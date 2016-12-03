High School Sports

December 3, 2016 8:40 PM

Charlotte-area High School Basketball Schedule Dec. 4-10

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Monday, December 5

Clover at Hunter Huss

Covenant Classical at Central Academy

East Lincoln at Hibriten

Fort Mill at South Pointe (SC)

Legacy Charter at Charlotte United Christian

Northside Christian at Davidson Day

Queens Grant at Bradford Prep

Rock Hill at Lewisville

South Caldwell at North Gaston

Walnut Grove Christian at Cannon School

West Wilkes at North Iredell

York at Gaffney

Tuesday, December 6

A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg

Ashbrook at Hickory

Bradford Prep at Carolina International

Butler at Garinger

Central Academy at Anson County

Charlotte Catholic at Berry

Cherryville at Community School of Davidson

Chester at Northwestern

Clover at Forestview

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day

Covenant Classical at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Covenant Day at Greensboro Day

Cuthbertson at Porter Ridge

East Gaston at Mooresville

East Wilkes at South Iredell

First Assembly Monroe at Comenius (Girls)

Fletcher School at Grace Academy (Boys)

Forest Hills at Sun Valley

Hickory Grove at Charlotte Christian

Hickory Ridge at East Rowan

Hopewell at Hough

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Indian Land at Nation Ford

Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus

Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Metrolina Christian at Union Academy

Mount Tabor at Lake Norman

Myers Park at Rocky River

North Hills Christian at Victory Christian

North Lincoln at Lincolnton

Olympic at Providence

Parkwood at Weddington

Piedmont Charter at Highland Tech

Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City

Rock Hill at York

South Charlotte Thunder at Charlotte United Christian

SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Country Day

South Mecklenburg at Harding

South Rowan at Cox Mill

South Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Statesville Christian at United Faith

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Stuart Cramer

University Christian at Christ the King

West Iredell at Bandys

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Westminster Catawba at Lewisville

Wednesday, December 7

Atkins at Statesville

Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

Charlotte Country Day at Forsyth Country Day

Charlotte Learning Center at Mountain Island Charter

Cherryville at North Gaston

Davidson Day at Christ the King

Harding at Vance

Hickory Ridge at Concord

Independence at Uwharrie Charter (Girls)

Lake Norman at Stuart Cramer

Lancaster at Fort Mill

Marvin Ridge at Providence

North Iredell at Davie County

North Lincoln at East Lincoln

Parkwood at Piedmont

South Iredell at West Wilkes

South Point at Bessemer City

South Pointe (SC) at Buford

Sugar Creek Charter at Comenius

Union Academy at Cuthbertson

Weddington at Cox Mill (Girls)

Thursday, December 8

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

Ashbrook at Lincoln Charter

Chester at Fort Mill

Davie County at A.L. Brown

East Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

Grace Academy at Statesville Christian

Sugar Creek Charter at Bradford Prep

Union Academy at Central Pageland (SC)

University Christian at Carmel Christian

Westminster Catawba at Great Falls

Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian

Friday, December 9

A.L. Brown at Vance

Alexander Central at South Iredell

Australian Travel Team at Covenant Classical (Boys)

Bandys at Stuart Cramer

Berry at South Mecklenburg

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Buford at York Prep (Girls)

Cabarrus Charter at Carolina International

Cannon School at Hickory Grove

Central Academy at Cuthbertson

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Charlotte Catholic at Harding

Charlotte Christian at Weddington

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Charlotte Secondary at Woodlawn School (Boys)

Charlotte United Christian at Grace Academy

Clover at York

Concord at Cox Mill

Concord First Assembly at Carmel Christian

Covenant Day at Queens Grant

East Gaston at West Lincoln

East Mecklenburg at Butler

Forest Hills at Piedmont

Gaston Christian at Asheville School

Gaston Day at Westchester Country Day

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Lake Norman Charter

Hickory Ridge at Jay M. Robinson

Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter

Hough at Myers Park

Indian Land at Parkwood

Lake Norman at West Iredell

Lewisville at Rock Hill

Lincolnton at Forestview

Mallard Creek at Hopewell

Marvin Ridge at Nation Ford

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Mount Pleasant at Anson County

North Iredell at North Lincoln

Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan

Northwestern at South Pointe (SC)

Piedmont at Cherryville

Porter Ridge at Independence

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Rocky River at Garinger

SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian

Statesville at Mooresville

Sun Valley at Monroe

United Faith at North Hills Christian

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian

York Prep vs. 22-ft. Academy (in Bojangles

Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational

At Victory Christian

Tabernacle Christian at Victory Christian (Girls), 3:30

Charlotte United Christian vs. Tabernacle Christian (Boys), 5

Comenius vs. Charlotte Learning Center (Boys), 6:30

Elevation Prep at Victory Christian (Boys), 8

Saturday, December 10

Christ the King at Charlotte Catholic (Girls), 2

Mount Zion at York Prep

Northwood Temple at Providence Day (Girls), 2

Providence Day vs. McCallie School (TN) (in Lake Point Invitational in Emerson, GA) (Boys), 6

Ridge View (SC) at Mallard Creek (in Best of the Carolinas

South Mecklenburg at Concord First Assembly (in Best of the Carolinas

West Charlotte vs. TBD (in Best of Carolinas

Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational

At Victory Christian

Comenius vs. Tabernacle Christian (Girls), Noon

Tabernacle Christian vs. Comenius (Boys), 1:30

Covenant Christian vs. Charlotte United Christian (Boys), 3

Charlotte Learning Center vs. Elevation Prep (Boys), 4:30

Northside Christian at Victory Christian (Girls), 6

Northside Christian at Victory Christian (Boys), 7:30

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

View more video

Sports Videos