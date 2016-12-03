Charlotte-area High School Basketball Schedule Dec. 4-10

Monday, December 5
Clover at Hunter Huss
Covenant Classical at Central Academy
East Lincoln at Hibriten
Fort Mill at South Pointe (SC)
Legacy Charter at Charlotte United Christian
Northside Christian at Davidson Day
Queens Grant at Bradford Prep
Rock Hill at Lewisville
South Caldwell at North Gaston
Walnut Grove Christian at Cannon School
West Wilkes at North Iredell
York at Gaffney
Tuesday, December 6
A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg
Ashbrook at Hickory
Bradford Prep at Carolina International
Butler at Garinger
Central Academy at Anson County
Charlotte Catholic at Berry
Cherryville at Community School of Davidson
Chester at Northwestern
Clover at Forestview
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day
Covenant Classical at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Covenant Day at Greensboro Day
Cuthbertson at Porter Ridge
East Gaston at Mooresville
East Wilkes at South Iredell
First Assembly Monroe at Comenius (Girls)
Fletcher School at Grace Academy (Boys)
Forest Hills at Sun Valley
Hickory Grove at Charlotte Christian
Hickory Ridge at East Rowan
Hopewell at Hough
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Indian Land at Nation Ford
Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus
Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Metrolina Christian at Union Academy
Mount Tabor at Lake Norman
Myers Park at Rocky River
North Hills Christian at Victory Christian
North Lincoln at Lincolnton
Olympic at Providence
Parkwood at Weddington
Piedmont Charter at Highland Tech
Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City
Rock Hill at York
South Charlotte Thunder at Charlotte United Christian
SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Country Day
South Mecklenburg at Harding
South Rowan at Cox Mill
South Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Statesville Christian at United Faith
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Stuart Cramer
University Christian at Christ the King
West Iredell at Bandys
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Westminster Catawba at Lewisville
Wednesday, December 7
Atkins at Statesville
Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Charlotte Country Day at Forsyth Country Day
Charlotte Learning Center at Mountain Island Charter
Cherryville at North Gaston
Davidson Day at Christ the King
Harding at Vance
Hickory Ridge at Concord
Independence at Uwharrie Charter (Girls)
Lake Norman at Stuart Cramer
Lancaster at Fort Mill
Marvin Ridge at Providence
North Iredell at Davie County
North Lincoln at East Lincoln
Parkwood at Piedmont
South Iredell at West Wilkes
South Point at Bessemer City
South Pointe (SC) at Buford
Sugar Creek Charter at Comenius
Union Academy at Cuthbertson
Weddington at Cox Mill (Girls)
Thursday, December 8
Ardrey Kell at Olympic
Ashbrook at Lincoln Charter
Chester at Fort Mill
Davie County at A.L. Brown
East Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
Grace Academy at Statesville Christian
Sugar Creek Charter at Bradford Prep
Union Academy at Central Pageland (SC)
University Christian at Carmel Christian
Westminster Catawba at Great Falls
Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian
Friday, December 9
A.L. Brown at Vance
Alexander Central at South Iredell
Australian Travel Team at Covenant Classical (Boys)
Bandys at Stuart Cramer
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Buford at York Prep (Girls)
Cabarrus Charter at Carolina International
Cannon School at Hickory Grove
Central Academy at Cuthbertson
Central Cabarrus at West Rowan
Charlotte Catholic at Harding
Charlotte Christian at Weddington
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day
Charlotte Secondary at Woodlawn School (Boys)
Charlotte United Christian at Grace Academy
Clover at York
Concord at Cox Mill
Concord First Assembly at Carmel Christian
Covenant Day at Queens Grant
East Gaston at West Lincoln
East Mecklenburg at Butler
Forest Hills at Piedmont
Gaston Christian at Asheville School
Gaston Day at Westchester Country Day
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Lake Norman Charter
Hickory Ridge at Jay M. Robinson
Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter
Hough at Myers Park
Indian Land at Parkwood
Lake Norman at West Iredell
Lewisville at Rock Hill
Lincolnton at Forestview
Mallard Creek at Hopewell
Marvin Ridge at Nation Ford
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Mount Pleasant at Anson County
North Iredell at North Lincoln
Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan
Northwestern at South Pointe (SC)
Piedmont at Cherryville
Porter Ridge at Independence
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Rocky River at Garinger
SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian
Statesville at Mooresville
Sun Valley at Monroe
United Faith at North Hills Christian
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian
York Prep vs. 22-ft. Academy (in Bojangles
Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational
At Victory Christian
Tabernacle Christian at Victory Christian (Girls), 3:30
Charlotte United Christian vs. Tabernacle Christian (Boys), 5
Comenius vs. Charlotte Learning Center (Boys), 6:30
Elevation Prep at Victory Christian (Boys), 8
Saturday, December 10
Christ the King at Charlotte Catholic (Girls), 2
Mount Zion at York Prep
Northwood Temple at Providence Day (Girls), 2
Providence Day vs. McCallie School (TN) (in Lake Point Invitational in Emerson, GA) (Boys), 6
Ridge View (SC) at Mallard Creek (in Best of the Carolinas
South Mecklenburg at Concord First Assembly (in Best of the Carolinas
West Charlotte vs. TBD (in Best of Carolinas
Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational
At Victory Christian
Comenius vs. Tabernacle Christian (Girls), Noon
Tabernacle Christian vs. Comenius (Boys), 1:30
Covenant Christian vs. Charlotte United Christian (Boys), 3
Charlotte Learning Center vs. Elevation Prep (Boys), 4:30
Northside Christian at Victory Christian (Girls), 6
Northside Christian at Victory Christian (Boys), 7:30
Comments