlotte at Harding
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian
York at Fort Mill
