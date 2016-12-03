Saturday’s high school wrestling results

Mallard Creek vs. R J Reynolds @ Reagan Rumble on 12/03/2016.
Mallard Creek (MACR) 51.00 R J Reynolds (RJR) 30.00
182: Marvin Rich (MACR) over Tyron Hilson (RJR) (Dec 7-1) 195: Josh Gilliam (MACR) over tyrese lindsay (RJR) (Fall 0:54) 220: Darrius Smith (MACR) over Nate Wood (RJR) (Fall 0:59) 285: John Brown (RJR) over Jordan Hodges (MACR) (Fall 0:48) 106: Christian Ledford (RJR) over (MACR) (For.) 113: Tadele Getachew (MACR) over (RJR) (For.) 120: Benjamin James (MACR) over Terrance McNeil (RJR) (Fall 3:44) 126: Milton Jackson (MACR) over Darromy Hines (RJR) (Fall 0:24) 132: Mason Baker (MACR) over carrington ramsauer (RJR) (Fall 0:54) 138: Rey Cruz (RJR) over Adam Jilla (MACR) (Fall 5:57) 145: Jordan Norman (MACR) over Nathan Diaz (RJR) (Fall 1:25) 152: Haywood Norman (MACR) over jeorge Razo (RJR) (Fall 1:35) 160: Wilbert Cruz (RJR) over Daquan Brandon (MACR) (Fall 1:55) 170: Mijkael Henson (RJR) over (MACR) (For.)
Here are Charlotte Country Day School’s wrestling results at the Warrior dual team tournament at Metrolina Christian Academy.
Charlotte Country Day School: 18, Union Academy: 36
Charlotte Country Day School: 18, Charlotte Christian School: 24
Charlotte Country Day School: 15, Cannon School: 42
Charlotte Country Day School: 15, Parkwood: 48
Charlotte Country Day School: 18, Chesterfield: 48
Individually:
Will Shircliff (#120) went 5-0 on the day with 1 pin and 1 decision.
Sam Davis (#132) went 5-0 on the day with 3 pins.
Max Spada (#138) went 5-0 on the day 1 pin, 1 tech. fall, and 1 decision.
Results for South Iredell @ 2016 Indian Classic 45th Annual (12/03/2016)
Jared Doyle (South Iredell) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Jared Doyle (South Iredell) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Jackson Hull (North Lincoln) over Jared Doyle (South Iredell) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Jared Doyle (South Iredell) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Jared Doyle (South Iredell) over jovany martinez (Bunker Hill) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - Miguel Cabalceta (Lincolnton) over Jared Doyle (South Iredell) (Dec 3-2)
Christopher Kerley (South Iredell) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Christopher Kerley (South Iredell) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Victor Lamberth (West Iredell) over Christopher Kerley (South Iredell) (TF 21-4 0:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Christopher Kerley (South Iredell) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Christopher Kerley (South Iredell) over Dylan Quilla (North Lincoln) (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Semis - Cameron Smith (Lincolnton) over Christopher Kerley (South Iredell) (Fall 1:25)
Sam Marler (South Iredell) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Sam Marler (South Iredell) over Shane Fox (West Iredell) (Dec 7-4)
Quarterfinals - Jonathan Si Hilton (North Lincoln) over Sam Marler (South Iredell) (TF 15-0 0:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Sam Marler (South Iredell) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Sam Marler (South Iredell) over Michael Teague (North Gaston) (Dec 8-1)
Cons. Semis - Sam Marler (South Iredell) over Dakota Metcalf (St. Stephens) (Fall 2:09)
3rd Place Match - Sam Marler (South Iredell) over Mark Robbins (East Burke) (MD 17-9)
Christian Small (South Iredell) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Christian Small (South Iredell) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Xander Pendergrass (West Lincoln) over Christian Small (South Iredell) (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Christian Small (South Iredell) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Christian Small (South Iredell) over John Philyaw (North Lincoln) (Dec 4-1)
Cons. Semis - corey knighton (Bunker Hill) over Christian Small (South Iredell) (Fall 2:50)
Lane Tolley (South Iredell) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Lane Tolley (South Iredell) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Lane Tolley (South Iredell) over gabriel guess (Bunker Hill) (TF 16-0 0:00)
Semifinals - Ty Leatherwood (North Gaston) over Lane Tolley (South Iredell) (Dec 8-1)
Cons. Semis - Lane Tolley (South Iredell) over Seth Williamson (West Iredell) (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match - Lane Tolley (South Iredell) over Scotty Holden (North Lincoln) (Fall 1:35)
Gabriel Young (South Iredell) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Gabriel Young (South Iredell) over Aaron Wyatt Painter (North Lincoln) (TF 17-2 0:00)
Quarterfinals - Gabriel Young (South Iredell) over Josh Beltran (St. Stephens) (Fall 1:16)
Semifinals - Gabriel Young (South Iredell) over Jonathan Palmer (East Burke) (Fall 1:56)
1st Place Match - Gabriel Young (South Iredell) over Luke Scronce (West Lincoln) (Dec 11-6)
