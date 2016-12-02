Friday’s football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Team
Cl.
This week
Next week
1. Rock Hill S. Pointe (12-1)
4A
d. Belton-Honea Path 35-7
vs. South Aiken
2. Butler (12-2)
4A
lost 50-49 to Vance in OT
season over
3. Vance (14-1)
4A
d. Butler 50-49 in OT
at Greensboro Page
4. Char. Catholic (13-1)
4A
d. East Forsyth 28-24
vs. Greensboro Dudley
5. Char. Latin (12-0)
IND
Season over
Season over
6. Mallard Creek (9-3)
4A
Season over
Season over
7. Myers Park (11-2)
4A
Season over
Season over
8. Rock Hill N’western (9-2)
5A
Season over
Season over
9. Lake Norman (12-1)
4A
Season over
Season over
10. Char. Christian (10-2)
IND
Season over
Season over
11. Davidson Day (8-3)
IND
Season over
Season over
12. Hickory Ridge (12-2)
3A
d. Marvin Ridge 55-49 4 OT
at Weddington
13. Lincolnton (13-1)
2A
d. Hendersonville 72-44
at Reidsville
14. Weddington (11-3)
3A
d. Asheville Reynolds 21-13
vs. Marvin Ridge
15. East Lincoln (11-2)
2A
lost 27-0 to Monroe
Season over
16. Monroe (12-2)
2A
d. East Lincoln 27-0
vs. Shelby
Friday’s scores
North Carolina
Class 1A
Sectionals
EAST
(East- 1) Plymouth 21, (Mideast- 2) North Edgecombe 8
(East- 2) Chocowinity Southside 39, (Mideast- 5) Northampton County 12
WEST
(West- 2) Mitchell County 45, (West- 4) Cherokee 14
Class 1AA
Sectionals
EAST
(East- 2) Wallace-Rose Hill 35, (Mideast- 1) Salemburg Lakewood 0
(East- 3) Tarboro 13, (East- 1) East Carteret 7
WEST
(MIdwest- 1) West Montgomery 23, (MIdwest- 3) East Montgomery 20
(West- 1) Mt. Airy 38, (Midwest- 2) Whiteville 12
Class 2A
Sectionals
EAST
(East- 3) Edenton Holmes 35, (East- 1) Elizabeth City Northeastern 21
(Mideast- 1) South Columbus 42, (Mideast- 3) East Bladen 41
WEST
(MIdwest- 1) Reidsville 30, (Midwest- 3) North Rowan 13
Class 2AA
Sectionals
EAST
(East- 1) East Duplin 35, (East- 3) Hertford County 27
(East- 6) Jacksonville Northside 21, (Mideast- 1) Clinton 14
WEST
(Midwest- 1) Monroe 27, (Midwest- 3) East Lincoln 0
Class 3A
Sectionals
EAST
(East- 3) Havelock 24, (East- 1) West Craven 7
WEST
(Midwest- 1) Belmont South Point 42, (West- 2) Canton Pisgah 0
Class 3AA
Sectionals
EAST
(East- 5) Jacksonville 45, (Mideast- 2) Lee County 42
(MIdeast- 1) Eastern Guilford 28, (Mideast- 3) Western Alamance 17
WEST
(Midwest- 2) Weddington 21, (West- 1) Asheville Reynolds 13
Class 4A
Sectionals
EAST
(Mideast- 1) Scotland 49, (East- 6) Wilmington Hoggard 27
WEST
(West- 2) Charlotte Catholic 28, (Midwest- 1) East Forsyth 24
Class 4AA
Sectionals
WEST
Midwest- 2) Greensboro Page 49, (West- 4) West Forsyth 14
(MIdwest- 3) Charlotte Vance 50, (Midwest- 1) Matthews Butler 49
EAST
(Mideast- 1) Apex Middle Creek 49, (East- 2) Garner 30
South Carolina
Class AAAAA
Semifinal
Upper State
Boiling Springs 31, Gaffney 13
Spartanburg 45, Dorman 21
Lower State
Dutch Fork 42, White Knoll 7
Fort Dorchester 42, Conway 13
Class AAAA
Semifinal
Upper State
South Aiken 50, Ridge View 17
South Pointe 35, Belton-Honea Path 7
Lower State
Chapin 38, North Myrtle Beach 7
Hartsville 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20
Class AAA
Semifinal
Upper State
Chapman 27, Powdersville 22
Newberry 45, Palmetto 28
Lower State
Brookland-Cayce 14, Bluffton 7
Dillon 35, Timberland 7
Class AA
Semifinal
Upper State
Abbeville 42, Cheraw 13
Saluda 35, Liberty 5
Lower State
Barnwell 17, Carvers Bay 6
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 29
Class A
Semifinal
Upper State
Lamar 51, Williston-Elko 14
McBee 27, Lewisville 20
Lower State
Hemingway 48, Hannah-Pamplico 20
Comments