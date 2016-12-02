High School Sports

December 2, 2016 11:59 PM

Friday’s football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

By Langston Wertz Jr.

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Team

Cl.

This week

Next week

1. Rock Hill S. Pointe (12-1)

4A

d. Belton-Honea Path 35-7

vs. South Aiken

2. Butler (12-2)

4A

lost 50-49 to Vance in OT

season over

3. Vance (14-1)

4A

d. Butler 50-49 in OT

at Greensboro Page

4. Char. Catholic (13-1)

4A

d. East Forsyth 28-24

vs. Greensboro Dudley

5. Char. Latin (12-0)

IND

Season over

Season over

6. Mallard Creek (9-3)

4A

Season over

Season over

7. Myers Park (11-2)

4A

Season over

Season over

8. Rock Hill N’western (9-2)

5A

Season over

Season over

9. Lake Norman (12-1)

4A

Season over

Season over

10. Char. Christian (10-2)

IND

Season over

Season over

11. Davidson Day (8-3)

IND

Season over

Season over

12. Hickory Ridge (12-2)

3A

d. Marvin Ridge 55-49 4 OT

at Weddington

13. Lincolnton (13-1)

2A

d. Hendersonville 72-44

at Reidsville

14. Weddington (11-3)

3A

d. Asheville Reynolds 21-13

vs. Marvin Ridge

15. East Lincoln (11-2)

2A

lost 27-0 to Monroe

Season over

16. Monroe (12-2)

2A

d. East Lincoln 27-0

vs. Shelby

Friday’s scores

North Carolina

Class 1A

Sectionals

EAST

(East- 1) Plymouth 21, (Mideast- 2) North Edgecombe 8

(East- 2) Chocowinity Southside 39, (Mideast- 5) Northampton County 12

WEST

(West- 2) Mitchell County 45, (West- 4) Cherokee 14

Class 1AA

Sectionals

EAST

(East- 2) Wallace-Rose Hill 35, (Mideast- 1) Salemburg Lakewood 0

(East- 3) Tarboro 13, (East- 1) East Carteret 7

WEST

(MIdwest- 1) West Montgomery 23, (MIdwest- 3) East Montgomery 20

(West- 1) Mt. Airy 38, (Midwest- 2) Whiteville 12

Class 2A

Sectionals

EAST

(East- 3) Edenton Holmes 35, (East- 1) Elizabeth City Northeastern 21

(Mideast- 1) South Columbus 42, (Mideast- 3) East Bladen 41

WEST

(MIdwest- 1) Reidsville 30, (Midwest- 3) North Rowan 13

Class 2AA

Sectionals

EAST

(East- 1) East Duplin 35, (East- 3) Hertford County 27

(East- 6) Jacksonville Northside 21, (Mideast- 1) Clinton 14

WEST

(Midwest- 1) Monroe 27, (Midwest- 3) East Lincoln 0

Class 3A

Sectionals

EAST

(East- 3) Havelock 24, (East- 1) West Craven 7

WEST

(Midwest- 1) Belmont South Point 42, (West- 2) Canton Pisgah 0

Class 3AA

Sectionals

EAST

(East- 5) Jacksonville 45, (Mideast- 2) Lee County 42

(MIdeast- 1) Eastern Guilford 28, (Mideast- 3) Western Alamance 17

WEST

(Midwest- 2) Weddington 21, (West- 1) Asheville Reynolds 13

Class 4A

Sectionals

EAST

(Mideast- 1) Scotland 49, (East- 6) Wilmington Hoggard 27

WEST

(West- 2) Charlotte Catholic 28, (Midwest- 1) East Forsyth 24

Class 4AA

Sectionals

WEST

Midwest- 2) Greensboro Page 49, (West- 4) West Forsyth 14

(MIdwest- 3) Charlotte Vance 50, (Midwest- 1) Matthews Butler 49

EAST

(Mideast- 1) Apex Middle Creek 49, (East- 2) Garner 30

South Carolina

Class AAAAA

Semifinal

Upper State

Boiling Springs 31, Gaffney 13

Spartanburg 45, Dorman 21

Lower State

Dutch Fork 42, White Knoll 7

Fort Dorchester 42, Conway 13

Class AAAA

Semifinal

Upper State

South Aiken 50, Ridge View 17

South Pointe 35, Belton-Honea Path 7

Lower State

Chapin 38, North Myrtle Beach 7

Hartsville 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20

Class AAA

Semifinal

Upper State

Chapman 27, Powdersville 22

Newberry 45, Palmetto 28

Lower State

Brookland-Cayce 14, Bluffton 7

Dillon 35, Timberland 7

Class AA

Semifinal

Upper State

Abbeville 42, Cheraw 13

Saluda 35, Liberty 5

Lower State

Barnwell 17, Carvers Bay 6

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 29

Class A

Semifinal

Upper State

Lamar 51, Williston-Elko 14

McBee 27, Lewisville 20

Lower State

Hemingway 48, Hannah-Pamplico 20

