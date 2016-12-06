High School girls’ basketball roundup 12.6: Central’s Mahaley Holit 7 away from a milestone

Elevator
↑Independence: Patriots got 13 points from Tiffany Reed and 12 from Ahlex DeLoache and coach Lauren Galvani’s team beat East Meck 44-41. It was the first conference for Independence in three years. Galvani, incidentally, is the daughter of North Meck boys coach Duane Lewis.
↑Lili Bowen, Providence: Made four free throws in the final minute to seal Tuesday’s 38-34 come-from-behind win over Olympic.
↑Katie Batten, Kennedy Grier, Charlotte Country Day: duo had big games in a 59-40 win over SouthLake Christian (1-6) Tuesday. Batten had 14 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Grier had 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Bucs (3-4).
↑Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: Missed most of the first quarter after a hard foul and had to pass concussion protocol to return for second quarter of a 40-37 loss to Greensboro Day. Early season N.C. player of the year candidate had 20 points, 21 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and stole the ball with 45 seconds to play, drove the length of the court, and got fouled and converted a 3-point play to tie the game at 37. Greensboro Day made a 3 with seven seconds left to win it. Billiard missed a game-tying 3 at the buzzer.
Tuesday’s Big 5 Performances
Jaylynn Askew, Providence: 11 points, 17 rebounds in 38-34 win over Olympic.
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: 30 points, eight assists, six steals in a 77-41 win over Concord. Holit is seven points away from 1,500. Teammate Elanna Peay had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Journey Muhammad, Ardrey Kell: 12 points, six steals, six assists, five rebounds in a 52-42 win over West Meck.
Remi Roberts, Weddington: 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks in a 45-42 win over Parkwood.
MaKayla Smith, Hickory Grove: 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals in a 56-34 win over Charlotte Christian. Hickory Grove snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Knights and is now 8-0 in the 2016-17 season.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 66, West Charlotte 21: Sophomore Dazia Lawrence had 20 points, four steals, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Mavericks (5-0, 1-0) in an easy MECKA conference opening win. Mallard Creek held West Charlotte to five points in the second half.
No. 3 Hickory Ridge 65, East Rowan 16: Jiera Shears had 11 points in an easy win for Hickory Ridge (5-0, 2-0 South Piedmont). Hickory Ridge led 20-3 after the first quarter and 39-11 at half. East Rowan is 1-4, 0-4.
No. 11 Ardrey Kell 52, West Meck 42: West Meck led 18-7 after the first quarter, hunting a big upset in its SoMeck 8 season-opener, but the Knights (5-2) rallied behind Deniyah Lutz’s 25 points and Journey Muhammad’s 12. Ardrey Kell outscored West Meck 20-6 in the final period to win.
No. 12 Sun Valley 79, Forest Hills 49: Isabella Limon, Amanda Cherry and Karli Mason scored 61 of their team’s points in an easy win. Sun Valley (7-1) busted it open in the second and third quarters, when it outscored the Yellow Jackets 26-6 and 28-8. Yanira Roman had 19 and Tiana Sloan 15 for Forest Hills (0-5).
No. 13 Weddington 45, Parkwood 42: Erin Addison had 11 points for Weddington (4-1) in a tight win. Kennedie Gaither (13 points, six assists, six steals), Baylee Morton (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Taylor Belk (nine point, nine rebounds) had strong games for Parkwood (2-3) in the loss.
No. 16 Myers Park 63, Rocky River 61: Rocky River (4-4) came out hunting for a big upset, grabbing a 17-5 first quarter lead. Myers Park trailed 35-30 at halftime, but then got a third quarter lead and held off a furious fourth quarter rally. Myers Park (2-2) got 16 points from Kianna Funderburk and 15 from McKenna Haire. Courtney Meadows, a Davidson Day transfer, had 19 to lead Rocky River.
Concord First Assembly 61, Gaston Day 22: Zaria Wright had 21 points, five rebounds and three steals and Shamani Stafford had 21 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists in the win. She made 9-of-15 shots.
