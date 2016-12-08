Thursday’s HS Basketball Roundup: Charlotte Christian defense smothers Weddington

Elevator
↑Charlotte Christian defense: Knights, No. 4 in the Sweet 16, smothered No. 13 Weddington with defense Thursday, winning 67-47. Christian held Weddington star Ryan Schwieger, a Princeton recruit, to just seven points.
↑Chloe Williams, Carmel Christian: just a 7th grader, Williams continues to have a run of strong varsity games, including Thursday’s 13-point, 11-rebound effort in a 67-39 win over University Christian. Teammates Aja Jones (12 points, 15 rebounds) and Dalaney McGuirt (18 points, 10 rebounds) also had good games.
Thursday’s Big 5 Performances
Erin Addison, Weddington girls: 15 points, seven assists, six steals, five rebounds in a 56-43 win over Charlotte Christian. Maggie Snyder (10 points, 10 steals, four rebounds) and Remi Roberts (11 points, eight rebounds) had big games for Weddington (5-1).
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: 25 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals in a 86-58 win over 3A Ashbrook. Gabriel made 7-of-11 3-point shots for 1A Lincoln Charter. Teammates Kody Shubert (27 points, eight assists, five steals) and Levontae Knox (10 points, six assists) had big games.
Shariah Gaddy, South Meck girls: career-high 27 points for the sophomore in a 69-30 win over East Meck. Gaddy also had 15 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Lorelei Roper, Charlotte Catholic girls:19 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals in Charlotte Catholic's 68-24 win over Christ the King. Catholic freshman Dane Bertolina had 13 points and five rebounds.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 6-8 senior center had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks in a 51-44 win over East Mecklenburg. Paul Hudson and Koby Newkirk each had 11 for South. Tireq Morrow had 14 for East.
Thursday’s Roundup
Hickory Ridge 76, Concord Robinson 75: One night after beating Cabarrus County power Concord in a close game, Hickory Ridge (6-0, 4-0 South Piedmont) beat the reigning N.C. 3A state champs from Cabarrus County. Jarre Cottingham had a game-high 29 points, plus the game-winning layup with six seconds left. Lavar Batts had 26 for Robinson.
Ardrey Kell girls 61, Olympic 35: The Knights (6-2) got a big first-quarter push, gaining a 22-9 lead, en route to an easy SoMeck 8 conference win. Journey Muhammad had 15 points, eight assists, D’Shara Booker had 10 points, 22 rebounds, three assists and two blocks and Deniyah Lutz 17 for Ardey Kell. Cat Powell had 13 for Olympic (1-3).
Statesville Christian 84, Grace Academy 56: Brennan Settle had 30 points and freshman Christian Bailey 17 to lead Statesville Christian (81) to an easy win. Grace fell to 5-3.
