Hickory Ridge goes 4 overtimes, beats Marvin Ridge

Would Hickory Ridge ride its months-long winning streak to the next step away from a state championship? Or would visiting Marvin Ridge keep its Cinderella run going to the same destination?
Those questions didn’t get answered until the final play of the fourth overtime, when Hickory Ridge senior quarterback Trevor Shue crashed in from 1 yard out to give the Bulls a 55-49 third-round N.C. 3AA playoff victory over Marvin Ridge on Friday night.
Hickory Ridge, which had won its past nine games, saw two second-half leads disappear as the Mavericks rallied to force the extra periods with a touchdown in the final minute.
Marvin Ridge looked like it was in position to pull the upset when Emeka Ekezie pulled in his fourth touchdown catch of the night on a fourth-and-38 heave from quarterback Austin Colonna in the third overtime.
But Hickory Ridge forced the deciding fourth overtime with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Shue – who threw four in the game and ran for three more scores – to Brock Angel.
The Bulls’ defense stuffed Marvin Ridge on a fourth-and-1 try from the 1 during the Mavericks’ fourth overtime possession, and Shue scored on a third-down play to end the game.
Observations: The Bulls were positioned several times to seal the game in regulation with their ability to possess the football, but couldn’t put the Mavericks away. Gavin Minor’s wide-left 26-yard field goal attempt with 2:24 to play gave Marvin Ridge the opening it needed to get the game to overtime with an 80-yard touchdown drive. Hickory Ridge helped that drive along with two penalties, including a horse-collar tackle just outside the red zone.
Records: Marvin Ridge 8-6; Hickory Ridge 12-2.
Worth mentioning: The Mavericks, who entered the playoffs at 6-5, were trying to knock off their third straight Cabarrus County team in the postseason. They beat Concord High and Concord Robinson to reach the quaterfinals.
What’s next: Hickory Ridge advances to play at Weddington for the N.C. 3AA West Region title at 7:30 on Friday. Marvin Ridge’s season is over.
MR-7-0-7-14-7-7-7-0 49
HR-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-6 55
HR-Brock Angel 13 pass from Trevor Shue (Gavin Minor kick)
MR-Emeka Emezie 60 pass from Austin Colonna (Alejandro Lopez kick)
HR-Shue 11 run (Minor kick)
HR-Jarrett Garner 5 pass from Shue (Minor kick)
MR-Nick Bennett 14 pass from Colonna (Lopez kick)
MR-Emezie 11 pass from Colonna (Lopez kick)
HR-Shue 5 run (Minor kick)
MR-Emezie 10 pass from Colonna (Lopez kick)
HR-Jeremiah Boyd 10 run (Minor kick)
MR-Devin Powell 7 pass from Colonna (Minor kick)
MR-Caleb Deveaux 1 run (Lopez kick)
HR-Angel 10 pass from Shue (Minor kick)
MR-Emezie 38 pass from Colonna (Lopez kick)
HR-Angel 10 pass from Shue (Minor kick)
HR-Shue 1 run (no kick)
