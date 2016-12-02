Weddington overtakes Reynolds, moves to 3AA regional final

Weddington continued its domination of Mountain Athletic Conference teams Friday night.
The No. 2 seed Warriors rallied from a 13-7 deficit for a 21-13 win over No. 1 seed Reynolds at Dalton Stadium to advance to the N.C. 3AA Western Regional final. Weddington (11-3) defeated the Rockets in the playoffs for the third straight year. The Warriors also have three playoff wins against Asheville — also of the MAC — since 2013.
Denzel Patton scored a touchdown on an 18-yard run and Matt Peterson added the extra point to give the Warriors a 14-13 lead with 11 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Later in the quarter Joey Hobbs intercepted a pass at the Reynolds’ 11 that set up the Warriors’ last touchdown, a 2-yard run by Wil Brunson with 2:59 to play.
Reynolds drove to the Weddington 25 in the final minute, but Hobbs broke up a pass on fourth-and-15 from the 30 to seal the win for the Warriors.
Weddington has won 10 straight games after starting the season 1-3.
Records: Reynolds finished 11-3. Wedington is 11-3.
Worth mentioning: Weddington’s Matt Peterson kicked a 51-yard field goal late in the first half, but it was nullified because of an offside penalty. The Warriors picked up a first down on the next play and moved inside the Rockets’ 15 before penalties moved the ball back. Peterson tried a 46-yard attempt on the last play of the half but was wide left. .... Weddington went three and out on its first two drives. Then the Warriors put together a 64-yard drive that ended with Richie Laughlin scoring on a 10-yard run with 3:50 left in the first half that tied the score. … The game was a defensive battle in the first half, which wasn’t a surprise. Reynolds had allowed just 30 points in its last five games; Weddington came into the game having allowed 73 (8.1). … Sophomore Whitner Litton took over at quarterback for Weddington in the third quarter and guided the Warriors to their game-winning drive. … Reynolds came in averaging 43.2 points during its 11-game winning streak.
What’s next: Weddington will host Hickory Ridge for the 3AA West Regional title Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Weddington 0 7 0 14 – 21
Reynolds 0 7 6 0 – 13
R – Nathan St. Onge 1 run (Ethan Blakey kick)
W – Richie Laughlin 10 run (Matt Peterson kick)
R – R’Mani Lynch 31 pass from St. Onge (kick failed)
W – Denzel Patton 18 run (Peterson kick)
W – Wil Brunson 2 run (Peterson kick)
