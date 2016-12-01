High School Sports

December 1, 2016 10:56 PM

Thursday’s high school basketball summaries; Friday’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Girls Basketball Summaries

NO. 6 HICKORY RIDGE 68, CENTRAL CABARRUS 32

CCHS: 6, 6, 5, 12 (32)

HR: 12, 17, 14, 25 (68)

CCHS: Kasey Rowden 14, Miller 9, Peay 6, Tate 2 Ratzloff 1

HR: Gabbie Smith 21, Jiheara Spears 10, Neal 8,

Records: CCHS (3-1, 2-1); HR (4-0, 1-0)

VANCE 48, OLYMPIC 32

Olympic 4 6 11 11 - 32

Vance 15 13 10 10 - 48

OLYMPIC 32 --. Jayla LeFlore 11

VANCE 48 -- K. Morgan 17, I. Payne 13

Records: Olympic 1-1; Vance 3-2

FORESTVIEW 48, KINGS MOUNTAIN 46

Forestview 8 10 18 12 48

Kings Mtn. 8 16 9 13 46

Forestview -- Shaiquanda James 13, Brown 7, Kendrick 7

COVENANT DAY 48, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 20

CDS 19 13 10 6 – 48

HPCA 3 4 8 5 – 20

CDS 48 – Taylor Weber 12, Seibert 2, Klohr, 6, Barcley 3, Sarah Billiard 22, Pierce 2, Jones 1

HPCA 20 – Holland 1, Hall 2, Powell 2, Bell 5, Tuyikunde 4, Talbert 2, Barrett 4

Boys Basketball Summaries

NO. 5 BUTLER 57, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 47

CCHS 6 10 17 14-- 47

BHS 14 17 11 15-- 57

CCHS- Trey Kloiber 19, Luke Harkins 10, Ciccone 9, Robbe 6, Berger 2, Scibelli 1

BHS- Tarique Stowe 13, Zane Rankin 10, Stitt 9, Morriquette-Barnett 9, Gibson 2, Gates 9, Wallace 5

HICKORY RIDGE 77, CENTRAL CABARRUS 46

Central Cabarrus 8 6 14 18--46

Hickory Ridge 20 6 29 22--77

Hickory Ridge--Darian Bell 16, Eli Cupples 13, Raheem Thomas 11, Carlton 8, Ruggiero 8, Wimbish 6, Meertins 7, Kirby 4, Hayles 2, Cottingham 2

Central Cabarrus-- Isiah Salter 16, Neal 4, Butler 3, Patterson 3, J. Bennett 4, R. Bennett 4, Aikins 1, Faulkner 2, Patterson 9

Records: HR 3-0 (1-0)

WOODLAWN SCHOOL 78, NORTH HILLS 51

Woodlawn 14 19 17 28 — 78

North Hills 09 14 17 11 -- 51

Woodlawn 78 — Najir Underwood 23, Dylan White 20, Kevan Nikolich 10, Folds 9, Childers 8, Shepherd 5, Jacobson 3

North Hills 51— Dean Gilmore 26, Lewis 8, Houghton 8, Moody 5, Mitchell 2, Walters 2

GRACE ACADEMY 86, FORT MILL COMENIUS (JV) 60

Comenius 12 18 12 18-- 60

Grace Academy 29 12 29 16--86

Comenius --Chandler Speight 26, Brandon Tillman 17

Grace Academy -- Jaylen Thompson 19, Eric Evans 24, JD Shropshire 18, Mark James Lawson 10.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 58, COVENANT DAY 44

HPCA 16 6 18 18 -- 58

Covenant 12 16 9 7 -- 44

CDS: Chase Dixon 20, Josh Price 8

HPCA: Jalen Seegars 12, Reese Bogan 21

Friday’s Schedule

Albemarle at Monroe

Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical

Ashbrook at West Mecklenburg

Asheville Christian at Gaston Day

Asheville School at Davidson Day (Boys)

Bandys at Lake Norman

Berry at North Mecklenburg

Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter

Cabarrus Christian Outreach at Sugar Creek Charter

Carolina International at Queens Grant

Carson at Jay M. Robinson

Cary Academy at Cannon School

Central Academy at Union Academy

Charlotte Christian at Forsyth Country Day

Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian

Cherryville at Lincoln Charter

Chester at York Prep

Christ the King at Woodlawn School

Clover at Hunter Huss

Comenius at East Lincoln

Durham Academy at Charlotte Latin

East Rowan at Concord

Elkin at South Iredell

Forestview at Lincolnton

Freedom Christian at Concord First Assembly

Grace Academy at South Charlotte Thunder

Greensboro Day at Davidson Day (Girls)

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Highland Tech at Mountain Island Charter

Hopewell at Lake Norman Charter

Hough at Ardrey Kell

Indian Land at Marvin Ridge

Mallard Creek at Garinger

Miller Creek Christian at Statesville Christian

Mooresville at A.L. Brown

Mount Pleasant at Gray Stone Day

Mount Zion Academy at North Gaston

North Iredell at Wilkes Central

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Parkwood at Cuthbertson

Piedmont at Forest Hills

Pine Lake Prep at Sugar Creek Charter

Providence at East Mecklenburg

Ravenscroft at Providence Day

Rock Hill at Lewisville

South Mecklenburg at Weddington

South Pointe (SC) at Northwestern

Statesville at Atkins

Sun Valley at Porter Ridge

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson

United Faith at University Christian

Vance at Independence

West Charlotte at Harding

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian

York at Fort Mill

High School Sports

