Charlotte-area high school football games of the week

Vance (13-1) at Greensboro Page (13-1), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Vance has won eight games in a row and hunts the first N.C. 4AA state championship appearance in school history. Page has won 13 games in a row since losing 39-29 to Davie County to start the season. Page, which lost to Mallard Creek in last year’s N.C. 4AA state finals, looks to make its eighth finals appearance. Page has won four state titles.
Greensboro Dudley (13-1) at Charlotte Catholic (13-1), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: a rematch of the 2013 N.C. 4A semifinal, which Catholic 20-15 lost in Greensboro, and a rematch of the 2015 semifinal, which Catholic won 17-8 in Greensboro. Dudley -- which has four straight since a one-point loss to Greensboro Page in October -- looks to make its sixth appearance in the finals and its first since 2013. Catholic, riding a 13-game win streak, tries to reach a third straight state finals appearance and a ninth overall.
Hickory Ridge (12-2) at Weddington (11-3), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Weddington is back in the N.C. 3AA regional finals for the second in three years. In 2014, the Warriors beat Union County rival Cuthbertson to reach the state finals. Hickory Ridge, 10 years old this year, has set a school-record for wins under first-year coach Jason Siedel and makes it first regional appearance.
South Point (10-4) at Lenoir Hibriten (14-0), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: South Point has recovered from a 1-3 to start to arrive in the N.C. 3A Western Regional final for a third straight season. The Red Raiders defense has been key in the run. In its last seven games, South Point has four shutouts and has allowed 15 points. Hibriten, hunting its first state finals appearance, will test that defense. Hibriten is averaging 50 points per game for the season and nearly 56 in the playoffs.
Monroe (12-2) at Shelby (14-0), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Monroe is the reigning N.C. 2AA state champ. Shelby won the 2A title last year and has moved up this season. Monroe has won 11 straight and has not lost to a 2A team this season.
Lincolnton (13-1) at Reidsville (14-0), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: In its last two playoff games, Lincolnton has scored 68 and 72 points. The Wolves, trying to reach the state finals for the first time since 2011, average more than 50 points per game for the season. Reidsville, hunting its first state final berth since 2009, averages 53 points per game. Sense a theme here?
