Boys HS Roundup: No. 1 North Meck routs AL Brown

↑Independence: Patriots have won four of their past five games after Tuesday’s 74-64 Southwestern 4A conference opening win at East Meck. Matthew Statile had 20 points, seven rebounds three assists and Justyn Hamilton had 17 points, eight blocks and five rebounds for Independence (5-2, 1-0).
↑Sun Valley: Spartans have won three out of four games without senior starter Hughston Finklea, who is nursing an injury. Tuesday, Sun Valley upset Sweet 16 No. 11 Forest Hills 76-73 in overtime. Anthony Brown had 20, Shaun Mansfield 17 for Sun Valley (5-3).
↑Ervin Bennett, Anson Senior: 32 points, nine rebounds, four assists against Central Academy Tuesday.
↑Melvin Huntley, West Charlotte: perfect 10-for-10 from the field in a win over Mallard Creek. He had 22 points, 11 rebounds.
Tuesday’s Big 5 Performances
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: 39 points, six rebounds, two blocks in a 91-79 win over Cherryville.
Jalen O’Neal, Concord: career-high 26 points in a 72-70 loss to Central Cabarrus. Central outscored Concord 24-14 in the fourth quarter to win. O’Neal, a 6-4 sophomore had 10 rebounds and six steals as the Spiders played with their top player, Hamsah Nasirildeen, who is out sick.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: freshman had successful Southwestern 4A conference debut, pouring in 27 points and helping the Ravens, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, avoid an upset at Myers Park. Rocky River won 52-47.
Brett Swilling, United Faith: 23 points, five rebounds, five steals in a 90-69 win for the Falcons (8-1, 2-0 SPAA) over Statesville Christian (7-1, 0-1). Jalen Knight (22 points, five assists, four rebounds) and Raf Jenkins (15 points, five assists) also had big games for United Faith.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks in a 62-39 win over Harding.
Tuesday’s Boys Roundup
No. 1 North Mecklenburg 84, AL Brown 22: North Meck led 30-3 after the first quarter and 57-11 at halftime. Freshman Tristan Maxwell made all five 3-point attempts he took and had a team-high 19 points. Sophomore post Jae’Lyn Withers had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Junior point guard Vaud Worthy had two points and 12 assists.
No. 4 Charlotte Christian 71, Hickory Grove 47: Charlotte Christian (7-1) had nine players score, led by sophomore B.J. Mack’s 14-point, 10-rebound night. Kayle Mason had 12 and Garrett Shrader 11. Christian will face No. 13 Weddington Thursday on the road. For Hickory Grove, Carter Jernigan had 14 points.
No. 13 Weddington 60, Parkwood 54: This one went back and forth before Weddingtong hung on behind 20 points from Corey Davis and 14 from Ryan Schwieger. Parkwood led 18-14 after the first quarter but trailed 27-23 at halftime and 46-31 after the third quarter. Parkwood outscored Weddington (4-3) 23-14 in the fourth.
No. 14 Lincoln Charter 89, Mountain Island Charter 50: Kody Shubert sparked an easy win with 24 points, six assists, six steals and four rebounds. Jehlon Johnson (12 points, 12 rebounds), Jackson Gabriel (18 points, six rebounds, four assists) and London England (nine points, six rebounds, five assists, five steals) all had strong games for Lincoln Charter (6-0).
No. 16 Hickory Ridge 72, East Rowan 59: Nick Ruggiero had 21 points, Jarren Cottingham had 16 and Eli Cupples 15 as Hickory Ridge improved to 4-0 with an easy win. Hickory Ridge led by 18 going into the fourth quarter.
Charlotte Country Day 36 Southlake Christian 33: DeAngelo Epps had 14 points, 14 rebounds and two steals to lead the Bucs (4-4) to a non-conference win. Madison Monroe had 19 for SouthLake (6-4).
Hough 58, Hopewell 48: In the MECKA conference opener for both teams, Hough (3-3, 1-0) got 15 points from Myles Washington and 11 from Donovan Barnes to end Hopewell’s five-game win streak. Hough led 21-9 after the opening quarter and led 44-30 at the start of the fourth quarter.
South Meck 62, Harding 39: The Sabres limited Harding (1-5, 0-1) to 16 points in the first half and cruised to the win behind 24 points from center Bryan Thomas.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Atkins at Statesville
Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Charlotte Country Day at Forsyth Country Day
Charlotte Learning Center at Mountain Island Charter
Cherryville at North Gaston
Davidson Day at Christ the King
Harding at Vance
Hickory Ridge at Concord
Independence at Uwharrie Charter (Girls)
Lake Norman at Stuart Cramer
Lancaster at Fort Mill
Marvin Ridge at Providence
North Iredell at Davie County
North Lincoln at East Lincoln
Parkwood at Piedmont
South Iredell at West Wilkes
South Point at Bessemer City
South Pointe (SC) at Buford
Sugar Creek Charter at Comenius
Union Academy at Cuthbertson
Weddington at Cox Mill (Girls)
